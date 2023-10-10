Lords of the Fallen: All editions and pre-order bonuses

Lords of the Fallen is an upcoming Soulslike game by CI Games and Hexwork studios. Here are the various editions and pre-order bonuses for the game.

Lords of the Fallen is set for release on October 13, 2023, worldwide across PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. It is a next-generation Soulslike title that has been crafted on the Unreal Engine 5. The game is also a follow-up to the 2014 game of the same name, set in the same dark universe, but many years later.

Article continues after ad

The game features multiple editions and pre-order bonuses that some players may wish to consider. Here is everything you need to know about the different editions of Lords of the Fallen that will be available at launch or that can be pre-ordered.

Article continues after ad

CI GAMES Lords of the Fallen Edition differences and pre-order bonuses explained

All editions for Lords of the Fallen

There are two editions of Lords of the Fallen. The bonuses and rewards for each of them have been presented below:

Standard Edition

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Base Game

Deluxe Edition

Base Game

Dark Crusader Starting Class

Immediate Access to the starting armor and weapons of the Dark Crusader classes

Digital Artbook

Digital Soundtrack

3D Model Viewer

Pre-order bonuses for Lords of the Fallen

The pre-order bonuses for Lords of the Fallen have been provided below:

Article continues after ad

Bronze, Silver, and Gold armor tincts- used to re-color armor in-game

3 x XP items (to boost experience)

3 x MP items (to boost Mana)

5 x HP items (to replenish health)

There you go, this is all you need to know regarding editions and pre-order bonuses for Lords of the Fallen. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Lords of the Fallen Preview | Is Lords of the Fallen coming to Nintendo Switch | Is Lords of the Fallen a Soulslike game | How long to beat Lords of the Fallen | Lords of the Fallen System Requirements | Does Lords of the Fallen have multiplayer | Is Lords of the Fallen a sequel or reboot | Does Lords of the Fallen have an easy mode

Article continues after ad