Little Alchemy cheats: All recipes & combinations

A truly unique game, Little Alchemy educates you whilst you’re playing it. The Windows and mobile phone game gets you to mix various, random ingredients together to concoct a variety of recipes. The addictive game has hundreds of different combinations for you to make, and we’ve put together a handy guide of them all.
Sometimes it’s the simple games that can be the most engaging. Instead of strategizing and plotting your tower’s defense, or pondering how to make your final free moves of the day on Candy Crush, Recloak’s Little Alchemy is easier on the brain. Slightly.
The premise of the game is simple, you start off with a few elements, mix them together to unlock new ones, and see how many different combinations you can find. As it stands, Little Alchemy has a staggering 580 elements that can feature in your inventory. Finding them all by yourself could take some time.
So our informative Little Alchemy cheats guide should help you fill in some blanks and maybe get you one step closer to completing the set!
Contents
- Every Little Alchemy element from A-F
- Every Little Alchemy element from G-L
- Every Little Alchemy element from M-R
- Every Little Alchemy element from S-Z
Every Little Alchemy element: A-F
Just to make this easier on your eyes, we’ve split up this gigantic list into four different sections for you to pic and choose from.
The first section is A-F, and Batman and Darth Vader are two bizarre standouts here.
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Acid Rain
|rain, smoke / rain, smog
|Air
|Available from start.
|Airplane
|bird, steel / bird, metal
|Alarm Clock
|clock, sound
|Alcohol
|fruit, time / juice, time
|Algae
|water, plant / sea, plant / ocean, plant
|Alien
|life, space
|Allergy
|human, dust
|Alligator
|lizard, swamp / lizard, river
|Alpaca
|mountain, sheep
|Ambulance
|car, hospital / car, doctor
|Angel
|human, bird
|Angler
|human, fishing rod
|Ant
|grass, wild animal / wild animal, sugar
|Antarctica
|snow, desert / ice, desert
|Aquarium
|water, glass / glass, fish
|Archipelago
|isle, isle
|Armadillo
|wild animal, armor
|Armor
|tool, metal / tool, steel
|Ash
|volcano, energy
|Astronaut
|human, moon / rocket, human / human, space station / human, space
|Astronaut Ice Cream
|ice cream, astronaut
|Atmosphere
|air, pressure / sky, pressure
|Atomic Bomb
|energy, explosion
|Aurora
|sun, Antarctica / sky, Antarctica / Antarctica, atmosphere
|Avalanche
|energy, snow
|Axe
|blade, wood
|Bacon
|pig, fire
|Bacteria
|swamp, life
|Baker
|human, flour / human, bread / human, dough
|Bakery
|house, baker / house, bread
|Banana
|fruit, monkey
|Banana bread
|bread, banana
|Bandage
|blood, fabric
|Bank
|house, money / house, gold / house, safe
|Barn
|cow, house / livestock, house / house, hay
|Bat
|mouse, bird / mouse, sky
|Batman
|bat, human
|Batter
|flour, milk
|Bayonet
|gun, blade / gun, sword
|BBQ
|campfire, meat / campfire, garden
|Beach
|sea, sand / ocean, sand
|Beaver
|wild animal, wood / wild animal, dam
|Bee
|flower, wild animal
|Beehive
|bee, house / bee, tree
|Beer
|alcohol, wheat
|Bicycle
|wheel, wheel
|Bird
|air, life / life, sky / egg, air / egg, sky
|Birdhouse
|bird, house
|Black Hole
|star, pressure
|Blade
|metal, stone
|Blender
|glass, blade / blade, electricity
|Blizzard
|snow, snow / snow, storm / snow, wind
|Blood
|human, blade
|Blueprint
|engineer, paper
|Boat
