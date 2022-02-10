What time are the Lost Ark daily & weekly resets?

Looking for your server’s daily and weekly resets in Lost Ark? Here are all the times and days you’ll need to know to maximize your dungeon crawling and raid efficiency.

As Lost Ark continues to grow in popularity in the west, players are setting sail to the spectacular shores of Smilegate’s Arkesia in search of demons, disaster, and much, much more.

For those who have already found a guild and grouped up to tackle the game‘s raid and dungeon content, you’ll likely be wondering when the daily and weekly resets are so that you can make the most out of slaying the hordes.

So, when are Lost Ark’s daily and weekly resets? And do they differ per server? Here’s everything you need to know.

Lost Ark weekly reset: Day & time

While there is no day specified for weekly resets at the moment, they will occur at 1AM or 2AM depending on Daylight Savings Time (DST). As the game launched on a Tuesday, the devs may mirror this with Tuesday being reset day.

Importantly, Smilegate note that these times may change when the game is fully released. As things progress, be sure to check back here for the latest information.

Lost Ark daily reset: Time

Similar to the weekly resets, Lost Ark’s daily resets happen at 1AM or 2AM depending on Daylight Savings Time (DST).

However, when it comes to raids, dungeons, and other core content resetting, things get a little bit complex. All of these will reset at different times per region to ensure the group content remains accessible.

Below are all of the times you need:

NA West UTC – 7

NA East UTC – 4

Central Europe UTC + 1

SA UTC – 3

What exactly does that mean, though? So, for those in NA West, the server will reset seven hours after the reset completes at 1AM (8AM). NA East will be four hours later, and so on.

So that’s everything we know so far about Lost Ark’s daily and weekly updates, but we’ll keep this page updated as further details emerge. Until then, though, be sure to check out our other Lost Ark guides:

