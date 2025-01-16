Mario Kart 9 Switch 2 release could feature first ever 24-player races

Nintendo didn’t officially announce a new Mario Kart, but fans all think the same thing, and that includes more players to race against.

After years of speculation and rumored designs, Nintendo finally announced that the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch in 2025. The first-look trailer revealed upgraded joycons, a larger screen, and a new and improved dock.

There will be a Switch 2 Direct on April 2, 2025, but some fans complained that they still have to wait two and a half months before learning more information.

Thankfully, the brief trailer provided one welcome surprise: a brand-new Mario Kart Game was subtly confirmed as a launch title. Not only that, but fans also noticed that the new series entry supported much more than the usual 12 players.

Mario Kart fans embrace increased player count chaos

Saying a new Mario Kart game is overdue would be an understatement. Mario Kart 8 launched 11 years ago in 2014. Instead of a new title, the Nintendo Switch remastered MK8 but did help hold fans over by releasing 48 DLC courses.

That long wait for a new game finally appears to be over soon, and Nintendo content creator Rimea noticed 24 starting lines in the trailer, indicating a much larger lobby than 12 in MK8.

The thought of playing Mario Kart with 23 other competitors excited players.

“24-player Mario Kart will be utter chaos. I’m here for it,” one player responded.

“24 players in Mario Kart 9? That’s going to be absolute madness on the track,” a second user added.

In addition, the concept got fans thinking about potential game modes that could take full advantage of the increased player count. Balloon Battle, for example, would be outrageous as everyone competed to eliminate each other.

Or, a third fan suggested, “Please have a last-kart driving mode where lowest place racers get knocked out every lap.”

Until April, all players can do is dream about all the possibilities for Mario Kart 9. In the meantime, check out everything we know about the Switch 2.