|water, wood
|Boiler
|steam, metal
|Bone
|corpse, time
|Bonsai Tree
|tree, pottery / tree, scissors
|Book
|paper, wood / paper, story
|Bread
|dough, fire
|Brick
|clay, fire / mud, fire / mud, sun / clay, sun
|Bridge
|river, wood / river, metal / river, steel
|Broom
|wood, hay
|Bullet
|gunpowder, metal
|Bulletproof Vest
|bullet, armor
|Bus
|car, car
|Butcher
|human, meat
|Butter
|energy, milk / milk, pressure
|Butterfly
|flower, wild animal
|Cactus
|desert, plant / sand, plant
|Cake
|dough, candle
|Camel
|desert, wild animal / desert, horse / livestock, desert
|Campfire
|fire, wood
|Candle
|wax, thread / wax, fire
|Candy Cane
|sugar, Christmas tree
|Cannon
|gunpowder, pirate ship / gunpowder, castle
|Cape
|hero, fabric
|Car
|wheel, metal
|Caramel
|sugar, fire
|Carbon Dioxide
|human, oxygen / plant, night / tree, night
|Carrot
|snowman, vegetable / sun, snowman
|Cart
|wheel, wood
|Cashmere
|tool, mountain goat / thread, mountain goat / fabric, mountain goat / scissors, mountain goat / wool, mountain goat
|Castle
|house, knight
|Cat
|wild animal, milk
|Catnip
|cat, plant
|Cauldron
|metal, witch / steel, witch / fireplace, witch / campfire, witch
|Caviar
|hard roe, human
|Centaur
|horse, human
|Cereal
|wheat, milk
|Chain
|metal, rope / steel, rope
|Chainsaw
|axe, electricity
|Chameleon
|lizard, rainbow
|Charcoal
|fire, wood
|Cheese
|time, milk
|Cheeseburger
|cheese, hamburger
|Chicken
|egg, livestock / livestock, bird / bird, farmer
|Chicken Soup
|water, chicken
|Chicken wing
|chicken, bone
|Chimney
|house, fireplace / smoke, brick / fireplace, brick
|Christmas Stocking
|wool, fireplace
|Christmas Tree
|light bulb, tree / tree, star
|Cigarette
|tobacco, paper
|City
|village, village / skyscraper, skyscraper
|Clay
|sand, mud
|Clock
|time, tool / time, wheel / time, electricity
|Cloud
|air, steam
|Coal
|pressure, plant / sun, snowman
|Coconut
|palm, fruit
|Coconut Milk
|coconut, tool / milk, coconut
|Coffin
|wood, corpse
|Cold
|human, rain
|Computer
|electricity, nerd / wire, nerd / tool, nerd
|Computer Mouse
|mouse, computer
|Confetti
|paper, blade / paper, scissors
|Cookbook
|book, recipe / recipe, recipe
|Constellation
|star, star
|Cookie
|dough, sugar
|Corpse
|human, gun / human, grim reaper
|Cotton
|plant, cloud
|Cow
|grass, livestock
|Crayon
|rainbow, pencil / rainbow, wax
|Crow
|bird, scarecrow / bird, field
|Crown
|gold, monarch / metal, monarch
|Crystal Ball
|witch, glass / wizard, glass
|Cuckoo
|clock, bird
|Cyborg
|human, robot
|Cyclist
|bicycle, human
|Dam
|beaver, river / beaver, tree / beaver, wood / wall, river
|Darth Vader
|jedi, fire / jedi, lava
|Day
|sun, time / night, sun / time, night / sky, sun
|Desert
|sand, sand / sand, cactus
|Dew
|water, grass / fog, grass
|Diamond
|pressure, coal
|Dinosaur
|lizard, time
|Doctor
|human, hospital
|Dog
|wild animal, human
|Doge
|dog, computer
|Doghouse
|dog, house
|Don Quixote
|windmill, knight
|Donut
|dough, oil
|Double Rainbow!
|rainbow, rainbow
|Dough
|flour, water
|Dragon
|lizard, fire
|Drone
|airplane, robot
|Drum
|wood, leather
|Drunk
|human, alcohol / beer, human / human, wine
|Dry Ice
|carbon dioxide, cold / ice, carbon dioxide
|Duck
|bird, lake / water, bird / bird, pond / time, duckling
|Duckling
|egg, duck
|Dune
|sand, wind / desert, wind / beach, wind
|Dust
|earth, air / sun, vampire / day, vampire
|Dynamite
|gunpowder, wire
|Eagle
|mountain, bird
|Earth
|Available from start.
