Marvel Rivals accidentally leaked new heroes in an official ad

A Marvel Rivals advertisement accidentally showed some of the new heroes that’ll be coming to the game before they were meant to be revealed.

Due to the game’s hero lineup being datamined ahead of time, we had an idea of who would be joining the roster. However, this is the first time we’ve seen them in any official capacity.

And, while this leak hasn’t given us a peek at what these heroes will look like in-game, it does confirm that they’ll be coming while indirectly confirming two other heroes.

So, who’d they leak for Marvel Rivals?

Marvel Rivals devs accidentally leak the Fantastic Four

With Doctor Doom being set up as the main villain for Season 1, it should come as no surprise that the Fantastic Four are coming to the game to combat him. He’s the main villain of the four mutants, after all, so it’s the perfect time to bring them in.

Unfortunately, a Marvel Rivals ad has spoiled the thinly-veiled surprise, confirming the characters far before their intended release in a now-deleted advertisement.

Both the Human Torch and The Thing are clearly displayed on the hero roster here, confirming at least two of the four members for the game.

However, as Marvel Rivals leakers have discovered, all four will be coming to the game with the following roles:

Mr. Fantastic – ?

Human Torch – DPS

The Thing – Tank

Invisible Woman – Support

Leakers claim that the Invisible Woman is the least complete from a development standpoint, meaning that there’s a good chance the entire Fantastic Four won’t release all at once. Then again, heroes like Ultron and Blade have already been datamined, so who knows what could happen?

At the time of writing, only Mr Fantastic’s kit has been leaked, as he seems to be the furthest along in development. It’s hard to determine which role he is from his abilities, though.

He’s got damage buffs, heals, and the ability to tank damage. He seems like a bit of an every man that’ll be good in most team compositions.

To get some more info on other leaked heroes like Ultron, check out our full guide on leaked Marvel Rivals heroes.