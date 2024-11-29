Light of Motiram: Platforms, gameplay & more

Light of Motiram is an upcoming free-to-play game that shares a lot of similarities to Palworld and Horizon Zero Dawn. While a release date has yet to be confirmed, there are still plenty of details about the platforms, gameplay, and file size of the game.

Tencent revealed details about Light of Motiram on November 28, 2024, giving players an early look at its new open-world survival game. So far, similarities have already been drawn to Sony’s Horizon series, with many fans noting the use of mechanized animals.

There’s even a bit of Palworld thrown in for good measure as players can train their Mechanimals, using them to help automate certain processes. Adding to this is the ability to craft weapons, build bases, and fight colossal mechanical prey.

So, if you’re on the lookout for a new survival game, then we have you covered with all the latest information surrounding Light of Motiram.

No, there is no confirmed release date for Light of Motiram. However, we’ll likely hear more news about the free-to-play game next year.

Polaris Quest

Platforms

Light of Motiram will be available for PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. There has been no word on whether the game will be coming to Xbox Series X/S, but we’ll update this section as soon as more details are revealed.

Is it on Steam Deck?

Light of Motiram Steam Deck compatibility is currently displayed as “Unknown”, which means Valve is still learning about the game. If you’re planning to play Light of Motiram upon release, you’re best off using the platforms listed above to avoid any disappointment.

Trailers

Light of Motiram released an English announcement trailer on November 29, 2024, while a 16-minute gameplay video was uploaded to Chinese social network Bilibili. During the video, we get to see the game’s mechanized beasts, crafting, and open-world environment. We’ve included both below:

Official announcement trailer

Gameplay trailer

Gameplay

Light of Motiram is an open-world survival game that is filled with mechanized beasts known as Mechanimals. Just like in Palworld, these creatures can be used to assist the players in gathering items and automating certain processes.

During the gameplay video, we saw how smaller Mechanimals were left at the base to tend to materials gathering, while the player rode a robotic horse around the open-world. Light Motiram even features gigantic mechanized bosses, which adventurers can take down for rare loot.

These can then be used to build powerful weapons and items that will level up your base, advancing you into a new technological age.

Download size

Light of Motiram devs have yet to reveal the file size of the game on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and mobile but we do know that it will require 30GB of free storage on PC.

Is it cross-platform?

Yes, Light of Motiram will have crossplay. According to the official press release, players will be able to team up with up to 10 players. The official description notes that:

“No matter where you are, embark on adventures with your friends anytime and enjoy a seamless gaming experience. From hunting mechanical beasts, gathering resources to construction projects, progress never stops.”

Light of Motiram has already made headlines, with many players labeling it a Horizon Zero Dawn ripoff. You can read about the full controversy in our explainer.