Madden 25: How to get a jump start in Madden Ultimate Team

There are multiple avenues where prospective Madden 25 players can get a head start in Madden Ultimate Team for Madden 25, even though the game hasn’t been released yet.

With the NFL preseason starting up, it’s time for another year of football and another year of Madden. Madden 25 will be released worldwide on August 16, 2024. However, football fans can start getting ready now.

EA Sports is offering multiple options for MUT 25 players to make early progress, even though the game has yet to be released. Through Madden 24 and College Football 25, football fans can go on a scavenger hunt.

Here’s a look at how to get rewards for Madden Ultimate Team before the 16th.

How to get pre-release rewards for Madden Ultimate Team

Here’s a look at several methods to get a jumpstart in MUT for this year:

Play Madden 24 and complete objectives

Believe it or not, MUT 24 players can make progress towards MUT 25.

First, make sure to open a Rookie Premiere Welcome Pack in the unopened pack box. It comes with a 99 OVR Puca Nacua in Madden 24. However, that card will carry over to Madden 25, provided one grabs it for 24. Be mindful, though, that it will be a lower overall card in Madden 25.

EA Sports

Second, there are Rookie Premiere Sets for Madden 24. There are three Rookie Premiere Sets that will yield an Elite reward for MUT 25, and here’s how to unlock the three:

Exchanges four Rookie Premiere tokens (can be obtained in Rookie Premiere Field Pass at Levels 9, 19, Tier 6 and Tier 8 of Rookie Revolution Milestone Challenges)

(can be obtained in Rookie Premiere Field Pass at Levels 9, 19, Tier 6 and Tier 8 of Rookie Revolution Milestone Challenges) Exchange four 99 OVR Redzone Royale players (x2)

Three Rookie Premiere cards will carry over to Madden 25. However, these expire on August 8, 2024.

Play College Ultimate Team

College Football 25 has its own form of Ultimate Team, aptly titled College Ultimate Team (CUT). It also makes progress towards Madden Ultimate Team.

In Season 1 Field Pass of CUT 25, there is an XP Pack for Madden 25 that is at Level 20. Unlock and open it, and one will unlock the first 10 levels of Field Pass for Season 1 of MUT 25. This, however, only carries over if one is playing on the same console and account as the CUT account.

Now, how can one make progress in CUT Field Pass? Playing online ranked games isn’t even a necessity. Just complete objectives. This can be done by playing Challenges and winning games in Solo Seasons to complete the stat challenges. For example, six wins will equate to 6,000 Season XP or almost half of what’s needed to get to Level 10 (14,500).

Pre-order Madden 25

Lastly, one can pre-order a special edition of Madden 25 to get MUT rewards. Those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition or ordered the MVP Edition will receive the following:

Early Access Ultimate Team Challenges

4600 Madden Points

Choice of two Strategy Items

Cover Athlete Elite Player Item

Early access beginning on August 13

Be sure to check out what else is coming to Madden 25, including Franchise Mode changes and additions.