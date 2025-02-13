Lost Soul Aside: Trailer, platforms & everything we know

Lost Soul Aside is an upcoming action adventure game that was revealed at State of Play 2025. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

Revealed at Sony’s 2025 State of Play, Lost Soul Aside is a futuristic fantasy advneture where players control a reluctant hero named Kasar as he goes on an adventure to save the world. To do so, he needs to absorb the power of a mysterious being known as Arena.

The game looks like a mix between a modern Final Fantasy title and Devil May Cry, featuring an epic story, fast-paced combat, and some innovative platforming elements, according to the trailer.

Article continues after ad

Ultizero Games Lost Soul Aside has serious Final Fantasy 15 vibes.

No, Lost Soul Aside does not currently have a release date.

However, it has been confirmed to be released in 2025.

What platforms will Lost Soul Aside be on?

The studio has confirmed that it will be released on PlayStation 5, and Windows PC.

There’s been no word on a Nintendo Switch or Xbox release.

Article continues after ad

Trailers

The premiere trailer was revealed at Sony’s 2025 State of Play and showed off a small amount of gameplay:

Story and setting

The trailer shows Kasar’s sister having visions of aliens attacking their world and a hero rising to stop them. When this becomes reality and she is captured by them, Kasar is given the power of Arena, a mysterious being that encourages him to take it, and sets out to rescue her.

Article continues after ad

Gameplay is a mix of sci-fi action blended with fantasy and the trailer shows Arena leading Kasar through various realities, some of which may be areas that he’ll need to explore and search for his sister. It also features some epic looking boss battles that wouldn’t be out of place in Elden Ring or Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth.

For more on games that were revealed during the 2025 State of Play, check out everything we know about Lies of P: Overture DLC, Directive 8020, and Saros.

Article continues after ad