Makiatto in Girls’ Frontline 2: Release date, abilities, banner, best team comp & weapons

Makiatto is an upcoming Elite Doll in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium, bringing in new abilities, Keys, premium skin, and of course a best team comp.

Makiatto will be the next limited character released in the Girls’ Frontline 2 banner schedule, alongside the Tololo banner. This deadly sniper is one of the best characters in GFL2 and easily takes a top spot in the current meta thanks to her deadly Freeze attacks.

So, if you’re looking to learn more about Makiatto’s abilities and want to know which characters she synergizes with, then our in-depth character guide has you covered.

Article continues after ad

The Makiatto banner will be released on December 26, 2024, and runs until January 15, 2024.

Makiatto will receive a rate up during this period, and her banner will also feature increased drop rates for SR characters Sharkry and Krolik.

Sunborn

Who is Makiatto?

Makiatto is an Elite Doll (SSR) who is a member of the Sentinel class. She is known for delivering long-range Freeze attacks with her sniper rifle. Her official description describes her as a “calm, proud, yet awkward Doll who isn’t good at expressing herself.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

When she’s not busy headshotting enemies, Makiatto enjoys spending time with fluffy little animals and drinking sweet macchiatos.

Makiatto abilities

The developers have revealed details about Makiatto’s abilities. The Sentinel uses her sniper to deliver Freeze damage, with self-buffing crits and tanky Frost barrier shields from her Ultimate. You can read Makiatto’s full ability breakdown below:

Basic Attack

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Lone Wolf Territory

(Targeted, Heavy Ammo) Deals Physical damage.

Active Skill

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Cold Precision Shot

(Targeted, Debuff, Heavy Ammo, Freeze) Deals Freeze damage. Increases the critical damage of this attack. Gains 1 stack of [Cold Conviction] for each instance of damage dealt.

Active Skill

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Professional Tactics

(Targeted, Buff, Heavy Ammo) Deals Physical damage, gains Confectance Index, and gains [Standard Approach].

Sunborn

Ultimate

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Absolute Mental Defence

(Ultimate, Buff, Heavy Ammo Gains [Frost Barrier] and [Alert].

Passive Skill

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Battlefield Insight

(Passive, Buff) Increases critical rate but reduces critical damage.

At the start of the turn, if Makiatto’s HP exceeds 80%, gains [Insight] and [Steady Progress] until the next turn. When attacking a target with [Frozen] or [Frigid], ignores part of their stability index and deals increased damage. These effects cannot stack.

Keys

Sunborn

Fixed Keys

Additional Intelligence: When her skill, Cold Precision Shot, kills an enemy, she gains one Confectance Index point.

When her skill, Cold Precision Shot, kills an enemy, she gains one Confectance Index point. Iced With Milk Foam: It grants three Confectance Index points at the battle’s beginning to Makiatto in Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium.

It grants three Confectance Index points at the battle’s beginning to Makiatto in Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium. Indomitable Lone Wolf: She gains one stack of Lone Wolf after using the Professional Tactics skill if no allies are present within three tiles.

She gains one stack of Lone Wolf after using the Professional Tactics skill if no allies are present within three tiles. Time For A Break: She dispels all Freeze debuffs from herself and gains three tiles of Additional Movement. It triggers when she uses Lone Wolf Territory, Cold Precision Shot, or Professional Tactics.

She dispels all Freeze debuffs from herself and gains three tiles of Additional Movement. It triggers when she uses Lone Wolf Territory, Cold Precision Shot, or Professional Tactics. Heated Caramel: She applies the Murderous Intent to the enemy with the highest HP at the battle’s beginning.

She applies the Murderous Intent to the enemy with the highest HP at the battle’s beginning. Absolute Concentration: Her attack increases by 10% at the battle’s beginning. It lasts until Makiatto’s HP drops below the 100% threshold for the first time.

Common Keys

Survival Instinct: If her HP is above 80% at the start of the action, the key reduces stability damage taken from attacks by two points (can trigger only once per turn).

Best Makiatto weapon

Sunborn Bittersweet Caramel is Makiatto’s best weapon.

The best Makiatto weapon is the Bittersweet Caramel rifle. This signature weapon increases Freeze damage by 10%, which synergizes extremely well with Makiatto’s Freeze-based skills. If that wasn’t enough, Bittersweet Caramel also increases damage by 10% every time damage is dealt outside of Makiattos turn.

Article continues after ad

This means you’ll be able to set up some one-shot damage onto squishy targets and make a significant dent in tankier opponents. If you don’t have access to Bittersweet Caramel then you can always use the Arcana rifle, which is another great SSR option.

Failing that, there are some decent SR options in the form of the Walther WA 2000 and the Three-Line Rifle M1891. You can read all the traits and effects for each weapon in the table below:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Weapon Trait Effect Bittersweet Caramel (SSR) Increases damage dealt to Paradeus units by 2.5%. If the target is inflicted with Frozen, this bonus is further boosted by an additional 2.5%. Increases Freeze damage dealt by 10%. For every 4 instances of damage dealt outside of the user’s turn, increases damage dealt by the next active attack by 10%. Arcana (SSR) Attacks ignore 1 point of stability index. When possessing Insight, additionally ignore another 1 point of stability index. When dealing damage, if there are no other enemy units within a 4/4/3/3/3/2-tile radius of the target, increase damage dealt to the target by 15/18/21/24/27/30%. Walther WA 2000 Ignores 10% of the target’s defense. Ignores an additional 10% for targets with Freeze debuffs. If HP is above 80%, off-turn damage increases by 10/12/14/16/18/20%. Three-Line Rifle M1891 Attacks ignore 1 point of stability index. When possessing Insight, additionally ignore another 1 point of stability index. If the target is affected by a Phase debuff, damage dealt to them is increased by 10/12/14/16/18/20%.

Best Makiatto team comp

Sunborn

To make Makiatto truly shine on the battlefield, you’ll need to pair her with characters that synergize well with her abilities. So, we recommend using the following team comps to get the best results on each stage.

Makiatto (DPS)

(DPS) Suomi (Healer)

(Healer) Qiongjiu (DPS)

(DPS) Tololo (DPS)/ Sharkry (DPS)

This team has amazing damage output thanks to three DPS units of Makiatto, Qiongjiu, and Tololo or Sharkry. The added Frozen damage and shielding from Suomi and Makiatto’s shield also give this team great sustain.

To make matters even better, you’ll also have great elemental coverage with both physical, freeze, and hydro/burn attacks. This means you’ll consistently be able to consistently exploit enemy weaknesses for some incredibly quick victories.

Article continues after ad

Makiatto outfit

Sunborn

Makiatto will launch with her own premium outfit — Ballroom Interlude. This classy outfit will be permanently available in the Outfit Boutique starting from December 26th.

However, just like other cosmetics in Girls Frontline 2, Makiatto’s Ballroom Interlude outfit will likely cost $19.99/£17.99 or feature a 25% discount like the current Groza outfit. As always, we’ll update this section as and when the outfit is live in the shop.

Article continues after ad

Now that you know who the Makiatto weapons and team comp are, be sure to check out our codes page to get some free items you can use on the game’s current banner.