|Earthquake
|earth, energy / earth, wave
|Eclipse
|sun, moon
|Egg
|life, stone / bird, bird / turtle, turtle / lizard, lizard
|Egg Timer
|egg, clock / egg, watch
|Electric Car
|car, electricity
|Electric Eel
|fish, electricity
|Electrician
|human, electricity / human, wire
|Electricity
|metal, energy / solar cell, sun / wind turbine, wind / light, solar cell
|letter, computer / letter, internet
|Energy
|air, fire / plant, sun
|Engineer
|human, tool
|Eruption
|volcano, energy
|Excalibur
|sword, stone
|Explosion
|gunpowder, fire
|Fabric
|thread, tool
|Fairy Tale
|story, monarch / story, castle / knight, story / dragon, story
|Family
|human, house
|Family tree
|tree, family
|Farm
|farmer, house / farmer, barn
|Farmer
|human, plant / field, human / human, pitchfork
|Faun
|goat, human
|Fence
|wall, wood
|Field
|earth, farmer / earth, tool
|Fire
|Available from start.
|Fire Extinguisher
|fire, carbon dioxide / pressure, carbon dioxide / metal, carbon dioxide
|Fireman
|human, fire / human, firetruck
|Fireplace
|house, campfire / campfire, brick / campfire, wall
|Firetruck
|fireman, car
|Fireworks
|explosion, sky
|Fish
|hard roe, time
|Fish and Chips
|fish, French fries
|Fishing Rod
|tool, fish / wood, fish
|Flamethrower
|fire, gun
|Flashlight
|tool, light
|Flood
|rain, rain / rain, time
|Flour
|wheat, stone / windmill, wheat
|Flower
|plant, garden
|Flute
|wood, wind
|Flying Fish
|fish, bird / sky, fish
|Flying Squirrel
|squirrel, bird / squirrel, wind / squirrel, airplane / sky, squirrel
|Fog
|earth, cloud
|Forest
|tree, tree
|Fortune Cookie
|paper, cookie
|Fossil
|dinosaur, time / dinosaur, earth / stone, dinosaur
|Fountain
|statue, water
|Fox
|chicken, wild animal
|Frankenstein
|zombie, electricity / electricity, corpse
|French fries
|oil, vegetable
|Fridge
|metal, cold / electricity, cold / metal, ice
|Frog
|wild animal, pond
|Fruit
|tree, farmer / sun, tree
|Fruit Tree
|fruit, tree
Every Little Alchemy element: G-L
Onto the second section of our Little Alchemy cheats guide now.
G-L contains another ton of elements for you to make, and we’ve identified Grilled Cheese and Keyboard Cat as particularly random elements offered up by Recloak.
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Galaxy
|star, star
|Garden
|plant, plant / flower, flower / plant, grass / house, grass
|Gardener
|human, garden
|Geyser
|steam, earth
|Ghost
|graveyard, night / castle, night
|Gift
|Santa, Christmas tree / Santa, Christmas stocking / Santa, cookie / Santa, chimney / Santa, fireplace
|Gingerbread house
|house, dough / house, gingerbread man
|Gingerbread man
|life, dough
|Glacier
|ice, mountain
|Glass
|fire, sand / sand, electricity
|Glasses
|glass, metal / glass, glass
|Gnome
|garden, statue
|Goat
|livestock, mountain
|Godzilla
|dinosaur, city
|Gold
|metal, sun / metal, rainbow
|Golem
|clay, life
|Granite
