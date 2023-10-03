Marvel is looking to shift focus to games after Avengers-level misses

After a few flops, reports are surfacing Marvel will be pouring a huge amount of focus into its games moving forward.

Marvel has become a larger-than-life entity, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominating big screens for over a decade, alongside other forms of media.

However, Marvel has struggled to find a solid foundation for its gaming division, with misses such as Marvel’s Avengers.

It seems like this weakness will be ironed out, after a report from a well-known leaker claims Marvel is keenly aware of misses churned out in the past few years.

Marvel Games is aware of its many flops

The news comes from popular scooper, CanWeGetToast, after a Twitter user compiled a list of Marvel titles that have severely underperformed. In said list, the user mentions the recently delisted Marvel’s Avengers, the underselling Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

“Marvel is PAINFULLY aware of how their video games division hasn’t been reaching its potential overall. There have been whispers of an internal shift for Marvel to focus on games. The new EA Black Panther and Iron Man games will be the start of a push for something BIG,” replies CanWeGetToast.

Ironically enough, for those keeping track, Marvel’s big name mashups haven’t managed to capture the same success of their big screen counterparts, with Marvel’s Avengers being a massive disappointment despite huge expectations.

It’s been the single-player focused titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man, that have captured the true success. The upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is already drawing considerable interest from Marvel and gaming fans.

Time will tell how accurate CanWeGetToast’s claim proves.

The upcoming Marvel games Iron Man and the EA Black Panther game do not have release dates as of this writing. A Wolverine game that is in development is rumored to be the next Marvel game after Spider-Man 2.