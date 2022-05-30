Mario Strikers Battle League datamine reveals 10 DLC characters coming

New details on Nintendo’s post-launch plan for Mario Strikers Battle League has reportedly leaked with up to 10 DLC characters scheduled for the game.

The Nintendo Switch will soon have the latest Mario soccer party game on June 10 that will feature longtime franchise stars such as Bowser, Yoshi, Peach, Luigi, Donkey Kong and, of course, Mario.

So far, the developers have revealed a hefty slate of 10 characters set to duke it out in the Battle League at launch. But now we have a better picture of how Nintendo plans to support its next sports title after its big debut.

A leak from known dataminer ‘Wipeoutjack7’ showed how the Mario Strikers Battle League roster could be expanded by double its size in the months after its release.

Mario Strikers Battle League character leak

According to the leak, the Mario Strikers Battle League roster will grow from 10 characters on launch to at least 20 competitors.

The info likely stemmed from the early Strikers demo ahead of the full release. Regardless, the dataminer found evidence to suggest that the developers are planning for character slots to support a host of other Nintendo mainstays.

With the likes of Waluigi, Wario, Toad and Rosalina already confirmed for the game, this can open up the field to many iconic Nintendo characters to hit the pitch.

Though there wasn’t an indication of who would join Battle League, going by previous Mario Strikers games, there’s a good pool of unused that the devs could draw from.

Mario Strikers has 10 characters at launch, but 20 character slots. Looks like there may be an additional 10 coming through the recently announced free DLC. pic.twitter.com/PCGSlDOzoB — Jack (@Wipeoutjack7) May 27, 2022

In the past, the franchise has included picks like Bowser Jr., Daisy, Diddy Kong, Petey Piranha, Birdo, and a host of other side characters seen across the Mario universe.

It’s up in the air where Nintendo will want to take Battle League after it launches, but it seems like there will be plenty of Mario Strikers DLC to look out for in the future.