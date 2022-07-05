Lollipop Chainsaw Remake: Developer, announcement & everything we know

James Busby . 4 hours ago

Lollipop Chainsaw is finally returning to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the game’s original release. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming remake, including the release date and more.

The zombie hack-and-slash video game, Lollipop Chainsaw, is making its long-awaited return with a new remake on the horizon. This exciting news was announced via Dragami Games, the publisher who will be handling this new rerelease.

Lollipop Chainsaw originally launched back in 2012 for the PS3 and Xbox 360, where it made a name for itself due to its comical nature and over-the-top action. Since then, the game has been missing from current-generation consoles.

However, this will soon change when the Lollipop Chainsaw Remake finally launches, giving players yet another opportunity to kick some zombie butt. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming title, including the release date and trailer.

Is there a Lollipop Chainsaw Remake release date

Grasshopper Manufacture The Lollipop Chainsaw Remake will release is a while away.

The Lollipop Chainsaw Remake will be released in 2023. This news is obviously incredibly exciting for fans of the original game, while the re-release will also enable new players to jump into the zombie-slaying action.

While Dragami Games have yet to release an exact date, we can expect to hear further news in the months to come. We will update this section as soon as new details are revealed, so be sure to check back here often.

Lollipop Chainsaw platforms

Grasshopper Manufacture Lollipop Chainsaw was previously released on PS3 and Xbox 360.

The developers have not announced which platforms Lollipop Chainsaw will be released on, but given its previous launch on PlayStation and Xbox – it’s likely that it will follow a similar pattern. However, Dragami Games could also reveal multiple launch platforms in the future.

Lollipop Chainsaw Remake details

Grasshopper Manufacture The Lollipop Chainsaw Remake could feature new content.

According to Dragami Games, the “development of the game will be handled by a combination of development staff from the original version, including Yasuda as producer, and new development staff from Dragami Games.”

Whether the remake will feature any new content remains to be seen, but for now, fans of Lollipop Chainsaw will need to wait patiently for the game’s upcoming remake release.

So, there you have it, everything we know about the Lollipop Chainsaw Remake. Be sure to check out our other release hubs to get the latest updates on all the upcoming game releases.

