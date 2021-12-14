 Little Alchemy cheats: All recipes & combinations - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

Little Alchemy cheats: All recipes & combinations

Published: 14/Dec/2021 17:55

by Andrew Highton
little alchemy logo
Recloak

Share

Little Alchemy

A truly unique game, Little Alchemy educates you whilst you’re playing it. The Windows and mobile phone game gets you to mix various, random ingredients together to concoct a variety of recipes. The addictive game has hundreds of different combinations for you to make, and we’ve put together a handy guide of them all.

Sometimes it’s the simple games that can be the most engaging. Instead of strategizing and plotting your tower’s defense, or pondering how to make your final free moves of the day on Candy Crush, Recloak’s Little Alchemy is easier on the brain. Slightly.

Advertisement

The premise of the game is simple, you start off with a few elements, mix them together to unlock new ones, and see how many different combinations you can find. As it stands, Little Alchemy has a staggering 580 elements that can feature in your inventory. Finding them all by yourself could take some time.

So our informative Little Alchemy cheats guide should help you fill in some blanks and maybe get you one step closer to completing the set!

Contents

Every Little Alchemy element: A-F

batman recipe in little alchemy
Recloak
Yes, you don’t need the Batsignal to summon Batman.

Just to make this easier on your eyes, we’ve split up this gigantic list into four different sections for you to pic and choose from.

Advertisement

The first section is A-F, and Batman and Darth Vader are two bizarre standouts here.

