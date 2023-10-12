Lords of the Fallen release time on PC and consoles

Lords of the Fallen is set to release on October 13, 2023. However, at what time does the game unlock and the servers go live? Here is all you need to know regarding the release times for the game on PC and consoles.

Lords of the Fallen is an upcoming Soulslike title by CI Games and Hexworks. It is a follow-up of the 2014 game by the same name, though this time it has been powered by the Unreal Engine 5.

The game is set to release on PS5, Xbox Series X, Series S, and PC. Hence, if you are excited about the game and want to know about the release time, we have got you covered.

Here are the release times for Lords of the Fallen on PC and consoles.

What time does Lords of the Fallen release?

The release time for Lords of the Fallen across PC and consoles for every region has been provided below:

Region PC Release Time Console Release Time Los Angeles 7:00 AM 12:00 AM Mexico 10:00 AM 12:00 AM Canada 10:00 AM 12:00 AM New York 10:00 AM 12:00 AM United Kingdom 3:00 PM 12:00 AM Germany 4:00 PM 12:00 AM Poland 4:00 PM 12:00 AM Italy 4:00 PM 12:00 AM China 10:00 PM 12:00 AM Japan 11:00 PM 12:00 AM Australia 1:00 AM (October 14) 12:00 AM Spain 4:00 PM 12:00 AM Portugal 3:00 PM 12:00 AM Saudi Arabia 5:00 PM 12:00 AM Brazil 11:00 AM 12:00 AM Columbia 9:00 AM 12:00 AM

This concludes all you need to know about the release time for Lords of the Fallen across all regions on PC and consoles.

