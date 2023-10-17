Lords of the Fallen: Who really is the Iron Wayfarer?

The Iron Wayfarer is a mysterious warrior who can be both a help and a hindrance. But who really is the Iron Wayfarer in Lords of the Fallen? Major story spoilers below!

There’s been some confusion amongst fans on whether Lords of the Fallen (2023) is a sequel or a reboot to the 2014 game of the same name. In truth, it’s both and the events from the original game are very important throughout this new adventure. Characters, their decisions, and even their family members either return or are referenced in Lords of the Fallen (2023), and the identity of the Iron Wayfarer is perhaps the biggest twist of them all, as well as the biggest connection to the first game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This mysterious figure is one of the first NPCs you meet in the game and offers you some sage advice but is generally rather rude to you every time you speak to him. The warrior has clearly seen some things and is conflicted about whether or not to help you in your quest or let you fail. The Iron Wayfarer seems to have a deep understanding of past events in Mournstead and despite his reluctance, he will fight alongside you in major boss fights should you call on him.

He also seems to be an experienced slayer of Rhogar, so just who is the Iron Wayfarer in Lords of the Fallen?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

CI Games The Iron Wayfarer is a familiar sinner.

Who is the Iron Wayfarer?

The Iron Wayfarer is none other than Harkyn, the playable protagonist from the first Lords of the Fallen game. A former criminal who was recruited to fight Rhogar and is now a shell of his former self. This bitter warrior is just as conflicted about the decision he made at the end of the first Lords of the Fallen now as he was when he made it. In that game, Harkyn was given the choice to either kill Adyr, join him, or leave the god imprisoned while more learned characters decided what to do. The Dark Crusader will need to make a similar decision in this more recent game.

It turns out that the canon ending of the first game was the third choice, with Harkyn choosing to imprison Adyr, giving away the troublesome god’s rune to the Judges. However, this has only led to more strife and now Harkyn questions what can be done to solve it, and if it is still his burden to carry rather than the Dark Crusader’s. The Iron Wayfarer now wonders if freeing or killing Adyr is the way forward, but worries that whatever happens, mankind will still be subjugated, either by Adyr or the Judges who want him destroyed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

CI Games Harkyn has his sins tattooed on his face.

Harkyn’s role in Lords of the Fallen (2023)

Depending on your actions in the game, the Iron Wayfarer or Harkyn can either stay an ally or become an enemy. He may decide to try and take the Rune of Adyr from you, arguing that it is still his burden to carry and will need to be defeated in a boss fight. He can later be found again, despondent but convinced that the burden is no longer his to carry, but yours.

Should these events transpire, you’ll need to make the next important decision about whether to kill or free Adyr – and it’s not an easy one. However, you can also turn your back on this quest and instead choose to side with the Putrid Mother, another godlike figure who’ll need the souls of Adyr, the Judges, and Harkyn in order to be set loose on the world. If you choose this path, you’ll need to kill Harkyn towards the end of the game, regardless of where he is in his quest line.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Throughout most of Lords of the Fallen though, the Iron Wayfarer is a powerful ally who can be summoned to fight against bosses at your side, this also includes the first major boss Pieta, making him the first friendly NPC and ally you come across in Lords of the Fallen.

For more content on Lords of the Fallen, check out our guides below:

Is Lords of the Fallen coming to Nintendo Switch | Is Lords of the Fallen a Soulslike game | How long to beat Lords of the Fallen | Lords of the Fallen System Requirements | Does Lords of the Fallen have multiplayer | Is Lords of the Fallen a sequel or reboot | Does Lords of the Fallen have an easy mode | Lords of the Fallen review | Does Lords of the Fallen feature NG+ | Is Lords of the Fallen coming to Xbox Game Pass | Lords of the Fallen: How to summon NPCs | Lords of the Fallen: All Stats Explained

Article continues after ad