Recipe Ingredients
Acid Rain rain, smoke / rain, smog
Air Available from start.
Airplane bird, steel / bird, metal
Alarm Clock clock, sound
Alcohol fruit, time / juice, time
Algae water, plant / sea, plant / ocean, plant
Alien life, space
Allergy human, dust
Alligator lizard, swamp / lizard, river
Alpaca mountain, sheep
Ambulance car, hospital / car, doctor
Angel human, bird
Angler human, fishing rod
Ant grass, wild animal / wild animal, sugar
Antarctica snow, desert / ice, desert
Aquarium water, glass / glass, fish
Archipelago isle, isle
Armadillo wild animal, armor
Armor tool, metal / tool, steel
Ash volcano, energy
Astronaut human, moon / rocket, human / human, space station / human, space
Astronaut Ice Cream ice cream, astronaut
Atmosphere air, pressure / sky, pressure
Atomic Bomb energy, explosion
Aurora sun, Antarctica / sky, Antarctica / Antarctica, atmosphere
Avalanche energy, snow
Axe blade, wood
Bacon pig, fire
Bacteria swamp, life
Baker human, flour / human, bread / human, dough
Bakery house, baker / house, bread
Banana fruit, monkey
Banana bread bread, banana
Bandage blood, fabric
Bank house, money / house, gold / house, safe
Barn cow, house / livestock, house / house, hay
Bat mouse, bird / mouse, sky
Batman bat, human
Batter flour, milk
Bayonet gun, blade / gun, sword
BBQ campfire, meat / campfire, garden
Beach sea, sand / ocean, sand
Beaver wild animal, wood / wild animal, dam
Bee flower, wild animal
Beehive bee, house / bee, tree
Beer alcohol, wheat
Bicycle wheel, wheel
Bird air, life / life, sky / egg, air / egg, sky
Birdhouse bird, house
Black Hole star, pressure
Blade metal, stone
Blender glass, blade / blade, electricity
Blizzard snow, snow / snow, storm / snow, wind
Blood human, blade
Blueprint engineer, paper
Boat water, wood
Boiler steam, metal
Bone corpse, time
Bonsai Tree tree, pottery / tree, scissors
Book paper, wood / paper, story
Bread dough, fire
Brick clay, fire / mud, fire / mud, sun / clay, sun
Bridge river, wood / river, metal / river, steel
Broom wood, hay
Bullet gunpowder, metal
Bulletproof Vest bullet, armor
Bus car, car
Butcher human, meat
Butter energy, milk / milk, pressure
Butterfly flower, wild animal
Cactus desert, plant / sand, plant
Cake dough, candle
Camel desert, wild animal / desert, horse / livestock, desert
Campfire fire, wood
Candle wax, thread / wax, fire
Candy Cane sugar, Christmas tree
Cannon gunpowder, pirate ship / gunpowder, castle
Cape hero, fabric
Car wheel, metal
Caramel sugar, fire
Carbon Dioxide human, oxygen / plant, night / tree, night
Carrot snowman, vegetable / sun, snowman
Cart wheel, wood
Cashmere tool, mountain goat / thread, mountain goat / fabric, mountain goat / scissors, mountain goat / wool, mountain goat
Castle house, knight
Cat wild animal, milk
Catnip cat, plant
Cauldron metal, witch / steel, witch / fireplace, witch / campfire, witch
Caviar hard roe, human
Centaur horse, human
Cereal wheat, milk
Chain metal, rope / steel, rope
Chainsaw axe, electricity
Chameleon lizard, rainbow
Charcoal fire, wood
Cheese time, milk
Cheeseburger cheese, hamburger
Chicken egg, livestock / livestock, bird / bird, farmer
Chicken Soup water, chicken
Chicken wing chicken, bone
Chimney house, fireplace / smoke, brick / fireplace, brick
Christmas Stocking wool, fireplace
Christmas Tree light bulb, tree / tree, star
Cigarette tobacco, paper
City village, village / skyscraper, skyscraper
