A truly unique game, Little Alchemy educates you whilst you’re playing it. The Windows and mobile phone game gets you to mix various, random ingredients together to concoct a variety of recipes. The addictive game has hundreds of different combinations for you to make, and we’ve put together a handy guide of them all.

Sometimes it’s the simple games that can be the most engaging. Instead of strategizing and plotting your tower’s defense, or pondering how to make your final free moves of the day on Candy Crush, Recloak’s Little Alchemy is easier on the brain. Slightly.

Advertisement

The premise of the game is simple, you start off with a few elements, mix them together to unlock new ones, and see how many different combinations you can find. As it stands, Little Alchemy has a staggering 580 elements that can feature in your inventory. Finding them all by yourself could take some time.

So our informative Little Alchemy cheats guide should help you fill in some blanks and maybe get you one step closer to completing the set!

Contents

Every Little Alchemy element: A-F

Just to make this easier on your eyes, we’ve split up this gigantic list into four different sections for you to pic and choose from.

Advertisement

The first section is A-F, and Batman and Darth Vader are two bizarre standouts here.

Recipe Ingredients Acid Rain rain, smoke / rain, smog Air Available from start. Airplane bird, steel / bird, metal Alarm Clock clock, sound Alcohol fruit, time / juice, time Algae water, plant / sea, plant / ocean, plant Alien life, space Allergy human, dust Alligator lizard, swamp / lizard, river Alpaca mountain, sheep Ambulance car, hospital / car, doctor Angel human, bird Angler human, fishing rod Ant grass, wild animal / wild animal, sugar Antarctica snow, desert / ice, desert Aquarium water, glass / glass, fish Archipelago isle, isle Armadillo wild animal, armor Armor tool, metal / tool, steel Ash volcano, energy Astronaut human, moon / rocket, human / human, space station / human, space Astronaut Ice Cream ice cream, astronaut Atmosphere air, pressure / sky, pressure Atomic Bomb energy, explosion Aurora sun, Antarctica / sky, Antarctica / Antarctica, atmosphere Avalanche energy, snow Axe blade, wood Bacon pig, fire Bacteria swamp, life Baker human, flour / human, bread / human, dough Bakery house, baker / house, bread Banana fruit, monkey Banana bread bread, banana Bandage blood, fabric Bank house, money / house, gold / house, safe Barn cow, house / livestock, house / house, hay Bat mouse, bird / mouse, sky Batman bat, human Batter flour, milk Bayonet gun, blade / gun, sword BBQ campfire, meat / campfire, garden Beach sea, sand / ocean, sand Beaver wild animal, wood / wild animal, dam Bee flower, wild animal Beehive bee, house / bee, tree Beer alcohol, wheat Bicycle wheel, wheel Bird air, life / life, sky / egg, air / egg, sky Birdhouse bird, house Black Hole star, pressure Blade metal, stone Blender glass, blade / blade, electricity Blizzard snow, snow / snow, storm / snow, wind Blood human, blade Blueprint engineer, paper Boat water, wood Boiler steam, metal Bone corpse, time Bonsai Tree tree, pottery / tree, scissors Book paper, wood / paper, story Bread dough, fire Brick clay, fire / mud, fire / mud, sun / clay, sun Bridge river, wood / river, metal / river, steel Broom wood, hay Bullet gunpowder, metal Bulletproof Vest bullet, armor Bus car, car Butcher human, meat Butter energy, milk / milk, pressure Butterfly flower, wild animal Cactus desert, plant / sand, plant Cake dough, candle Camel desert, wild animal / desert, horse / livestock, desert Campfire fire, wood Candle wax, thread / wax, fire Candy Cane sugar, Christmas tree Cannon gunpowder, pirate ship / gunpowder, castle Cape hero, fabric Car wheel, metal Caramel sugar, fire Carbon Dioxide human, oxygen / plant, night / tree, night Carrot snowman, vegetable / sun, snowman Cart wheel, wood Cashmere tool, mountain goat / thread, mountain goat / fabric, mountain goat / scissors, mountain goat / wool, mountain goat Castle house, knight Cat wild animal, milk Catnip cat, plant Cauldron metal, witch / steel, witch / fireplace, witch / campfire, witch