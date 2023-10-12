Lords of the Fallen all achievements and trophies

Are you planning to play Lords of the Fallen and add another Soulslike game to your list where you hit the completionist title? Here are all the achievements and trophies that you need to meet to achieve that feat.

Lords of the Fallen is the latest addition to the beloved Soulslike genre. When it comes to Soulslike, we all know that bragging rights are part of the experience. If you have completed a game in this genre, you have already earned the respect of others.

However, if you are one of those who look to gather every trophy and every achievement that is available, then you are no longer a player, you become a “Gamer”. As it happens, with Lords of the Fallen, you have one more medal to add trophy cabinet.

Here is all you need to know regarding the achievements and trophies of Lords of the Fallen. Remember, some could be considered spoilers so only look if you’re certain.

All achievements and trophies in Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen has a total of 63 achievements and 64 trophies. The extra trophy is the Platinum Trophy that you can get on PS5.

Some of these can be achieved by playing the game, while others will take exploration and time investment. In any case, a list of all achievements and trophies in Lords of the Fallen as follows:

Trophy/Achievement Requirement Platinum Trophy A Veil Lifted Died in Axiom for the first time Lost and Found Retrieved Vigor lost upon death No Mercy Defeated another player in PvP Thriving in Darkness Used a Vestige Seed Rise and Fall Defeated Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal Together in Death Defeated the Congregator of Flesh A Rest Among the Dead Reached the Skyrest Bridge Interior Wayfarer Visited all areas in the game Weapon Collector Collected all weapons Ironclad Collected all armor pieces What Sights Contained Within Collected all Umbral eyes Trinket Collector Collected all rings and pendants Ammunition Collector Collected all ammo types Inferno Adept Collected all inferno spells Radiant Adept Collected all radiant spells Umbrad Adept Collected all umbral spells Throwable Collector Collected all throwables Gesture Collector Collected all gestures Salvation in Blood Fully upgrade the Sanguinarix Honed to Perfection Fully upgraded a weapon Rune Novice Placed a rune in a socket for the first time Rune Master Fully socketed a 3-rune weapon or shield Carving out Victory Fully upgraded the Umbral lamp Utmost Insight Fully socketed the Umbral lamp with Umbral eyes Comrades Beckoned a co-op partner Shared Triumph Defeated a boss alongside a co-op partner Vengeance of the Fallen Avenged a Fallen lampbearer Infernal Offerings Donated a total of 10 severed hands Radiant Offerings Donated a total of 10 Pilfered Hands Umbral Offerings Donated a total of 10 Plucked Eyeballs Shades of Violence Applied a tinct to a piece of gear Essence of Death Defeated an enemy with a Umbral finisher Seasoned Reach level 100 Lord of the Fallen Earned all achievements Defeated an enemy with an Umbral finisher Offered Molhu the Bowl of Revelations Lingering Moments Viewed all Umbral Stigmas Burying the Past Defeated the Hushed Saint Unwanted Defeated Spurned Progeny Unbroken to the End Defeated the Unbroken Promise Wings of Grief Defeated the Hollow Crow Twin Faces of Sin Defeated Reinhold the Immured Judgement Defeated Judge Cleric, the Radiant Sentinel Hunt’s End Defeated the Lightreaper The King of the Dead Defeated the Sundered Monarch A Hunger Sated Defeated Elianne the Starved Fallen Defeated Adyr, the Bereft Exile None Shall be Spared Defeated All Bosses The Price of Knowledge Exacter Dunmire gained the knowledge he sought Part of the Divine Damarose the Marked received her divine reward Travels Resumed Sparky was liberated Moving On Byron found a new purpose Hero Worship Drustan’s faith in his brother remained steadfast Antana’s Legacy The value of Andreas of Ebb’s friendship was made clear Faithful Stomund, Captain of the Fidelis was treated at the Empyrean Without Purpose Thehk-Ihir left Mournstead A Queen’s Rest Sophesia bestowed a final favor The Last Step The Iron Wayfarer’s Journey finally ended Vengeful Reflection An Umbral Imprint of Isaac faced the Lightreaper Lord of the Risen Reached the Adyr ending In Light We Walk Reached the Radiant ending In Light We Walk Reached the Umbral ending A Shadow Dispeled Defeated the Scarlet Shadow A Trace of Venom Kukajin concluded her business in Mournstead

This is all you need to know about achievements and trophies in Lords of the Fallen. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

