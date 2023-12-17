LoL’s director promises a bright future as League will change “forever” in 2025

Riot Pupulasers, the Game Director for League of Legends, shared his thoughts on how the past year has gone with him leading the team and revealed that the game will change “forever” in 2025.

It’s been a very up and down year for League of Legends, both in the sense of the title’s esports scene and the game itself.

While champion releases like Briar’s have had incredibly positive reception from the community and the Arena mode revived faith in alternate game modes, there are also things like a dev admitting Zeri was a failure and monetization around certain skins that have certainly put a damper on things.

Meanwhile in the esports scene, the Worlds 2023 broke viewership records and saw one of League’s best storylines paid off while viewership in NA nosedived and the LCS lost two entire teams, with EG in particular having a controversial exit from the league.

With all that in mind, League of Legends director Pupulasers had a great deal to learn from his time so far as LoL’s game director, and made the lofty promise of the game changing “forever” in 2025.

League’s game director claims LoL will soon change “forever”

League of Legends has been around for a long, long time. It’s one of the oldest ongoing multiplayer games out there, and it’s still gaining traction even with the game having been out for more than a decade.

This is in large part due to its constant evolution and regular patches that change the game balance, creating new mechanics and interactions between the game’s dozens of unique characters.

However, it’s difficult to deny League’s aging infrastructure with game-breaking bugs emerging from patch to patch and an aging client as the game buckles beneath the weight of its own constant iteration. Pupulasters, meanwhile, has offered a big promise as to the direction in which the game will be taking.

With many details about what 2024’s void-themed rift change will hold having already been revealed, there isn’t too much to be surprised about there. However, the idea that League will change “forever” has certainly sparked speculation from players. What’s more, Liu’s promise to “chase legendary dreams rather than perfect what we know” hasn’t done much to keep fans’ expectations from soaring to the moon.

Considering just how often League of Legends gets iterated upon, finding a way to truly change the game in a massive shift would have to be a massive overhaul and upheaval of existing mechanics.

It remains to be seen if League of Legends can change in a way that’ll stand up to the expectations set by the game’s director.