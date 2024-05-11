Manor Lords 0.7.960 patch notes: King’s Tax, oxen optimization, and more

Manor Lords is receiving its first-ever patch notes just a few weeks after its initial release on April 26. Although the patch is an optional beta for players to try, it packs a lot of content with quality-of-life changes, bug fixes, and more.

This Manor Lords patch comes after the game’s massive success following its launch. Over 100,000 players logged on within the first day and despite being in its early access stage, it has become one of the best-selling games on Steam.

Thanks to its success, Manor Lords developer Greg Styczeń announced his current fixes and hopes for the future in a community thread on Steam. Here is everything in the beta version of the Manor Lords patch notes.

Article continues after ad

Slavic Magic Manor Lords sawpit and ox.

Manor Lords patch notes (May 10)

Major changes:

The King’s Tax is now enabled.

There is now a Global / Local trade switch for trading posts.

Gameplay & balance:

It is worth mentioning that Greg notes most of the gameplay and balance changes in this beta patch notes are experimental and may not be their final forms.

People will now pick a random food resource instead of eating food in a specific order.

Fertility is no longer drained after crop growth reaches 100% so that always micromanaging early harvest is no longer a preferred strategy. Yield may increase over 100% growth if max yield is not reached.

When harvesting, the crops are directly added to the field inventory instead of the villager inventory.

Prioritized oxen plowing over transporting resources back to the granary and warehouse.

The plowing shed now adds two livestock worker slots.

The rate of the Baron claiming regions has been lowered and adjusted to better reflect the game settings.

Removed the worker camp upgrade.

Food producing residential plots no longer stock up on their produce before they share with the marketplace.

Increased sawpit log storage space to 5.

When establishing a trade route, the merchants will no longer all spawn in the nearest trade point.

Increased war bows ranged attack from 4 to 12.

The “trade logistics” development branch now lowers the cost of new trade routes by 50% instead of clamping it at 25.

The cost of opening new trade routes now scales exponentially with every opened trade route.

The base cost of opening a trade route was increased from 12 to 20.

When the market is oversupplied, the player can export for a much lower price.

The price multiplier for oversupplied goods is now 0.75x for oversupplied and 0.5x for critically oversupplied.

How fast the market is oversupplied no longer depends on the value of goods.

The “better deals” development branch reduces the foreign import tariff by 50% instead of removing it completely.

Reduced ale consumption by 75%.

Made the building placement steepness limits harsher.

Soldiers no longer trigger the “unburied bodies” approval factor when corpses are in their proximity.

The hitching post is free again to reduce the chances of players getting stuck with no ox, no hitching post, and no ability to order an ox.

These are the current major changes in the Manor Lords beta update, although many other updates were added to this patch. This includes dozens of minor changes, bug fixes, and cosmetics. Greg did not reveal when this update will leave its beta stage and be permanently released in the game.

Article continues after ad

Slavic Magic Trade routes are an important aspect to growing your city in Manor Lords.

First and foremost, make sure that all current versions of your Manor Lords games are saved within the game file. This way, the data will be saved should the beta update crash or corrupt your saves.

Article continues after ad

To find your saves on Steam for Manor Lords:

Press Win + E

Paste %USERPROFILE%\AppData\Local\ManorLords\Saved\SaveGames into the search bar.