Bowl of Revelations is a crucial item in Lords of the Fallen that opens up the option to get boss weapons and armor in exchange for Remembrances. Here is a guide on how to get this item in Lords of the Fallen.

Lords of the Fallen is a Soulslike game that takes heavy influence from Dark Souls 3, therefore, you will encounter lots of vicious bosses during your journey through Mournstead. You’ll also need to overcome them to reach the end of the game – and any advantage you can find will help you on your quest. The Bowl of Revelations is one such item.

Once you defeat a boss, you have the option to get access to their weapons and armor from Molhu. However, you will need an item called Bowl of Revelations, before you can start exchanging Remembrances for the boss gear. These Remembrances are attained after every boss falls and allow you to access some of their power. Here is how you can access the Bowl of Revelations in Lords of the Fallen.

How to get Bowl of Revelations in Lords of the Fallen

The steps you need to follow in order to get access to the Bowl of Revelations have been presented below:

Step 1: Reach the Vestige of Blind Agatha

CI GAMES Reach the Vestige of Blind Agatha in Pilgrim’s Perch

The first major step is to make your way to the Vestige of Blind Agatha. You can find this in Pilgrim’s Perch. It is the second major Vestige in the region, and you will have to go through a significant amount of exploring before reaching it though.

Step 2: Take the path to the right

CI GAMES Take the path to the right and make your way outside

From the Vestige of Blind Agatha, take the path to the right. Follow that path, take a left, and then a right. You will eventually make your way outside.

Step 3: Reach the dead end

CI GAMES Make your way to the dead end and climb down

It is now to time make your way to the dead end. However, it is not as easy since a bit of jumping across ledges is involved. You might fall down and die a few times. Therefore, it is recommended that you use all your Vigor beforehand before attempting this section.

Additionally, there are a few enemies here that can cause you some trouble. You can skip past them if you want. Once you reach the dead end, climb down the ladder.

Step 4: Warp to Umbral realm

CI GAMES Warp to Umbral Realm to reveal the arena

Once you climb down the ladder, you will notice a second ladder right in from of you. However, if you try to climb down the second ladder in the Axiom realm, you will simply fall down and die.

Therefore, you need to warp to the Umbral realm in this area. Additionally, you can plant a Vestige seed here. It is highly recommended you do that, as otherwise, you will have to go through the whole area again.

Step 5: Use Soul Flay on the statue

CI GAMES Use Soul Flay on the statue to get the Bowl of Revelations

Once you warp to the Umbral realm, you will notice an arena right below the second ladder. There will be lots of enemies here, but also a statue in the middle of the arena.

Use Soul Flay on this statue and you will get access to the Bowl of Revelations.

Step 6: Give the Bowl of Revelations to Molhu

CI GAMES Give the Bowl of Revelations to Molhu

Once you get access to the item, go back to Skyrest. Warp back to the Umbral realm and give the Bowl of Revelations to Molhu. Once you do that, you will be able to access all the gear of all bosses you might have defeated until now.

Remember, you will need to use an Umbral Scouring item to purchase the weapons and armor from Molhu.

This concludes all you need to know about the Bowl of Revelations in Lords of the Fallen. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