Caviar hard roe, human Centaur horse, human Cereal wheat, milk Chain metal, rope / steel, rope Chainsaw axe, electricity Chameleon lizard, rainbow Charcoal fire, wood Cheese time, milk Cheeseburger cheese, hamburger Chicken egg, livestock / livestock, bird / bird, farmer Chicken Soup water, chicken Chicken wing chicken, bone Chimney house, fireplace / smoke, brick / fireplace, brick Christmas Stocking wool, fireplace Christmas Tree light bulb, tree / tree, star Cigarette tobacco, paper City village, village / skyscraper, skyscraper Clay sand, mud Clock time, tool / time, wheel / time, electricity Cloud air, steam Coal pressure, plant / sun, snowman Coconut palm, fruit Coconut Milk coconut, tool / milk, coconut Coffin wood, corpse Cold human, rain Computer electricity, nerd / wire, nerd / tool, nerd Computer Mouse mouse, computer Confetti paper, blade / paper, scissors Cookbook book, recipe / recipe, recipe Constellation star, star Cookie dough, sugar Corpse human, gun / human, grim reaper Cotton plant, cloud Cow grass, livestock Crayon rainbow, pencil / rainbow, wax Crow bird, scarecrow / bird, field Crown gold, monarch / metal, monarch Crystal Ball witch, glass / wizard, glass Cuckoo clock, bird Cyborg human, robot Cyclist bicycle, human Dam beaver, river / beaver, tree / beaver, wood / wall, river Darth Vader jedi, fire / jedi, lava Day sun, time / night, sun / time, night / sky, sun Desert sand, sand / sand, cactus Dew water, grass / fog, grass Diamond pressure, coal Dinosaur lizard, time Doctor human, hospital Dog wild animal, human Doge dog, computer Doghouse dog, house Don Quixote windmill, knight Donut dough, oil Double Rainbow! rainbow, rainbow Dough flour, water Dragon lizard, fire Drone airplane, robot Drum wood, leather Drunk human, alcohol / beer, human / human, wine Dry Ice carbon dioxide, cold / ice, carbon dioxide Duck bird, lake / water, bird / bird, pond / time, duckling Duckling egg, duck Dune sand, wind / desert, wind / beach, wind Dust earth, air / sun, vampire / day, vampire Dynamite gunpowder, wire Eagle mountain, bird Earth Available from start. Earthquake earth, energy / earth, wave Eclipse sun, moon Egg life, stone / bird, bird / turtle, turtle / lizard, lizard Egg Timer egg, clock / egg, watch Electric Car car, electricity Electric Eel fish, electricity Electrician human, electricity / human, wire Electricity metal, energy / solar cell, sun / wind turbine, wind / light, solar cell Email letter, computer / letter, internet Energy air, fire / plant, sun Engineer human, tool Eruption volcano, energy Excalibur sword, stone Explosion gunpowder, fire Fabric thread, tool Fairy Tale story, monarch / story, castle / knight, story / dragon, story Family human, house Family tree tree, family Farm farmer, house / farmer, barn Farmer human, plant / field, human / human, pitchfork Faun goat, human Fence wall, wood Field earth, farmer / earth, tool Fire Available from start. Fire Extinguisher fire, carbon dioxide / pressure, carbon dioxide / metal, carbon dioxide Fireman human, fire / human, firetruck Fireplace house, campfire / campfire, brick / campfire, wall Firetruck fireman, car Fireworks explosion, sky Fish hard roe, time Fish and Chips fish, French fries Fishing Rod tool, fish / wood, fish Flamethrower fire, gun Flashlight tool, light Flood rain, rain / rain, time Flour wheat, stone / windmill, wheat Flower plant, garden Flute wood, wind Flying Fish fish, bird / sky, fish Flying Squirrel squirrel, bird / squirrel, wind / squirrel, airplane / sky, squirrel Fog earth, cloud Forest tree, tree Fortune Cookie paper, cookie Fossil dinosaur, time / dinosaur, earth / stone, dinosaur Fountain statue, water Fox chicken, wild animal Frankenstein zombie, electricity / electricity, corpse French fries oil, vegetable Fridge metal, cold / electricity, cold / metal, ice Frog wild animal, pond Fruit tree, farmer / sun, tree Fruit Tree fruit, tree

Every Little Alchemy element: G-L

Onto the second section of our Little Alchemy cheats guide now.

G-L contains another ton of elements for you to make, and we’ve identified Grilled Cheese and Keyboard Cat as particularly random elements offered up by Recloak.

