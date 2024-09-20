Like a Dragon’s pirate game leaked months ago but sounded too ridiculous to believe

Like a Dragon fans are celebrating the announcement of Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, but a resurfaced leak shows all of the surprising details were out there months ago.

The next Like a Dragon game is a bit of a departure for the long-running series. Not only is it a pirate adventure that brings the action to Hawaii, but it also centers around Goro Majima, a popular recurring character who has only been playable in a handful of titles.

But while the news came as a shock to most fans, one Twitter/X user is pointing out that major game details, such as the protagonist and pirate theming, leaked months ago on 4chan – it just sounded so outlandish that everyone just assumed it was fake.

As the post shows, a 4chan post from May 2024 shared details on a new Yakuza spinoff that takes place after Infinite Wealth known as “project ‘Madlantis'” with Majima as the protagonist. It also said he would lose his memories, end up becoming a pirate, and spend time in Hawaii, all of which have been confirmed by the game’s reveal.

Given the reaction to Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, it’s safe to assume most fans either didn’t see the leak or wrote it off at the time. In fairness to them, ‘Goro Majima becomes a pirate and goes to Hawaii’ does sound like a fangame or fanfiction plot rather than an actual canon release from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and Sega.

In response, one user joked that this should be how game developers avoid leaks moving forward: “New strategy for avoiding gaming leaks: Create a plot so f**ked up that no one will believe you.”

Another pointed out that the game’s wacky premise shouldn’t surprise anyone familiar with the Like a Dragon franchise, saying “if i saw this post when it came out i wouldve absolutely believed it because after all the weird wacky stuff in these games how could this not be a possibility.”

Interestingly, the post reveals details on plot and mechanics that the announcement trailer doesn’t touch on. While leaks should always be taken with a grain of salt, given how unexpectedly accurate this turned out to be, it’s likely we’ll learn about things like how Majima’s tattoos and events from past Like a Dragon games factor in though future trailers and announcements.