|lava, pressure
|Grass
|plant, earth
|Grave
|coffin, earth / corpse, earth
|Gravestone
|grave, stone
|Graveyard
|grave, grave / gravestone, gravestone
|Greenhouse
|plant, glass / window, window
|Grenade
|explosion, metal
|Grilled cheese
|cheese, toast
|Grim Reaper
|human, scythe / corpse, scythe
|Gun
|metal, bullet
|Gunpowder
|fire, dust
|Hail
|rain, ice / ice, storm / ice, cloud
|Ham
|meat, smoke
|Hamburger
|meat, bread
|Hammer
|metal, wood
|Hamster
|wheel, mouse
|Hard Roe
|egg, water / egg, sea / egg, ocean / egg, pond / fish, fish
|Harp
|angel, music
|Hay
|farmer, grass / grass, scythe / grass, sun
|Hay bale
|hay, hay
|Hedge
|plant, fence / leaf, fence
|Helicopter
|blade, airplane / windmill, airplane
|Herb
|plant, sickness / sickness, leaf
|Hero
|knight, dragon
|Hippo
|horse, river / horse, water
|Honey
|bee, flower / bee, beehive
|Horizon
|sky, earth / sea, sky / ocean, sky
|Horse
|hay, livestock
|Horseshoe
|metal, horse
|Hospital
|house, sickness / house, ambulance / house, doctor
|Hourglass
|sand, glass
|House
|wall, wall
|Human
|earth, life
|Hummingbird
|bird, flower
|Hurricane
|wind, energy
|Husky
|snow, dog / ice, dog
|Ice
|water, cold
|Iceberg
|sea, ice / ocean, ice / sea, Antarctica / ocean, Antarctica
|Ice Cream
|milk, ice
|Ice cream truck
|car, ice cream
|Iced tea
|ice, tea / cold, tea
|Idea
|human, light bulb / light bulb, nerd
|Igloo
|house, ice / house, snow
|Internet
|computer, computer / computer, wire / computer, web
|Isle
|ocean, volcano / volcano, sea
|Ivy
|plant, wall
|Jack-O’-Lantern
|pumpkin, fire / blade, pumpkin / pumpkin, candle
|Jam
|juice, sugar
|Jedi
|lightsaber, human / knight, lightsaber
|Jerky
|meat, sun / meat, salt
|Juice
|water, fruit / pressure, fruit
|Keyboard Cat
|cat, music
|Kite
|wind, paper / sky, paper
|Knight
|human, armor
|Lake
|water, pond / river, dam
|Lamp
|metal, light bulb
|Lasso
|cow, rope / horse, rope
|Lava
|earth, fire
|Lava Lamp
|lava, lamp
|Lawn Mower
|grass, tool / electricity, scythe
|Leaf
|tree, wind
|Leather
|cow, blade / pig, blade
|Lemonade
|fruit, water
|Letter
|paper, pencil
|Library
|house, book
|Life
|swamp, energy / love, time
|Light
|light bulb, electricity / electricity, flashlight
|Light Bulb
|electricity, glass
|Lighthouse
|light, house / light, beach / light, ocean / light, sea
|Lightsaber
|light, sword / energy, sword / electricity, sword
|Lion
|wild animal, cat
|Livestock
|farmer, life / wild animal, human / farmer, wild animal
|Lizard
|egg, swamp
|Log cabin
|wood, house
|Love
|human, human
|Lumberjack
|axe, human / human, chainsaw
Every Little Alchemy element: M-R
Over halfway through now and it’s time for M-R. The craziness and creativity of the elements has certainly showed no signs of letting up.
The greek, mythological horse Pegasus and a casual Roller Coaster comprise two of the section’s zany elements.
