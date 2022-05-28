Mafia 4 developers already have a sequel in the works

Mafia 4 developers Hangar 13 are reportedly planning the production of Mafia 5, as production on the mobster game franchise begins to take shape.

Six years have passed since Mafia 3 hit consoles and showcased a fresh perspective on the well-received gangster game franchise. With the franchise’s roots stemming back to the PlayStation 2, the franchise has received fresh remasters over the years that were built from the ground up.

Now, as production on Mafia 4 begins to gain speed, developers Hangar 13 are already looking to the future of the franchise.

Mafia 5 is rumored to be on the cards for developers Hangar 13

In a report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, the prospect of future Mafia games was addressed as the developers welcomed new president Nick Baynes.

Speaking on the subject of Mafia 4, a source close to Hangar 13 said: “Hangar 13 is developing two games. One is a new entry in the Mafia series, code-named Nero.”

While the second project is set to be a tennis game, in a business call “Baynes said he is aiming to green-light a sequel to Nero while it is still in development, largely to avoid repeating the same mistakes and having workers displaced once the project is finished.”

Details are limited when it comes to the story of Mafia 4, but the sequel is rumored to focus on the Salleri family present in the first game.

The project as detailed by Schreier is currently codenamed “Nero”, possibly as a tribute to acclaimed actor Robert De Niro who starred in hits such as The Godfather 2, Goodfellas, and Casino.

It is likely that Mafia 4 won’t arrive until late 2023 at the earliest, so it’ll be some time before Mafia 5 is on the horizon.