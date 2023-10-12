Lords of the Fallen: How to free the Tortured Prisoner

Lords of the Fallen has an NPC locked in a cell and unable to communicate. Here’s how to free the creepy Tortured Prisoner in Lords of the Fallen.

Lords of the Fallen has a variety of intriguing NPCs, all with their own individual story arcs in the game, but one of the most mysterious is the Tortured Prisoner who’s been locked in a cell in the main hub area. This unfortunate soul has also been fitted with a metal mask preventing them from communicating and can only mumble their pleas for freedom to the player once they are discovered.

While the Tortured Prisoner is locked up away from the other characters inhabiting Skyrest, they’re close enough to be found by your allies, so either they’ve been unable to free the prisoner – or have simply been ignored. This begs the question, should you free them? Or do you simply walk on by, not taking the risk? After all, they were locked up for a reason.

If you do take pity on this wretched figure, here’s how to free the Tortured Prisoner in Lords of the Fallen.

Finding the Tortured Prisoner

To locate the Tortured Prisoner, head across the Skyrest Bridge and examine the cells on the other side. The Prisoner is located in the left-hand cell with their dialogue muffled by their metal mask.

If you cross the room, you can take the spiral staircase down to the crypts. This will be where you work to free the Tortured Prisoner.

Freeing the Tortured Prisoner

To free the Tortured Prisoner in Lords of the Fallen, first, enter Umbral by using your lamp. You’ll be perfectly safe from attack as you’re still in the game’s hub and safe area. Then, while walking down the staircase towards the crypt, look to the right to see an Umbral tumor and use your lamp to destroy it from a distance.

You’ll notice that destroying the tumor affects an Umbral eye up a ladder on the bridge. There will be two more tumors to destroy before you can use this, the second being located on the wall on the left of the bridge.

This will trigger a platform to move towards you on the left of the bridge, enter the platform, and use the Umbral device to move to the other side, then turn around and destroy the third tumor. You’ll need to trigger the Umbral device on the opposite end to then return and climb back up to the bridge.

Now you can climb the ladder and use your lamp on the mechanism that was blocked by the Umbral eye, this will yield an item called the Searing Accusation, which can be used as a key to free the Tortured Prisoner. Return to their cell and hand over the item, then go back to the Vestige at the main hub and return to Axiom. This will reset the area, allowing the Prisoner to move to their new location.

CI Games The Tortured Prisoner will become a merchant after her release.

After freeing the Tortured Prisoner

Once the Tortured Prisoner is free and you’ve rested at the Vestige, you can return to the open cell to collect their discarded Head Cage item. The Prisoner can now be found outside of Skyrest at the entrance to the area where you fought Pieta.

Now a merchant offering a range of unique items, the Prisoner will thank you for liberating her and will be examining a dead burning stone giant nearby and will invite you to ponder its fate with her.

The Tortured Prisoner will also become an allied NPC, but will continue to keep her distance from the rest. You can beckon her during certain boss fights to aid you in battle. She’s a powerful fire mage and can be very useful when attacking bosses from a distance, especially if they’re weak against fire.

Her true identity will be revealed later in the game, but we’ll let you discover that for yourselves.