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Mac and Cheese
|cheese, pasta
|Mailman
|human, letter
|Manatee
|cow, sea
|Map
|paper, earth
|Mars
|rust, planet
|Marshmallows
|sugar, campfire
|Mayonnaise
|egg, oil
|Meat
|cow, tool / livestock, butcher / cow, butcher / pig, butcher / pig, tool / blade, livestock
|Medusa
|human, snake
|Mermaid
|human, fish
|Metal
|fire, stone
|Meteor
|meteoroid, atmosphere / sky, meteoroid
|Meteoroid
|stone, space
|Microscope
|glass, bacteria / bacteria, glasses
|Milk
|farmer, cow / cow, human
|Milk Shake
|milk, ice cream
|Minotaur
|human, cow
|Mirror
|glass, metal
|Mold
|time, bread
|Monarch
|human, castle / Excalibur, human / crown, human
|Money
|paper, gold
|Monkey
|tree, wild animal
|Moon
|sky, cheese / sky, stone
|Moss
|plant, stone / algae, stone
|Moth
|moon, butterfly / night, butterfly
|Motorcycle
|bicycle, energy / bicycle, steel
|Mountain
|earthquake, earth
|Mountain Goat
|mountain, goat / goat, mountain range
|Mountain Range
|mountain, mountain
|Mouse
|cheese, wild animal
|Mousetrap
|wood, cheese / metal, cheese
|Mud
|water, earth
|Mummy
|corpse, pyramid
|Music
|human, flute / human, sound
|Narwhal
|unicorn, ocean / unicorn, water / sea, unicorn
|Needle
|metal, thread / metal, hay
|Nerd
|human, glasses
|Nessie
|story, lake
|Nest
|bird, tree / bird, hay / egg, hay
|Newspaper
|paper, paper
|Night
|moon, time / time, day / sky, moon
|Ninja
|shuriken, human
|Ninja Turtle
|turtle, ninja
|Nut
|tree, squirrel / fruit, squirrel
|Oasis
|desert, water
|Obsidian
|lava, water
|Ocean
|sea, sea / water, sea
|Oil
|sunflower, pressure
|Oil Lamp
|clay, oil / potter, oil / oil, rope / glass, oil / fire, oil
|Omelette
|egg, fire
|Optical Fiber
|wire, light
|Orchard
|fruit tree, fruit tree / field, fruit tree
|Origami
|bird, paper
|Ostrich
|bird, earth / bird, sand
|Owl
|night, bird / bird, wizard
|Oxygen
|plant, sun / plant, carbon dioxide
|Ozone
|oxygen, oxygen / oxygen, electricity
|Paint
|water, rainbow / water, pencil
|Palm
|isle, tree / tree, beach
|Paper
|wood, pressure
|Paper Airplane
|airplane, paper
|Parachute
|pilot, fabric / pilot, umbrella
|Parrot
|bird, pirate
|Pasta
|flour, egg
|Peacock
|bird, rainbow
|Pegasus
|bird, horse / sky, horse / bird, unicorn
|Pencil
|wood, coal / wood, charcoal
|Pencil Sharpener
|blade, pencil
|Penguin
|ice, wild animal / ice, bird / bird, snow
|Penicillin
|doctor, mold
|Perfume
|water, rose / water, flower / steam, rose / steam, flower / alcohol, rose / alcohol, flower
|Petroleum
|fossil, time / fossil, pressure
|Phoenix
|fire, bird
|Picnic
|grass, sandwich / beach, sandwich
|Pie
|dough, fruit
|Pig
|livestock, mud
|Pigeon
|bird, city / bird, letter / bird, statue
|Piggy Bank
|pig, money / pottery, pig
|Pillow
|cotton, fabric
|Pilot
|airplane, human / seaplane, human
|Pinocchio
|wood, life
|Pipe
|tobacco, wood
|Piranha
|fish, blood
|Pirate
|sword, sailor / sailor, pirate ship
|Pirate Ship
|sailboat, pirate / boat, pirate
|Pitchfork
|tool, hay
|Pizza
|cheese, dough
|Planet
|earth, space
|Plankton
|water, life / sea, life
|Plant
|rain, earth
|Platypus
|beaver, duck
|Pond
|water, garden
|Popsicle
|juice, ice
|Pottery
|fire, clay / clay, wheel / clay, tool
|Pressure
|earth, earth / air, air
|Printer
|paper, computer
|Prism
|glass, rainbow
|Pterodactyl
|air, dinosaur / bird, dinosaur
|Puddle
|snowman, flamethrower / sun, ice / sun, snowman
|Pumpkin
|vegetable, fire / vegetable, light
|Pyramid
|desert, stone / desert, grave
|Quicksand
|sand, swamp
|Rabbit
|wild animal, carrot
|Rain
|water, air
|Rainbow
|rain, sun / rain, light
|Rat
|wild animal, pirate ship / sailboat, wild animal
|Recipe
|flour, paper / paper, baker
|Reindeer
|Santa, wild animal / livestock, Santa
|Ring
|diamond, metal / diamond, gold
|River
|mountain, water / rain, mountain
|Robot
|metal, life / steel, life / life, armor
|Rocket
|airplane, space
|Roller Coaster
|train, mountain / mountain, cart
|Roomba
|robot, vacuum cleaner
|Rope
|thread, thread
|Rose
|plant, love / flower, love
|Ruins
|time, castle / time, house
|Ruler
|wood, pencil
|Rust
|air, metal / metal, oxygen / steel, oxygen / air, steel
|RV
|car, house
Every Little Alchemy element: S-Z
And now we come to the final group of elements for Little Alchemy.