Clay sand, mud
Clock time, tool / time, wheel / time, electricity
Cloud air, steam
Coal pressure, plant / sun, snowman
Coconut palm, fruit
Coconut Milk coconut, tool / milk, coconut
Coffin wood, corpse
Cold human, rain
Computer electricity, nerd / wire, nerd / tool, nerd
Computer Mouse mouse, computer
Confetti paper, blade / paper, scissors
Cookbook book, recipe / recipe, recipe
Constellation star, star
Cookie dough, sugar
Corpse human, gun / human, grim reaper
Cotton plant, cloud
Cow grass, livestock
Crayon rainbow, pencil / rainbow, wax
Crow bird, scarecrow / bird, field
Crown gold, monarch / metal, monarch
Crystal Ball witch, glass / wizard, glass
Cuckoo clock, bird
Cyborg human, robot
Cyclist bicycle, human
Dam beaver, river / beaver, tree / beaver, wood / wall, river
Darth Vader jedi, fire / jedi, lava
Day sun, time / night, sun / time, night / sky, sun
Desert sand, sand / sand, cactus
Dew water, grass / fog, grass
Diamond pressure, coal
Dinosaur lizard, time
Doctor human, hospital
Dog wild animal, human
Doge dog, computer
Doghouse dog, house
Don Quixote windmill, knight
Donut dough, oil
Double Rainbow! rainbow, rainbow
Dough flour, water
Dragon lizard, fire
Drone airplane, robot
Drum wood, leather
Drunk human, alcohol / beer, human / human, wine
Dry Ice carbon dioxide, cold / ice, carbon dioxide
Duck bird, lake / water, bird / bird, pond / time, duckling
Duckling egg, duck
Dune sand, wind / desert, wind / beach, wind
Dust earth, air / sun, vampire / day, vampire
Dynamite gunpowder, wire
Eagle mountain, bird
Earth Available from start.
Earthquake earth, energy / earth, wave
Eclipse sun, moon
Egg life, stone / bird, bird / turtle, turtle / lizard, lizard
Egg Timer egg, clock / egg, watch
Electric Car car, electricity
Electric Eel fish, electricity
Electrician human, electricity / human, wire
Electricity metal, energy / solar cell, sun / wind turbine, wind / light, solar cell
Email letter, computer / letter, internet
Energy air, fire / plant, sun
Engineer human, tool
Eruption volcano, energy
Excalibur sword, stone
Explosion gunpowder, fire
Fabric thread, tool
Fairy Tale story, monarch / story, castle / knight, story / dragon, story
Family human, house
Family tree tree, family
Farm farmer, house / farmer, barn
Farmer human, plant / field, human / human, pitchfork
Faun goat, human
Fence wall, wood
Field earth, farmer / earth, tool
Fire Available from start.
Fire Extinguisher fire, carbon dioxide / pressure, carbon dioxide / metal, carbon dioxide
Fireman human, fire / human, firetruck
Fireplace house, campfire / campfire, brick / campfire, wall
Firetruck fireman, car
Fireworks explosion, sky
Fish hard roe, time
Fish and Chips fish, French fries
Fishing Rod tool, fish / wood, fish
Flamethrower fire, gun
Flashlight tool, light
Flood rain, rain / rain, time
Flour wheat, stone / windmill, wheat
Flower plant, garden
Flute wood, wind
Flying Fish fish, bird / sky, fish
Flying Squirrel squirrel, bird / squirrel, wind / squirrel, airplane / sky, squirrel
Fog earth, cloud
Forest tree, tree
Fortune Cookie paper, cookie
Fossil dinosaur, time / dinosaur, earth / stone, dinosaur
Fountain statue, water
Fox chicken, wild animal
Frankenstein zombie, electricity / electricity, corpse
French fries oil, vegetable
Fridge metal, cold / electricity, cold / metal, ice
Frog wild animal, pond
Fruit tree, farmer / sun, tree
Fruit Tree fruit, tree

