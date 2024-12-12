Mafia The Old Country trailer & release window leaked on YouTube before Game Awards

The Game Awards is rapidly approaching, which means plenty of game announcements, as well as some well-deserved awards. Mafia The Old Country is among one of the most highly anticipated announcements fans are expecting – that is until the trailer was leaked, revealing both what it’ll look like, and a release window.

Of course, The Game Awards are primarily meant to showcase the current year’s greatest talents and creations, but one of the most anticipated aspects is the reveals scattered throughout, offering release dates, first looks, and perhaps a new game or two.

One such game slated to be given more details during the event was Mafia The Old Country, but in a major leak, the trailer was revealed on YouTube days before, offering fans a look into the upcoming adventure and the all-important release window.

Hangar 13

Mafia The Old Country leak reveals Summer 2025 release window

Shared by a leaker on X, one fan captured an advert on YouTube, showcasing never-before-seen footage of the Mafia The Old Country. The trailer itself showed some cutscenes, combat, and the style of gameplay you can expect to see, giving fans a glimpse into how the prequel, will fare against its seasoned franchise.

After the 13-second reveal, the trailer ended with a “Coming Summer 2025” title card, meaning we don’t have too long to wait before diving into 1900s Sicily and causing some chaos.

It’s worth noting, that this looks to be from an ad on YouTube, meaning it’s likely just a snippet of the full trailer we’ll see at The Game Awards.

On top of this, the trailer is currently purely a leak, so elements could be subject to change and should be taken with care.

It has been confirmed that we will get a trailer reveal at The Game Awards. Yet, it remains to be seen whether it’s the same one or if new features will be revealed.