To round off this list of nearly 600 weird and wonderful elements, we’ve picked out The One Ring from Lord of the Rings and a Tyrannosaurus Rex as a perfect encapsulation of Little Alchemy.
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Saddle
|horse, leather
|Safe
|metal, money / metal, gold / steel, money / steel, gold
|Safety Glasses
|explosion, glasses / tool, glasses / engineer, glasses
|Sailboat
|boat, wind / boat, fabric
|Sailor
|human, boat / human, sailboat
|Salt
|sea, sun / ocean, sun / fire, sea / fire, ocean
|Sand
|air, stone
|Sand Castle
|sand, castle
|Sandpaper
|sand, paper
|Sandstone
|stone, sand
|Sandstorm
|sand, energy / sand, storm / sand, hurricane
|Sandwich
|bread, ham / cheese, bread / bread, bacon
|Santa
|human, Christmas tree
|Saturn
|ring, planet
|Scalpel
|blade, doctor / blade, hospital
|Scarecrow
|human, hay
|Scissors
|blade, blade
|Scorpion
|wild animal, sand / wild animal, dune
|Scythe
|blade, grass / blade, wheat
|Sea
|water, water
|Seagull
|bird, sea / bird, ocean / bird, beach
|Seahorse
|horse, sea / ocean, horse / fish, horse
|Seal
|dog, sea
|Seaplane
|airplane, water / airplane, ocean / airplane, sea
|Seasickness
|sickness, sea / sickness, ocean / boat, sickness / steamboat, sickness / sailboat, sickness
|Seaweed
|plant, sea / plant, ocean
|Sewing Machine
|electricity, needle / robot, needle
|Shark
|ocean, wild animal / sea, wild animal / sea, blood / blood, ocean
|Sheep
|cloud, livestock
|Sheet Music
|paper, music
|Shuriken
|star, blade
|Sickness
|human, bacteria / human, sickness / human, rain
|Skateboard
|snowboard, wheel
|Skeleton
|corpse, time / bone, bone
|Ski Goggles
|glasses, snow
|Sky
|air, cloud
|Skyscraper
|house, sky
|Sledge
|snow, cart / snow, wagon
|Sloth
|wild animal / time
|Smog
|smoke, fog / fog, city
|Smoke
|fire, wood
|Smoke Signal
|campfire, fabric / smoke, fabric
|Smoothie
|fruit, blender
|Snake
|wild animal, wire
|Snow
|steam, cold
|Snowball
|snow, human
|Snowboard
|wood, snow / snow, surfer
|Snow globe
|glass, snow / snow, crystal ball
|Snowman
|snow, human / snowball, snowball / snow, carrot / snowball, carrot
|Snowmobile
|snow, motorcycle / snow, car
|Soap
|oil, ash
|Soap Bubble
|air, soap / water, soap
|Soda
|water, carbon dioxide / juice, carbon dioxide
|Solar Cell
|sun, tool
|Solar System
|sun, planet
|Sound
|air, wave
|Space
|sky, star / sun, star / moon, star
|Spaceship
|airplane, astronaut
|Space Station
|space, house
|Spaghetti
|thread, pasta
|Sphinx
|human, lion
|Spider
|wild animal, thread
|Sprinkles
|sugar, confetti
|Squirrel
|mouse, tree
|Star
|sky, night / night, telescope
|Starfish
|fish, star / sea, star / ocean, star
|Statue
|stone, tool / human, medusa
|Steak
|fire, cow / meat, BBQ
|Steam
|water, fire / water, energy
|Steamboat
|steam engine, water / steam engine, boat
|Steam Engine
|boiler, tool / boiler, wheel
|Steel
|metal, coal
|Steel Wool
|steel, wool / wire, wool
|Stethoscope
|tool, doctor
|Stone
|air, lava
|Storm
|energy, cloud / cloud, electricity
|Story