Every Little Alchemy element: G-L

keyboard cat in little alchemy cat Even memes are elements now, but what memes!

Onto the second section of our Little Alchemy cheats guide now.

G-L contains another ton of elements for you to make, and we’ve identified Grilled Cheese and Keyboard Cat as particularly random elements offered up by Recloak.

Recipe Ingredients
Galaxy star, star
Garden plant, plant / flower, flower / plant, grass / house, grass
Gardener human, garden
Geyser steam, earth
Ghost graveyard, night / castle, night
Gift Santa, Christmas tree / Santa, Christmas stocking / Santa, cookie / Santa, chimney / Santa, fireplace
Gingerbread house house, dough / house, gingerbread man
Gingerbread man life, dough
Glacier ice, mountain
Glass fire, sand / sand, electricity
Glasses glass, metal / glass, glass
Gnome garden, statue
Goat livestock, mountain
Godzilla dinosaur, city
Gold metal, sun / metal, rainbow
Golem clay, life
Granite lava, pressure
Grass plant, earth
Grave coffin, earth / corpse, earth
Gravestone grave, stone
Graveyard grave, grave / gravestone, gravestone
Greenhouse plant, glass / window, window
Grenade explosion, metal
Grilled cheese cheese, toast
Grim Reaper human, scythe / corpse, scythe
Gun metal, bullet
Gunpowder fire, dust
Hail rain, ice / ice, storm / ice, cloud
Ham meat, smoke
Hamburger meat, bread
Hammer metal, wood
Hamster wheel, mouse
Hard Roe egg, water / egg, sea / egg, ocean / egg, pond / fish, fish
Harp angel, music
Hay farmer, grass / grass, scythe / grass, sun
Hay bale hay, hay
Hedge plant, fence / leaf, fence
Helicopter blade, airplane / windmill, airplane
Herb plant, sickness / sickness, leaf
Hero knight, dragon
Hippo horse, river / horse, water
Honey bee, flower / bee, beehive
Horizon sky, earth / sea, sky / ocean, sky
Horse hay, livestock
Horseshoe metal, horse
Hospital house, sickness / house, ambulance / house, doctor
Hourglass sand, glass
House wall, wall
Human earth, life
Hummingbird bird, flower
Hurricane wind, energy
Husky snow, dog / ice, dog
Ice water, cold
Iceberg sea, ice / ocean, ice / sea, Antarctica / ocean, Antarctica
Ice Cream milk, ice
Ice cream truck car, ice cream
Iced tea ice, tea / cold, tea
Idea human, light bulb / light bulb, nerd
Igloo house, ice / house, snow
Internet computer, computer / computer, wire / computer, web
Isle ocean, volcano / volcano, sea
Ivy plant, wall
Jack-O’-Lantern pumpkin, fire / blade, pumpkin / pumpkin, candle
Jam juice, sugar
Jedi lightsaber, human / knight, lightsaber
Jerky meat, sun / meat, salt
Juice water, fruit / pressure, fruit
Keyboard Cat cat, music
Kite wind, paper / sky, paper
Knight human, armor
Lake water, pond / river, dam
Lamp metal, light bulb
Lasso cow, rope / horse, rope
Lava earth, fire
Lava Lamp lava, lamp
Lawn Mower grass, tool / electricity, scythe
Leaf tree, wind
Leather cow, blade / pig, blade
Lemonade fruit, water
Letter paper, pencil
Library house, book
Life swamp, energy / love, time
Light light bulb, electricity / electricity, flashlight
Light Bulb electricity, glass
Lighthouse light, house / light, beach / light, ocean / light, sea
Lightsaber light, sword / energy, sword / electricity, sword
Lion wild animal, cat
Livestock farmer, life / wild animal, human / farmer, wild animal
Lizard egg, swamp
Log cabin wood, house
Love human, human
Lumberjack axe, human / human, chainsaw

