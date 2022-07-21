Custom Mario Kart 8 arcade cabinet is a Mario fan’s dream

Brianna Reeves . 52 minutes ago

A dedicated Mario Kart 8 player built a custom arcade cabinet that looks like nothing short of a dream setup.

Mario Kart 8 launched in 2014 and quickly became crowned the best-selling game on Nintendo Wii U. As such, few were surprised when Nintendo revived the game as a Deluxe package for the Switch in 2017.

Interestingly enough, the beloved kart racer remains the top-selling Switch title with over 45 million copies sold to date.

Recently, one Mario Kart 8 Deluxe player designed yet another way to immerse themselves in the fast-paced experience.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fan builds incredible arcade cabinet

biz101782 A dream setup for Mario Kart faithful.

User biz101782 took to Reddit a few days ago to share photos of their custom-built Mario Kart 8 cabinet.

Impressively, the Mario-themed machine features a racing chair, steering wheel, and pedals, all encased in a compartment adorned with Mario and Mushroom symbols.

A pair of taillight-like lights round out the awesome fan-made creation.

Biz101782 told fellow Redditors they used a TV, wood, and vinyl wrap to complete the build, which required approximately 50 hours of work.

Over the years, arcade machines have become easier to bring home – both in terms of build and price.

Companies such as Arcade 1Up continue to make several classic experiences available to consumers with their at-home arcade systems.

Cabinets for NBA Jam, Mortal Kombat, and PAC-Man have gone on sale in recent years, for example.

While Mario Kart arcade cabinets have also hit the market in the past, some require an investment worth thousands of dollars.

Biz101782, obviously, found a less expensive way to make all of their Mario Kart racing dreams come true.