|human, campfire
|Sugar
|fruit, energy / juice, fire / juice, energy
|Sun
|fire, sky
|Sundial
|clock, sun
|Sunflower
|plant, sun / flower, sun
|Sunglasses
|sun, glasses / beach, glasses
|Super nova
|explosion, star
|Surfer
|human, wave
|Sushi
|fish, seaweed / caviar, seaweed
|Swamp
|mud, plant / mud, grass
|Sweater
|wool, tool / human, wool
|Swim Goggles
|glasses, water
|Swimmer
|human, swim goggles
|Sword
|blade, metal / blade, steel
|Swordfish
|fish, sword
|Tank
|car, armor / car, gun
|Taser
|gun, electricity
|Tea
|water, leaf
|Telescope
|glass, sky / glass, star / glass, space
|Tent
|wood, fabric / house, fabric
|The One Ring
|volcano, ring
|Thread
|cotton, tool / wheel, wool
|Tide
|sea, moon / ocean, moon
|Time
|sand, glass
|Titanic
|steamboat, iceberg
|Toast
|sandwich, fire / bread, fire
|Tobacco
|plant, fire
|Tool
|metal, human
|Toucan
|bird, rainbow
|Tractor
|farmer, car / field, car
|Train
|steam engine, steel / steam engine, metal / steam engine, wheel / steam engine, wagon
|Treasure
|pirate, treasure map
|Treasure map
|pirate, map
|Tree
|plant, time
|Treehouse
|tree, house
|Trojan Horse
|horse, wood
|Tsunami
|ocean, earthquake / sea, earthquake
|Tunnel
|engineer, mountain
|Turtle
|egg, sand
|Twilight
|day, night
|Tyrannosaurus Rex
|meat, dinosaur
|UFO
|rocket, alien / airplane, alien
|Umbrella
|tool, rain / rain, fabric
|Unicorn
|rainbow, horse / rainbow, life / double rainbow!, horse / double rainbow!, life
|Vacuum Cleaner
|electricity, broom
|Vampire
|human, blood / human, vampire
|Vase
|plant, pottery / pottery, flower
|Vegetable
|field, fruit
|Village
|house, house
|Vinegar
|time, wine / air, wine / wine, oxygen
|Volcano
|lava, earth / lava, mountain / fire, mountain
|Vulture
|bird, corpse
|Wagon
|cart, horse
|Wall
|brick, brick
|Wallet
|leather, money
|Wand
|wizard, wood
|Warrior
|sword, human
|Watch
|human, clock
|Water
|Available from start.
|Water Gun
|water, gun
|Water Lilly
|flower, pond
|Water Pipe
|water, pipe
|Waterfall
|mountain, river
|Waterwheel
|water, wheel / wheel, river
|Wave
|ocean, wind / sea, wind
|Wax
|bee, beehive
|Web
|spider, thread
|Werewolf
|wolf, human / werewolf, human
|Wheat
|field, farmer / plant, farmer
|Wheel
|tool, wood
|Wild Animal
|forest, life
|Wild Boar
|pig, wild animal / pig, forest
|Wind
|pressure, air / air, energy
|Windmill
|house, wind / wheel, wind
|Wind Turbine
|windmill, electricity
|Window
|glass, house
|Wine
|fruit, alcohol
|Wire
|electricity, metal
|Witch
|human, broom / wizard, broom
|Wizard
|human, energy
|Wolf
|dog, forest / wild animal, moon / wild animal, dog
|Wood
|tool, tree
|Woodpecker
|bird, wood
|Wool
|sheep, tool / scissors, sheep
|Wrapping Paper
|gift, paper
|X-ray
|light, bone / light, skeleton
|Yak
|cow, mountain
|Yoda
|jedi, swamp
|Yogurt
|milk, bacteria
|Zombie
|corpse, life
That’s EVERY Little Alchemy element listed for you! Whether you just needed one or two missing blanks filled in or a whole batch, hopefully, this little cheat guide has helped your enjoyment of the game.