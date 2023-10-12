Gaming

Lords of the Fallen all achievements and trophies

All screenshot from the game Lords of the FallenCI GAMES

Are you planning to play Lords of the Fallen and add another Soulslike game to your list where you hit the completionist title? Here are all the achievements and trophies that you need to meet to achieve that feat.

Lords of the Fallen is the latest addition to the beloved Soulslike genre. When it comes to Soulslike, we all know that bragging rights are part of the experience. If you have completed a game in this genre, you have already earned the respect of others.

However, if you are one of those who look to gather every trophy and every achievement that is available, then you are no longer a player, you become a “Gamer”. As it happens, with Lords of the Fallen, you have one more medal to add trophy cabinet.

Here is all you need to know regarding the achievements and trophies of Lords of the Fallen. Remember, some could be considered spoilers so only look if you’re certain.

A screenshot from the game Lords of the FallenCI GAMES
Lords of the Fallen all achievements revealed

All achievements and trophies in Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen has a total of 63 achievements and 64 trophies. The extra trophy is the Platinum Trophy that you can get on PS5.

Some of these can be achieved by playing the game, while others will take exploration and time investment. In any case, a list of all achievements and trophies in Lords of the Fallen as follows:

Trophy/AchievementRequirement
Platinum Trophy
A Veil LiftedDied in Axiom for the first time
Lost and FoundRetrieved Vigor lost upon death
No MercyDefeated another player in PvP
Thriving in DarknessUsed a Vestige Seed
Rise and FallDefeated Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal
Together in DeathDefeated the Congregator of Flesh
A Rest Among the DeadReached the Skyrest Bridge Interior
WayfarerVisited all areas in the game
Weapon CollectorCollected all weapons
IroncladCollected all armor pieces
What Sights Contained WithinCollected all Umbral eyes
Trinket CollectorCollected all rings and pendants
Ammunition CollectorCollected all ammo types
Inferno AdeptCollected all inferno spells
Radiant AdeptCollected all radiant spells
Umbrad AdeptCollected all umbral spells
Throwable CollectorCollected all throwables
Gesture CollectorCollected all gestures
Salvation in BloodFully upgrade the Sanguinarix
Honed to PerfectionFully upgraded a weapon
Rune NovicePlaced a rune in a socket for the first time
Rune MasterFully socketed a 3-rune weapon or shield
Carving out VictoryFully upgraded the Umbral lamp
Utmost InsightFully socketed the Umbral lamp with Umbral eyes
ComradesBeckoned a co-op partner
Shared TriumphDefeated a boss alongside a co-op partner
Vengeance of the FallenAvenged a Fallen lampbearer
Infernal OfferingsDonated a total of 10 severed hands
Radiant OfferingsDonated a total of 10 Pilfered Hands
Umbral OfferingsDonated a total of 10 Plucked Eyeballs
Shades of ViolenceApplied a tinct to a piece of gear
Essence of DeathDefeated an enemy with a Umbral finisher
SeasonedReach level 100
Lord of the FallenEarned all achievements
Defeated an enemy with an Umbral finisherOffered Molhu the Bowl of Revelations
Lingering MomentsViewed all Umbral Stigmas
Burying the PastDefeated the Hushed Saint
UnwantedDefeated Spurned Progeny
Unbroken to the EndDefeated the Unbroken Promise
Wings of GriefDefeated the Hollow Crow
Twin Faces of SinDefeated Reinhold the Immured
JudgementDefeated Judge Cleric, the Radiant Sentinel
Hunt’s EndDefeated the Lightreaper
The King of the DeadDefeated the Sundered Monarch
A Hunger SatedDefeated Elianne the Starved
FallenDefeated Adyr, the Bereft Exile
None Shall be SparedDefeated All Bosses
The Price of KnowledgeExacter Dunmire gained the knowledge he sought
Part of the DivineDamarose the Marked received her divine reward
Travels ResumedSparky was liberated
Moving OnByron found a new purpose
Hero WorshipDrustan’s faith in his brother remained steadfast
Antana’s LegacyThe value of Andreas of Ebb’s friendship was made clear
FaithfulStomund, Captain of the Fidelis was treated at the Empyrean
Without PurposeThehk-Ihir left Mournstead
A Queen’s RestSophesia bestowed a final favor
The Last StepThe Iron Wayfarer’s Journey finally ended
Vengeful ReflectionAn Umbral Imprint of Isaac faced the Lightreaper
Lord of the RisenReached the Adyr ending
In Light We WalkReached the Radiant ending
In Light We WalkReached the Umbral ending
A Shadow DispeledDefeated the Scarlet Shadow
A Trace of VenomKukajin concluded her business in Mournstead

This is all you need to know about achievements and trophies in Lords of the Fallen. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Lords of the Fallen