Recipe Ingredients Galaxy star, star Garden plant, plant / flower, flower / plant, grass / house, grass Gardener human, garden Geyser steam, earth Ghost graveyard, night / castle, night Gift Santa, Christmas tree / Santa, Christmas stocking / Santa, cookie / Santa, chimney / Santa, fireplace Gingerbread house house, dough / house, gingerbread man Gingerbread man life, dough Glacier ice, mountain Glass fire, sand / sand, electricity Glasses glass, metal / glass, glass Gnome garden, statue Goat livestock, mountain Godzilla dinosaur, city Gold metal, sun / metal, rainbow Golem clay, life Granite lava, pressure Grass plant, earth Grave coffin, earth / corpse, earth Gravestone grave, stone Graveyard grave, grave / gravestone, gravestone Greenhouse plant, glass / window, window Grenade explosion, metal Grilled cheese cheese, toast Grim Reaper human, scythe / corpse, scythe Gun metal, bullet Gunpowder fire, dust Hail rain, ice / ice, storm / ice, cloud Ham meat, smoke Hamburger meat, bread Hammer metal, wood Hamster wheel, mouse Hard Roe egg, water / egg, sea / egg, ocean / egg, pond / fish, fish Harp angel, music Hay farmer, grass / grass, scythe / grass, sun Hay bale hay, hay Hedge plant, fence / leaf, fence Helicopter blade, airplane / windmill, airplane Herb plant, sickness / sickness, leaf Hero knight, dragon Hippo horse, river / horse, water Honey bee, flower / bee, beehive Horizon sky, earth / sea, sky / ocean, sky Horse hay, livestock Horseshoe metal, horse Hospital house, sickness / house, ambulance / house, doctor Hourglass sand, glass House wall, wall Human earth, life Hummingbird bird, flower Hurricane wind, energy Husky snow, dog / ice, dog Ice water, cold Iceberg sea, ice / ocean, ice / sea, Antarctica / ocean, Antarctica Ice Cream milk, ice Ice cream truck car, ice cream Iced tea ice, tea / cold, tea Idea human, light bulb / light bulb, nerd Igloo house, ice / house, snow Internet computer, computer / computer, wire / computer, web Isle ocean, volcano / volcano, sea Ivy plant, wall Jack-O’-Lantern pumpkin, fire / blade, pumpkin / pumpkin, candle Jam juice, sugar Jedi lightsaber, human / knight, lightsaber Jerky meat, sun / meat, salt Juice water, fruit / pressure, fruit Keyboard Cat cat, music Kite wind, paper / sky, paper Knight human, armor Lake water, pond / river, dam Lamp metal, light bulb Lasso cow, rope / horse, rope Lava earth, fire Lava Lamp lava, lamp Lawn Mower grass, tool / electricity, scythe Leaf tree, wind Leather cow, blade / pig, blade Lemonade fruit, water Letter paper, pencil Library house, book Life swamp, energy / love, time Light light bulb, electricity / electricity, flashlight Light Bulb electricity, glass Lighthouse light, house / light, beach / light, ocean / light, sea Lightsaber light, sword / energy, sword / electricity, sword Lion wild animal, cat Livestock farmer, life / wild animal, human / farmer, wild animal Lizard egg, swamp Log cabin wood, house Love human, human Lumberjack axe, human / human, chainsaw

Every Little Alchemy element: M-R

Over halfway through now and it’s time for M-R. The craziness and creativity of the elements has certainly showed no signs of letting up.

The greek, mythological horse Pegasus and a casual Roller Coaster comprise two of the section’s zany elements.

