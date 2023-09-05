Mario Ambassador Charles Martinet admits even he doesn’t know what a ‘Mario Ambassador’ does

Former Mario voice actor Charles Martinet admitted during a panel at GalaxyCon Austin that even he doesn’t know what his new title of “Mario Ambassador” actually entails.

Last month’s announcement that longtime Mario voice actor Charles Martinet would be stepping back from his roles led to an outpouring of love and support for the iconic performer.

However, while Martinet won’t be in future games, including this year’s Super Mario Wonder and WarioWare Move It!, Nintendo has said he won’t be going far. Martinet’s new title is “Mario Ambassador,” which has led to plenty of fan speculation.

Now, Martinet, who also voiced Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi, has revealed even he doesn’t actually know what his new job actually entails.

Nintendo has yet to explain what a ‘Mario Ambassador’ is – even to Charles Martinet

During a panel at GalaxyCon Austin, Martinet addressed his new position with Nintendo, telling the crowd “I’m a Mario Ambassador, I don’t know what that is yet, I’m not retired as it were, but I’m an ambassador and as we step forward into the future I will learn, we’ll all learn what exactly that is.”

His admission that even he doesn’t know what a “Mario Ambassador” does elicited some laughter from the crowd.

Martinet also said, “I’m always an ambassador of Nintendo and Mario and all of these events because I just cherish every moment of it.” He then took questions from the audience, though he did say he wouldn’t answer any about the ambassadorship because “I don’t know anything about it.”

So far, all Nintendo has said about Martinet’s new role is that he’ll “continue to travel the world sharing the joy of Mario and interacting with you all.”

In the same statement, it also announced a “special video message from Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles himself” to come at a later date. In addition to celebrating Martinet and his work, this may finally shed some light on what being a “Mario Ambassador” actually means.

Nintendo has also said the new voice of Mario will be revealed in the credits for Super Mario Wonder. It seems fans, and Martinet himself, will have to wait a bit longer to learn what the future holds for the iconic plumber.