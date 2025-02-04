Make sure you do this first in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 throws you into its open world without much direction, but there are a couple of things you should prioritize that’ll make the medieval RPG much easier.

When jumping into KCD2 for the first time, there are two things you’ll quickly discover – combat is brutally tough, and there are a ton of places to explore.

Without any money, you’ll need to piece together your weapons and armor bit by bit, so while exploring, you should first find your dog, Mutt, and your horse, Pebbles.

Mutt is essentially a cheat code in combat, especially in the early stages. He’s a great distraction when outnumbered, mauling enemies to allow you to focus on one at a time.

I found Mutt especially useful when facing an enemy with a shield. I didn’t have any particularly good weapons yet, so it took ages to whittle down the shield-user’s stamina, and without strong armor, almost any hit from their mace was deadly.

But with Mutt at my side, he’d start mauling the bandit, giving me free hits. Rinse and repeat, and suddenly I had a shield of my own and a ton of loot to sell.

And the benefits of having a horse can’t be understated. You’ll traverse the map so much quicker and be able to store a lot more gear to sell groschen.

How to find Mutt in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Mutt is easy to find in KCD2, simply follow the Mutt Quest and eventually, you’ll be reunited. You’ll explore a lot of the map this way, meet different characters, and earn money and gear.

Warhorse Studios / Dexerto

While I wouldn’t recommend skipping these mini-quests, you can head straight to the area marked on the map above to find your dog faster. Look for a clearing with a cave in the rocks above the bathing area POI, north-west Semine.

And make sure to loot the cave after you’ve dispatched the wolves at this area, as you’ll find a Broadsword, cuirass, and jewelry to sell – which might come in handy for getting Pebbles back next.

Where to find Pebbles in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

To find Pebbles in KCD2, head to the Semine stables. Here, you’ll learn that someone found Pebbles after the ambush and sold it to the Semine stablemaster, and you can see the location on the map below.

Warhorse Studios / Dexerto

You can use your speech skills to convince the stablemaster that Pebbles is your horse and he’ll give him back to you, or if you fail, you can buy him back for 160 groschen (luckily, you looted the cave when getting Mutt back). If you still don’t have enough, check out how to get money fast.

Pebbles is far from the best horse in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, but when you can either get him for free or for cheap, it’s impossible to go wrong. Just make sure you open your inventory and equip the saddle and bridle!