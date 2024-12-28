Magnus Carlsen removed from international tournament for refusing to change jeans

Norwegian world chess number one Magnus Carlsen has sensationally quit one of the biggest tournaments of the year after refusing to change clothes following a request from competition officials.

Carlsen withdrew from the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in New York after refusing to immediately change the jeans he was wearing to his round nine match. The chess champion offered to change outfit for the following days’ play, but the judges insisted on action before his next match.

As a result, Carlsen took the decision to back out of the tournament entirely, ending his defense of the titles he won last year. At the time of his removal from the tournament, Carlsen had only accrued 5/8, a full 1.5 points behind the leaders with little chance that he’d be able to hold onto his titles.

Chess governing body responds to Carlsen removal

Secretlab/Chess24

Following the news entering the public domain, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) released a lengthy statement explaining the situation. It included reference to Ian Nepomniachtchi, another player who was reprimanded for his choice of outfit, though he took the decision to comply and change.

“FIDE regulations for the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships, including the dress code, are designed to ensure professionalism and fairness for all participants. Today, Mr. Magnus Carlsen breached the dress code by wearing jeans, which are explicitly prohibited under long-standing regulations for this event.

“The Chief Arbiter informed Mr. Carlsen of the breach, issued a $200 fine, and requested that he change his attire. Unfortunately, Mr. Carlsen declined, and as a result, he was not paired for round nine. This decision was made impartially and applies equally to all players.

“Earlier in the day, another participant, Mr. Ian Nepomniachtchi, was also fined for breaching the dress code by wearing sports shoes. However, Mr. Nepomniachtchi complied, changed into approved attire, and continued to play in the tournament.”

Additionally, the organization was keen to stress that the rules were drafted by former and current professional players, with everyone at the tournament aware of the dress code.

“The dress code regulations are drafted by members of the FIDE Athletes Commission, which is composed of professional players and experts. These rules have been in place for years and are well-known to all participants and are communicated to them ahead of each event.”

This news comes after Carlsen refused to defend his World Chess Championship title in November and December, with the win there eventually going to Indian chess prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju.