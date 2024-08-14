Man breaks world record after connecting 444 game consoles to a single TV

A man has set the Guinness World Record for the most game consoles hooked up to a single TV, with over 400 consoles linked to the same device.

Ibrahim Al-Nasser from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, boasts a collection of hundreds of consoles, and 444 of them earned him the record for the most gaming consoles linked to one television.

His collection spans from the Magnavox Odyssey to the Sega Mega Drive/Genesis, Sega Dreamcast, Neo Geo AES, Sony PlayStation, Nintendo 64, and many others.

He also has tons of accessories, including the N64DD, Famicom Disk System, 32X, Dreamcast Karaoke unit, and SNES Satellaview, all connected to their respective consoles.

Ibrahim uses an Excel spreadsheet to determine which switcher to turn on for displaying a particular console on the TV. The spreadsheet helps him easily identify the correct switcher needed for each console.

In an interview with Guinness World Record, he said: “I have so many video game consoles. After a while, I noticed that I had a big stack of gaming consoles that I couldn’t play.

“The TV ports are limited and if I wanted to play I could either unplug the existing console or I could keep everything and add more switchers and more convertors.

“It includes hundreds of video game consoles, all different to each other. All of the consoles require a special set up and cable management as well.”

Ibrahim revealed that his favorite console of all time is the Sega Genesis. However, connecting it with modern and even older consoles in a single, clean, and organized setup proved to be a challenging task.

“A very important thing, if you notice here, the cables are almost hidden,” he said. “I used all the tools available in the market in order to organize the cables.

“Also, to have a set up that’s not only to play, it’s like a museum and that’s why this set up and this record took so much time from me.”

In other world record news, streamer Norme has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest duration a human has gone without sleep.