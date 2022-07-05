Magma Almudron Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak: Weaknesses, Armor, weapons, and more

Terry Oh . 11 hours ago

Understanding Magma Almudron’s weaknesses and elemental advantages in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak gives you a massive edge when fighting the serpent-like fire monster. Hunting Magma Almudron provides players arguably one of the strongest elemental weapons in the game.

Magma Almudron debuts for the first time in the Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak expansion. The monster shoots out fire and wields a large rock on its tail. Attacking the tail can cause the rock to explode, causing damage. Compared to the normal Almudron, the fire version fights far more aggressively with, well, flames.

Although farming this monster can get annoying really fast, the weapons are definitely worth the time investment. This guide will dive into many of the need-to-knows — including the weaknesses of Magma Almudron and the rewards you can get.

Contents

Magma Almudron weakness Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Capcom Magma Almudrond debuts in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak.

Magma Almudron is weak against Water, Ice, and Lightning weapons and ammo types. And in that order. This means Ice type weapons will deal the most damage, Ice the second most, and Lightning third. Avoid bringing Fire and Dragon elemental weapons on your quest. For ailments, Waterblight seems to be the best vulnerability.

Read More: Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak review

As with most monsters, Magma Almudron’s head is the weakest point of the body. Try to focus your attacks on it in order to stun the monster and inflict as much DPS as possible. But stay wary, as this monster moves around very frequently, with practically its entire body serving as a hit box.

Hitting the rock around its tail is a great way to stagger Magma Almudron. The explosion from breaking the rock creates opportunities to apply DPS thereafter.

If properly upgraded with equipment, Magma Almudron shouldn’t one shot you — assuming you’re playing melee. So for less experienced players, just take the fight nice and slow.

Magma Almudron location

Capcom Magmadron can be found in Lava Caverns and Lava Forest.

Magma Almudron is located in the Lava Caverns and the Flooded Forest. Keep in mind, the Lava caverns is the optimal spot to fight it, as the Flooded Forest quest is part of a three monster chain hunt.

It’s important to note that this monster is only available in Master Rank quests. This means Hunters will need to purchase the Sunbreak expansion if they wish to hunt it.

To fight Magma Almudron, you must be at least MR 4. This places the fight right in the middle of the base MR quests.

Magma Almudron materials

All the Magma Almudron materials can be found in the table below, so make sure you check this out to see how you can get each part.

Materials Target Rewards Capture Rewards Broken Part Rewards Carves Dropped Materials Magmadron Shard 18% 16% 70% 38% 37% Magmadron Cortex 26% 23% 30% 27% 28% Large Magmadron Fin 17% –% 80% 22% –% Magmadron Hardwhisker 10% –% 80% 12% –% Magmadron Tail 6% 12% –% 80% –% Inferno Lava Mud 21% 14% –% –% 30% Magmadron Mantle 2% 3% 3% 3% 1% Magmadron Hardclaw –% 32% 90% –% 10% Large Wyvern Tear –% –% –% –% 50%

Magma Almudron weapons

Capcom The Magma Almudron weapons provide arguably the best fire elemental damage

Every Magma Almudron weapon in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak can be found below. These are easily some of the best fire elemental damage weapons in the game, with high base elemental scaling.

Since elemental damage in Sunbreak received a massive buff, expect to see Magma Almudron weapons in a lot of meta builds.

Keep in mind, this is only for the first version upgrade material. Later upgrades are not shown.

Magma Almudron Weapons Materials Required Magma Disaster Magmadron Shard x6

Magmadron Hardwhisker x3

Magmadron Tail x2

Allfire stone x2 Magma Slicers Magmadron Cortex x5

Magmadron tail x2

Large Magmadron Fin x3

Ultimas Crystal x1 Flamebringer Gunlance Large Magmadron x6

Magmadron Tail x2

Magmadron Hardclaw x4

Ultimas Crystal x1 Magma Masher Magmadron Cortex x4

Magmadron Hardclaw x3

Magmadron Tail x2

Ultimas Crystal x1 Magma Switch Magmadron Cortex x6

Large Magmadron Fin x4

Magmadron Hardwhisker x3

Ultimas Crystal x1 Magma Weaver Magmadron Cortex x6

Magmadron Tail x2

Blackened Stiffbone x2

Ultimas Crystal x1 Wielding Rust Magmadron Hardclaw x5

Inferno Lava Mud x4

Magmadron Tail x2

Ultimas Crystal x1

Magma Almudron armor set

Capcom The Magmadron Armor stats are mediocre, unfortunately.

The Magma Almudron armor set is geared maximizing damage when low on health, while also increasing guard effectiveness.

In all honestly the armor isn’t that great, but makes for passable layered armor. The aesthetics are pretty nice, giving the original Almudron armor a run for its money.

Read More: Shogun Ceanataur Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak weakness

For meta players, it’s recommended to avoid using this armor set as it can’t compete with other armor sets’ skill. One pro going for the armor set is the decoration slows, which definitely allow for more customization. But frankly, there are still better options that provide stronger skills.

Armor Piece Materials Armor Skills Magmadron Helm Magmadron Cortex x4

Inferno Lava Mud x3

Magmadron Tail x1

Magmadron Mantle x1 Resentment lvl 1

Heroics lvl 2

Fire Attack lvl 3 Magmadron Mail Magmadron Hardwhisker x2

Magmadron Shard x4

Magmadron Cortex x1

Blackened Stiffbone x2 Resuscitate lvl 1

Heroics lvl 2 Magmadron Braces Magmadron Hardclaw x2

Magmadron Cortex x3

Inferno Lava Mud x3

Allfire stone x2 Resentment lvl 1

Guard Up lvl 2

Heroics lvl 1 Magmadron Coil Magmadron Shard x4

Large Magmadron Fin x3

Magmadron Cortex x1

Allfire Stone Resuscitate lvl 1

Guard Up lvl 1 Magmadron Greaves Magmadron Shard x3

Magmadron Hardclaw x2

Large Magmadron Fin x3

Blackened Stiffbone x1 Resuscitate lvl 1

Resentment lvl 1

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Magma Almuron’s weakness, location, weapons, and armor set. Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter page for all the latest news and guides.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak DLC | All weapon buffs & nerfs in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak | All monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak | Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Purecrystal location | Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Frocium location | Torpor Sac location Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak | How to start Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak | Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Prized Pelt location