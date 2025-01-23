Mai’s Street Fighter 6 game faces are a meme waiting to happen

Mai Shiranui is the next character joining the fray in Street Fighter 6, and her hilarious pre-match ‘game faces’ are just one more reason to love the beautiful-but-deadly ninja.

Mai Shiranui is one of two Fatal Fury guest characters featured in Street Fighter 6, marking a welcome and long-awaited collaboration between the two fighting game franchises.

She’s already one of the most popular female fighting game characters out there, and Mai’s upbeat personality gets even more time to shine in SF6, allowing players to see the playful and downright hilarious sides of the Shiranui heiress.

One of the best (and funniest) ways SF6 gives its fighters personality is through a ‘game-faces’ screen, where players can scroll between five different facial expressions for their character as they wait for a match to load.

CAPCOM Mai gets time to shine in Street Fighter 6.

These pre-match screens can lead to some humorous moments while players prepare to face off, and Mai’s game faces are bound to add even more hilarity to the mix.

Mai’s game faces are the best yet in Street Fighter 6

We got the chance to try out Mai prior to her official release on February 5 courtesy of Capcom, and her ‘game faces’ instantly made us chuckle before we even got into a match.

Players can intimidate their foes (or rather, make them laugh) with Mai’s facial expressions: A demure and ‘alluring’ pose that she hides with a fan, a shouting war-face, and a hilarious, a flirty wink, and a child-like pout that’s bound to be more than a few fans’ profile picture.











These funny faces give Mai quite a bit of character, showing that she’s a fun and flirty firecracker who’s not afraid to call out her fellow fighters — a fact that’s further emphasized by her hilarious and on-the-nose win quotes toward her opponents.

These small details show that Capcom took their time making sure Mai is a perfect fit for the Street Fighter universe, as well as a sheer delight to play (not to mention the various opportunities to troll your friends online).