Recipe Ingredients Mac and Cheese cheese, pasta Mailman human, letter Manatee cow, sea Map paper, earth Mars rust, planet Marshmallows sugar, campfire Mayonnaise egg, oil Meat cow, tool / livestock, butcher / cow, butcher / pig, butcher / pig, tool / blade, livestock Medusa human, snake Mermaid human, fish Metal fire, stone Meteor meteoroid, atmosphere / sky, meteoroid Meteoroid stone, space Microscope glass, bacteria / bacteria, glasses Milk farmer, cow / cow, human Milk Shake milk, ice cream Minotaur human, cow Mirror glass, metal Mold time, bread Monarch human, castle / Excalibur, human / crown, human Money paper, gold Monkey tree, wild animal Moon sky, cheese / sky, stone Moss plant, stone / algae, stone Moth moon, butterfly / night, butterfly Motorcycle bicycle, energy / bicycle, steel Mountain earthquake, earth Mountain Goat mountain, goat / goat, mountain range Mountain Range mountain, mountain Mouse cheese, wild animal Mousetrap wood, cheese / metal, cheese Mud water, earth Mummy corpse, pyramid Music human, flute / human, sound Narwhal unicorn, ocean / unicorn, water / sea, unicorn Needle metal, thread / metal, hay Nerd human, glasses Nessie story, lake Nest bird, tree / bird, hay / egg, hay Newspaper paper, paper Night moon, time / time, day / sky, moon Ninja shuriken, human Ninja Turtle turtle, ninja Nut tree, squirrel / fruit, squirrel Oasis desert, water Obsidian lava, water Ocean sea, sea / water, sea Oil sunflower, pressure Oil Lamp clay, oil / potter, oil / oil, rope / glass, oil / fire, oil Omelette egg, fire Optical Fiber wire, light Orchard fruit tree, fruit tree / field, fruit tree Origami bird, paper Ostrich bird, earth / bird, sand Owl night, bird / bird, wizard Oxygen plant, sun / plant, carbon dioxide Ozone oxygen, oxygen / oxygen, electricity Paint water, rainbow / water, pencil Palm isle, tree / tree, beach Paper wood, pressure Paper Airplane airplane, paper Parachute pilot, fabric / pilot, umbrella Parrot bird, pirate Pasta flour, egg Peacock bird, rainbow Pegasus bird, horse / sky, horse / bird, unicorn Pencil wood, coal / wood, charcoal Pencil Sharpener blade, pencil Penguin ice, wild animal / ice, bird / bird, snow Penicillin doctor, mold Perfume water, rose / water, flower / steam, rose / steam, flower / alcohol, rose / alcohol, flower Petroleum fossil, time / fossil, pressure Phoenix fire, bird Picnic grass, sandwich / beach, sandwich Pie dough, fruit Pig livestock, mud Pigeon bird, city / bird, letter / bird, statue Piggy Bank pig, money / pottery, pig Pillow cotton, fabric Pilot airplane, human / seaplane, human Pinocchio wood, life Pipe tobacco, wood Piranha fish, blood Pirate sword, sailor / sailor, pirate ship Pirate Ship sailboat, pirate / boat, pirate Pitchfork tool, hay Pizza cheese, dough Planet earth, space Plankton water, life / sea, life Plant rain, earth Platypus beaver, duck Pond water, garden Popsicle juice, ice Pottery fire, clay / clay, wheel / clay, tool Pressure earth, earth / air, air Printer paper, computer Prism glass, rainbow Pterodactyl air, dinosaur / bird, dinosaur Puddle snowman, flamethrower / sun, ice / sun, snowman Pumpkin vegetable, fire / vegetable, light Pyramid desert, stone / desert, grave Quicksand sand, swamp Rabbit wild animal, carrot Rain water, air Rainbow rain, sun / rain, light Rat wild animal, pirate ship / sailboat, wild animal Recipe flour, paper / paper, baker Reindeer Santa, wild animal / livestock, Santa Ring diamond, metal / diamond, gold River mountain, water / rain, mountain Robot metal, life / steel, life / life, armor Rocket airplane, space Roller Coaster train, mountain / mountain, cart Roomba robot, vacuum cleaner Rope thread, thread Rose plant, love / flower, love Ruins time, castle / time, house Ruler wood, pencil Rust air, metal / metal, oxygen / steel, oxygen / air, steel RV car, house

Every Little Alchemy element: S-Z

And now we come to the final group of elements for Little Alchemy.

Advertisement

Read More: Best Warzone landing spots on Caldera map in Season 1

To round off this list of nearly 600 weird and wonderful elements, we’ve picked out The One Ring from Lord of the Rings and a Tyrannosaurus Rex as a perfect encapsulation of Little Alchemy.

