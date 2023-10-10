Lords of the Fallen: All editions and pre-order bonuses
Lords of the Fallen is an upcoming Soulslike game by CI Games and Hexwork studios. Here are the various editions and pre-order bonuses for the game.
Lords of the Fallen is set for release on October 13, 2023, worldwide across PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. It is a next-generation Soulslike title that has been crafted on the Unreal Engine 5. The game is also a follow-up to the 2014 game of the same name, set in the same dark universe, but many years later.
The game features multiple editions and pre-order bonuses that some players may wish to consider. Here is everything you need to know about the different editions of Lords of the Fallen that will be available at launch or that can be pre-ordered.
All editions for Lords of the Fallen
There are two editions of Lords of the Fallen. The bonuses and rewards for each of them have been presented below:
Standard Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
- Base Game
Deluxe Edition
- Base Game
- Dark Crusader Starting Class
- Immediate Access to the starting armor and weapons of the Dark Crusader classes
- Digital Artbook
- Digital Soundtrack
- 3D Model Viewer
Pre-order bonuses for Lords of the Fallen
The pre-order bonuses for Lords of the Fallen have been provided below:
- Bronze, Silver, and Gold armor tincts- used to re-color armor in-game
- 3 x XP items (to boost experience)
- 3 x MP items (to boost Mana)
- 5 x HP items (to replenish health)
There you go, this is all you need to know regarding editions and pre-order bonuses for Lords of the Fallen. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.
Lords of the Fallen Preview | Is Lords of the Fallen coming to Nintendo Switch | Is Lords of the Fallen a Soulslike game | How long to beat Lords of the Fallen | Lords of the Fallen System Requirements | Does Lords of the Fallen have multiplayer | Is Lords of the Fallen a sequel or reboot | Does Lords of the Fallen have an easy mode