Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii review – An action-packed swashbuckling adventure

The latest installment in RRG Studios’ Yakuza franchise puts fan-favorite Goro Majima at center stage on a chaotic journey across the open seas.

The series has never shied away from being a bit wacky. It’s typically the side content that injects humor and weirdness into the experience rather than the core narratives. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii however, prioritizes all that and amps it up to 11.

The result is a stellar adventure that both dedicated fans and newcomers alike will fall in love with.

Price: $59.99 / £54.99

$59.99 / £54.99 Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Release date: February 21, 2025

February 21, 2025 Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PC via Steam

PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PC via Steam Reviewed on PS5

All aboard the Goromaru

Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii kicks off with Goro Majima washing up on the remote shores of Rich Island with no memory of who he is or how he got there (aside from his tattoos clueing him into the fact he must be involved with the Yakuza). He’s shown kindness by 10-year-old Noah who quickly becomes the game’s primary companion.

Inspired by his dad’s stories of his former treasure-hunting life, Noah is desperate to see the world, to which Majima is happy to oblige

Majima also learns of Nele Island, a locale where many Yakuza are working, and sets his sights on sailing there to regain his memory. After procuring a ship, the aptly named Goro Pirates are soon thrown into a treasure hunt where they must evade ruthless enemies and so much more.

What follows is an action-packed adventure full of colorful crewmates, twists and turns, and just about every pirate activity imaginable.

The Mad Dog and the Sea

You’re either on land or at sea in Pirate Yakuza and both loops have distinct mechanics. On land, you’ve got two fighting stances – Mad Dog, and Sea Dog.

Mad Dog is the closest to Yakuza’s traditional beat ‘em up style. Unleashing punches and kicks, and then sending enemies into the air to string aerial combos together felt weighty and impactful. Plus whacking people with objects is always good fun.

Sea Dog was the stance I gravitated towards during most of my playtime due to its array of options. When I wasn’t swiping at waves of pirates with my cutlasses, I was using a grappling hook to hone in on targets, and picking off foes from a distance with a pistol. It’s certainly the more pirate-inspired of the two.

Combat feels fast and fluid thanks to how seamless switching stances is. I would often fend off crowds with Sea Dog and then take on the toughest enemy in Mad Dog style, making each fight feel fresh and satisfying.

Land and sea combat eventually come together in the Pirate Coliseum where you’ll battle other crews in extravagant competitions. Once the enemy ship is down, you can invade them with a crew of up to 20 members for a chaotic deck battle.

Before jumping into these it’s important to manage the Goro Pirates. You can create a boarding squad for invading the deck, and a support squad that assists with various buffs (like improved attack, and gradual health recovery)

Everyone has different skills and it’s the captain’s job to put them to good use. Some thrive in offering support while others are better on the frontlines. Tailoring your crew to specific situations is really satisfying. I reached a particular naval fight that made me completely rethink my crew and, after rearranging them for more defensive benefits, was able to breeze through the fight.

It’s a mechanic that offers some creative freedom and hammers home the captain role Majima holds.

A treasure trove of content

It wouldn’t be a Yakuza game without an array of side activities. Thankfully, Pirate Yakuza has a lot to enjoy outside of the main story.

Things are relatively linear until you reach Holonuno but once you’re in the bustling city you’re spoilt for choice. Photo challenges, animal rescues, and accepting bounties on tough wanted criminals can keep you busy for hours. It’s quick and easy to get around too as the Segway from Infinite Wealth returns (Noah even delightfully follows you on his own segway.)

There are all sorts of minigames ranging from the much-loved karaoke (which is always a blast), and my personal favorite a Batting Cage where you have to hit cannonballs instead of baseballs.

On the open seas, Treasure Islands can be looted to get rewards but landing on each island, quickly dispatching a group of enemies, and opening a treasure chest did start to feel repetitive in the end.

Substories also return and they’re just as wacky as expected. Among them, you can join an Otaku on an idol bus tour, deliver fast food for Crazy Eats, and even collect seven magic balls that will grant you a wish (sound familiar to any Dragon Ball fans?).

My primary frustration with Pirate Yakuza came in the backtracking. There were times when I would sail somewhere, hop off the boat to talk to a single person, and then have to sail right back to where I was immediately after. As the story was ramping up and reaching higher stakes, staggered pacing did take the wind out of its sails occasionally.

Dexerto Review Score: 4/5 – Very good

Pros Cons Fluid and varied action combat Story detours, backtracking, and off-kilter pacing may be off-putting for some Engaging main story with compelling characters Some side activities can feel repetitive Abundance of side content to enjoy

While the pacing did pull the momentum to a halt on occasion, Pirate Yakuza is a fantastic action-adventure game and a worthy addition to this iconic franchise.

The bond between Majima and Noah gives it a surprising amount of heart, and the time you spend with the Goro Pirates is utterly joyous. Whether you’ve played every Yakuza entry or are just looking for something a little different, this over-the-top adventure is certainly a success.

