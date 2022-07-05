Magma Almudron Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak: Weaknesses, Armor, weapons, and more

Understanding Magma Almudron’s weaknesses and elemental advantages in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak gives you a massive edge when fighting the serpent-like fire monster. Hunting Magma Almudron provides players arguably one of the strongest elemental weapons in the game.
Magma Almudron debuts for the first time in the Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak expansion. The monster shoots out fire and wields a large rock on its tail. Attacking the tail can cause the rock to explode, causing damage. Compared to the normal Almudron, the fire version fights far more aggressively with, well, flames.
Although farming this monster can get annoying really fast, the weapons are definitely worth the time investment. This guide will dive into many of the need-to-knows — including the weaknesses of Magma Almudron and the rewards you can get.
Contents
- Magma Almudron weakness
- Magma Almudron location
- Magma Almudron materials
- Magma Almudron weapons
- Magma Almudron armor set
Magma Almudron weakness Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
Magma Almudron is weak against Water, Ice, and Lightning weapons and ammo types. And in that order. This means Ice type weapons will deal the most damage, Ice the second most, and Lightning third. Avoid bringing Fire and Dragon elemental weapons on your quest. For ailments, Waterblight seems to be the best vulnerability.
- Read More: Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak review
As with most monsters, Magma Almudron’s head is the weakest point of the body. Try to focus your attacks on it in order to stun the monster and inflict as much DPS as possible. But stay wary, as this monster moves around very frequently, with practically its entire body serving as a hit box.
Hitting the rock around its tail is a great way to stagger Magma Almudron. The explosion from breaking the rock creates opportunities to apply DPS thereafter.
If properly upgraded with equipment, Magma Almudron shouldn’t one shot you — assuming you’re playing melee. So for less experienced players, just take the fight nice and slow.
Magma Almudron location
Magma Almudron is located in the Lava Caverns and the Flooded Forest. Keep in mind, the Lava caverns is the optimal spot to fight it, as the Flooded Forest quest is part of a three monster chain hunt.
It’s important to note that this monster is only available in Master Rank quests. This means Hunters will need to purchase the Sunbreak expansion if they wish to hunt it.
To fight Magma Almudron, you must be at least MR 4. This places the fight right in the middle of the base MR quests.
Magma Almudron materials
All the Magma Almudron materials can be found in the table below, so make sure you check this out to see how you can get each part.
|Materials
|Target Rewards
|Capture Rewards
|Broken Part Rewards
|Carves
|Dropped Materials
|Magmadron Shard
|18%
|16%
|70%
|38%
|37%
|Magmadron Cortex
|26%
|23%
|30%
|27%
|28%
|Large Magmadron Fin
|17%
|–%
|80%
|22%
|–%
|Magmadron Hardwhisker
|10%
|–%
|80%
|12%
|–%
|Magmadron Tail
|6%
|12%
|–%
|80%
|–%
|Inferno Lava Mud
|21%
|14%
|–%
|–%
|30%
|Magmadron Mantle
|2%
|3%
|3%
|3%
|1%
|Magmadron Hardclaw
|–%
|32%
|90%
|–%
|10%
|Large Wyvern Tear
|–%
|–%
|–%
|–%
|50%
Magma Almudron weapons
Every Magma Almudron weapon in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak can be found below. These are easily some of the best fire elemental damage weapons in the game, with high base elemental scaling.
Since elemental damage in Sunbreak received a massive buff, expect to see Magma Almudron weapons in a lot of meta builds.
Keep in mind, this is only for the first version upgrade material. Later upgrades are not shown.
|Magma Almudron Weapons
|Materials Required
|Magma Disaster
|
|Magma Slicers
|
|Flamebringer Gunlance
|
|Magma Masher
|
|Magma Switch
|
|Magma Weaver
|
|Wielding Rust
|
Magma Almudron armor set
The Magma Almudron armor set is geared maximizing damage when low on health, while also increasing guard effectiveness.
In all honestly the armor isn’t that great, but makes for passable layered armor. The aesthetics are pretty nice, giving the original Almudron armor a run for its money.
For meta players, it’s recommended to avoid using this armor set as it can’t compete with other armor sets’ skill. One pro going for the armor set is the decoration slows, which definitely allow for more customization. But frankly, there are still better options that provide stronger skills.
|Armor Piece
|Materials
|Armor Skills
|Magmadron Helm
|
|
|Magmadron Mail
|
|
|Magmadron Braces
|
|
|Magmadron Coil
|
|
|Magmadron Greaves
|
|
So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Magma Almuron’s weakness, location, weapons, and armor set. Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter page for all the latest news and guides.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak DLC | All weapon buffs & nerfs in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak | All monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak | Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Purecrystal location | Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Frocium location | Torpor Sac location Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak | How to start Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak | Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Prized Pelt location