Every Little Alchemy element: M-R

pegasus in little alchemy
Recloak
There’s no Hercules here, just Pegasus.

Over halfway through now and it’s time for M-R. The craziness and creativity of the elements has certainly showed no signs of letting up.

The greek, mythological horse Pegasus and a casual Roller Coaster comprise two of the section’s zany elements.

Recipe Ingredients
Mac and Cheese cheese, pasta
Mailman human, letter
Manatee cow, sea
Map paper, earth
Mars rust, planet
Marshmallows sugar, campfire
Mayonnaise egg, oil
Meat cow, tool / livestock, butcher / cow, butcher / pig, butcher / pig, tool / blade, livestock
Medusa human, snake
Mermaid human, fish
Metal fire, stone
Meteor meteoroid, atmosphere / sky, meteoroid
Meteoroid stone, space
Microscope glass, bacteria / bacteria, glasses
Milk farmer, cow / cow, human
Milk Shake milk, ice cream
Minotaur human, cow
Mirror glass, metal
Mold time, bread
Monarch human, castle / Excalibur, human / crown, human
Money paper, gold
Monkey tree, wild animal
Moon sky, cheese / sky, stone
Moss plant, stone / algae, stone
Moth moon, butterfly / night, butterfly
Motorcycle bicycle, energy / bicycle, steel
Mountain earthquake, earth
Mountain Goat mountain, goat / goat, mountain range
Mountain Range mountain, mountain
Mouse cheese, wild animal
Mousetrap wood, cheese / metal, cheese
Mud water, earth
Mummy corpse, pyramid
Music human, flute / human, sound
Narwhal unicorn, ocean / unicorn, water / sea, unicorn
Needle metal, thread / metal, hay
Nerd human, glasses
Nessie story, lake
Nest bird, tree / bird, hay / egg, hay
Newspaper paper, paper
Night moon, time / time, day / sky, moon
Ninja shuriken, human
Ninja Turtle turtle, ninja
Nut tree, squirrel / fruit, squirrel
Oasis desert, water
Obsidian lava, water
Ocean sea, sea / water, sea
Oil sunflower, pressure
Oil Lamp clay, oil / potter, oil / oil, rope / glass, oil / fire, oil
Omelette egg, fire
Optical Fiber wire, light
Orchard fruit tree, fruit tree / field, fruit tree
Origami bird, paper
Ostrich bird, earth / bird, sand
Owl night, bird / bird, wizard
Oxygen plant, sun / plant, carbon dioxide
Ozone oxygen, oxygen / oxygen, electricity
Paint water, rainbow / water, pencil
Palm isle, tree / tree, beach
Paper wood, pressure
Paper Airplane airplane, paper
Parachute pilot, fabric / pilot, umbrella
Parrot bird, pirate
Pasta flour, egg
Peacock bird, rainbow
Pegasus bird, horse / sky, horse / bird, unicorn
Pencil wood, coal / wood, charcoal
Pencil Sharpener blade, pencil
Penguin ice, wild animal / ice, bird / bird, snow
Penicillin doctor, mold
Perfume water, rose / water, flower / steam, rose / steam, flower / alcohol, rose / alcohol, flower
Petroleum fossil, time / fossil, pressure
Phoenix fire, bird
Picnic grass, sandwich / beach, sandwich
Pie dough, fruit
Pig livestock, mud
Pigeon bird, city / bird, letter / bird, statue
Piggy Bank pig, money / pottery, pig
Pillow cotton, fabric
Pilot airplane, human / seaplane, human
Pinocchio wood, life
Pipe tobacco, wood
Piranha fish, blood
Pirate sword, sailor / sailor, pirate ship
Pirate Ship sailboat, pirate / boat, pirate
Pitchfork tool, hay
Pizza cheese, dough
Planet earth, space
Plankton water, life / sea, life
Plant rain, earth
Platypus beaver, duck
Pond water, garden
Popsicle juice, ice
Pottery fire, clay / clay, wheel / clay, tool
Pressure earth, earth / air, air
Printer paper, computer
Prism glass, rainbow
Pterodactyl air, dinosaur / bird, dinosaur
Puddle snowman, flamethrower / sun, ice / sun, snowman
Pumpkin vegetable, fire / vegetable, light
Pyramid desert, stone / desert, grave
Quicksand sand, swamp
Rabbit wild animal, carrot
Rain water, air
Rainbow rain, sun / rain, light
Rat wild animal, pirate ship / sailboat, wild animal
Recipe flour, paper / paper, baker
Reindeer Santa, wild animal / livestock, Santa
Ring diamond, metal / diamond, gold
River mountain, water / rain, mountain
Robot metal, life / steel, life / life, armor
Rocket airplane, space
Roller Coaster train, mountain / mountain, cart
Roomba robot, vacuum cleaner
Rope thread, thread
Rose plant, love / flower, love
Ruins time, castle / time, house
Ruler wood, pencil
Rust air, metal / metal, oxygen / steel, oxygen / air, steel
RV car, house