Recipe Ingredients Saddle horse, leather Safe metal, money / metal, gold / steel, money / steel, gold Safety Glasses explosion, glasses / tool, glasses / engineer, glasses Sailboat boat, wind / boat, fabric Sailor human, boat / human, sailboat Salt sea, sun / ocean, sun / fire, sea / fire, ocean Sand air, stone Sand Castle sand, castle Sandpaper sand, paper Sandstone stone, sand Sandstorm sand, energy / sand, storm / sand, hurricane Sandwich bread, ham / cheese, bread / bread, bacon Santa human, Christmas tree Saturn ring, planet Scalpel blade, doctor / blade, hospital Scarecrow human, hay Scissors blade, blade Scorpion wild animal, sand / wild animal, dune Scythe blade, grass / blade, wheat Sea water, water Seagull bird, sea / bird, ocean / bird, beach Seahorse horse, sea / ocean, horse / fish, horse Seal dog, sea Seaplane airplane, water / airplane, ocean / airplane, sea Seasickness sickness, sea / sickness, ocean / boat, sickness / steamboat, sickness / sailboat, sickness Seaweed plant, sea / plant, ocean Sewing Machine electricity, needle / robot, needle Shark ocean, wild animal / sea, wild animal / sea, blood / blood, ocean Sheep cloud, livestock Sheet Music paper, music Shuriken star, blade Sickness human, bacteria / human, sickness / human, rain Skateboard snowboard, wheel Skeleton corpse, time / bone, bone Ski Goggles glasses, snow Sky air, cloud Skyscraper house, sky Sledge snow, cart / snow, wagon Sloth wild animal / time Smog smoke, fog / fog, city Smoke fire, wood Smoke Signal campfire, fabric / smoke, fabric Smoothie fruit, blender Snake wild animal, wire Snow steam, cold Snowball snow, human Snowboard wood, snow / snow, surfer Snow globe glass, snow / snow, crystal ball Snowman snow, human / snowball, snowball / snow, carrot / snowball, carrot Snowmobile snow, motorcycle / snow, car Soap oil, ash Soap Bubble air, soap / water, soap Soda water, carbon dioxide / juice, carbon dioxide Solar Cell sun, tool Solar System sun, planet Sound air, wave Space sky, star / sun, star / moon, star Spaceship airplane, astronaut Space Station space, house Spaghetti thread, pasta Sphinx human, lion Spider wild animal, thread Sprinkles sugar, confetti Squirrel mouse, tree Star sky, night / night, telescope Starfish fish, star / sea, star / ocean, star Statue stone, tool / human, medusa Steak fire, cow / meat, BBQ Steam water, fire / water, energy Steamboat steam engine, water / steam engine, boat Steam Engine boiler, tool / boiler, wheel Steel metal, coal Steel Wool steel, wool / wire, wool Stethoscope tool, doctor Stone air, lava Storm energy, cloud / cloud, electricity Story human, campfire Sugar fruit, energy / juice, fire / juice, energy Sun fire, sky Sundial clock, sun Sunflower plant, sun / flower, sun Sunglasses sun, glasses / beach, glasses Super nova explosion, star Surfer human, wave Sushi fish, seaweed / caviar, seaweed Swamp mud, plant / mud, grass Sweater wool, tool / human, wool Swim Goggles glasses, water Swimmer human, swim goggles Sword blade, metal / blade, steel Swordfish fish, sword Tank car, armor / car, gun Taser gun, electricity Tea water, leaf Telescope glass, sky / glass, star / glass, space Tent wood, fabric / house, fabric The One Ring volcano, ring Thread cotton, tool / wheel, wool Tide sea, moon / ocean, moon Time sand, glass Titanic steamboat, iceberg Toast sandwich, fire / bread, fire Tobacco plant, fire Tool metal, human Toucan bird, rainbow Tractor farmer, car / field, car Train steam engine, steel / steam engine, metal / steam engine, wheel / steam engine, wagon Treasure pirate, treasure map Treasure map pirate, map Tree plant, time Treehouse tree, house Trojan Horse horse, wood Tsunami ocean, earthquake / sea, earthquake Tunnel engineer, mountain Turtle egg, sand Twilight day, night Tyrannosaurus Rex meat, dinosaur UFO rocket, alien / airplane, alien Umbrella tool, rain / rain, fabric Unicorn rainbow, horse / rainbow, life / double rainbow!, horse / double rainbow!, life Vacuum Cleaner electricity, broom Vampire human, blood / human, vampire Vase plant, pottery / pottery, flower Vegetable field, fruit Village house, house Vinegar time, wine / air, wine / wine, oxygen Volcano lava, earth / lava, mountain / fire, mountain Vulture bird, corpse Wagon cart, horse Wall brick, brick Wallet leather, money Wand wizard, wood Warrior sword, human Watch human, clock Water Available from start. Water Gun water, gun Water Lilly flower, pond Water Pipe water, pipe Waterfall mountain, river Waterwheel water, wheel / wheel, river Wave ocean, wind / sea, wind Wax bee, beehive Web spider, thread Werewolf wolf, human / werewolf, human Wheat field, farmer / plant, farmer Wheel tool, wood Wild Animal forest, life Wild Boar pig, wild animal / pig, forest Wind pressure, air / air, energy Windmill house, wind / wheel, wind Wind Turbine windmill, electricity Window glass, house Wine fruit, alcohol Wire electricity, metal Witch human, broom / wizard, broom Wizard human, energy Wolf dog, forest / wild animal, moon / wild animal, dog Wood tool, tree Woodpecker bird, wood Wool sheep, tool / scissors, sheep Wrapping Paper gift, paper X-ray light, bone / light, skeleton Yak cow, mountain Yoda jedi, swamp Yogurt milk, bacteria Zombie corpse, life

That’s EVERY Little Alchemy element listed for you! Whether you just needed one or two missing blanks filled in or a whole batch, hopefully, this little cheat guide has helped your enjoyment of the game.