Every Little Alchemy element: S-Z

the one ring in little alchemy
Recloak
The one element to rule them all.

And now we come to the final group of elements for Little Alchemy.

Advertisement

To round off this list of nearly 600 weird and wonderful elements, we’ve picked out The One Ring from Lord of the Rings and a Tyrannosaurus Rex as a perfect encapsulation of Little Alchemy.

Recipe Ingredients
Saddle horse, leather
Safe metal, money / metal, gold / steel, money / steel, gold
Safety Glasses explosion, glasses / tool, glasses / engineer, glasses
Sailboat boat, wind / boat, fabric
Sailor human, boat / human, sailboat
Salt sea, sun / ocean, sun / fire, sea / fire, ocean
Sand air, stone
Sand Castle sand, castle
Sandpaper sand, paper
Sandstone stone, sand
Sandstorm sand, energy / sand, storm / sand, hurricane
Sandwich bread, ham / cheese, bread / bread, bacon
Santa human, Christmas tree
Saturn ring, planet
Scalpel blade, doctor / blade, hospital
Scarecrow human, hay
Scissors blade, blade
Scorpion wild animal, sand / wild animal, dune
Scythe blade, grass / blade, wheat
Sea water, water
Seagull bird, sea / bird, ocean / bird, beach
Seahorse horse, sea / ocean, horse / fish, horse
Seal dog, sea
Seaplane airplane, water / airplane, ocean / airplane, sea
Seasickness sickness, sea / sickness, ocean / boat, sickness / steamboat, sickness / sailboat, sickness
Seaweed plant, sea / plant, ocean
Sewing Machine electricity, needle / robot, needle
Shark ocean, wild animal / sea, wild animal / sea, blood / blood, ocean
Sheep cloud, livestock
Sheet Music paper, music
Shuriken star, blade
Sickness human, bacteria / human, sickness / human, rain
Skateboard snowboard, wheel
Skeleton corpse, time / bone, bone
Ski Goggles glasses, snow
Sky air, cloud
Skyscraper house, sky
Sledge snow, cart / snow, wagon
Sloth wild animal / time
Smog smoke, fog / fog, city
Smoke fire, wood
Smoke Signal campfire, fabric / smoke, fabric
Smoothie fruit, blender
Snake wild animal, wire
Snow steam, cold
Snowball snow, human
Snowboard wood, snow / snow, surfer
Snow globe glass, snow / snow, crystal ball
Snowman snow, human / snowball, snowball / snow, carrot / snowball, carrot
Snowmobile snow, motorcycle / snow, car
Soap oil, ash
Soap Bubble air, soap / water, soap
Soda water, carbon dioxide / juice, carbon dioxide
Solar Cell sun, tool
Solar System sun, planet
Sound air, wave
Space sky, star / sun, star / moon, star
Spaceship airplane, astronaut
Space Station space, house
Spaghetti thread, pasta
Sphinx human, lion
Spider wild animal, thread
Sprinkles sugar, confetti
Squirrel mouse, tree
Star sky, night / night, telescope
Starfish fish, star / sea, star / ocean, star
Statue stone, tool / human, medusa
Steak fire, cow / meat, BBQ
Steam water, fire / water, energy
Steamboat steam engine, water / steam engine, boat
Steam Engine boiler, tool / boiler, wheel
Steel metal, coal
Steel Wool steel, wool / wire, wool
Stethoscope tool, doctor
Stone air, lava
Storm energy, cloud / cloud, electricity
Story human, campfire
Sugar fruit, energy / juice, fire / juice, energy
Sun fire, sky
Sundial clock, sun
Sunflower plant, sun / flower, sun
Sunglasses sun, glasses / beach, glasses
Super nova explosion, star
Surfer human, wave
Sushi fish, seaweed / caviar, seaweed
Swamp mud, plant / mud, grass
Sweater wool, tool / human, wool
Swim Goggles glasses, water
Swimmer human, swim goggles
Sword blade, metal / blade, steel
Swordfish fish, sword
Tank car, armor / car, gun
Taser gun, electricity
Tea water, leaf
Telescope glass, sky / glass, star / glass, space
Tent wood, fabric / house, fabric
The One Ring volcano, ring
Thread cotton, tool / wheel, wool
Tide sea, moon / ocean, moon
Time sand, glass
Titanic steamboat, iceberg
Toast sandwich, fire / bread, fire
Tobacco plant, fire
Tool metal, human
Toucan bird, rainbow
Tractor farmer, car / field, car
Train steam engine, steel / steam engine, metal / steam engine, wheel / steam engine, wagon
Treasure pirate, treasure map
Treasure map pirate, map
Tree plant, time
Treehouse tree, house
Trojan Horse horse, wood
Tsunami ocean, earthquake / sea, earthquake
Tunnel engineer, mountain
Turtle egg, sand
Twilight day, night
Tyrannosaurus Rex meat, dinosaur
UFO rocket, alien / airplane, alien
Umbrella tool, rain / rain, fabric
Unicorn rainbow, horse / rainbow, life / double rainbow!, horse / double rainbow!, life
Vacuum Cleaner electricity, broom
Vampire human, blood / human, vampire
Vase plant, pottery / pottery, flower
Vegetable field, fruit
Village house, house
Vinegar time, wine / air, wine / wine, oxygen
Volcano lava, earth / lava, mountain / fire, mountain
Vulture bird, corpse
Wagon cart, horse
Wall brick, brick
Wallet leather, money
Wand wizard, wood
Warrior sword, human
Watch human, clock
Water Available from start.
Water Gun water, gun
Water Lilly flower, pond
Water Pipe water, pipe
Waterfall mountain, river
Waterwheel water, wheel / wheel, river
Wave ocean, wind / sea, wind
Wax bee, beehive
Web spider, thread
Werewolf wolf, human / werewolf, human
Wheat field, farmer / plant, farmer
Wheel tool, wood
Wild Animal forest, life
Wild Boar pig, wild animal / pig, forest
Wind pressure, air / air, energy
Windmill house, wind / wheel, wind
Wind Turbine windmill, electricity
Window glass, house
Wine fruit, alcohol
Wire electricity, metal
Witch human, broom / wizard, broom
Wizard human, energy
Wolf dog, forest / wild animal, moon / wild animal, dog
Wood tool, tree
Woodpecker bird, wood
Wool sheep, tool / scissors, sheep
Wrapping Paper gift, paper
X-ray light, bone / light, skeleton
Yak cow, mountain
Yoda jedi, swamp
Yogurt milk, bacteria
Zombie corpse, life

That’s EVERY Little Alchemy element listed for you! Whether you just needed one or two missing blanks filled in or a whole batch, hopefully, this little cheat guide has helped your enjoyment of the game.

Advertisement
Advertisement