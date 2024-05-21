Life by You: Features, early access & more

The Sims has had a stranglehold on the life simulation genre for a very long time, but a new challenger has entered the fray. Developed by Paradox Tectonic, Life by You is set to do some very exciting things in an attempt to wrest that crown away.

Life by You was first teased in March 2023, promising a depth of simulation that players of the genre have yet to see in any competitor. It is the first game developed by the studio, which was only founded in 2019.

The game is slated to go through a period of Early Access on Steam before its full release on an as-yet undisclosed date. Here’s everything we know so far about Life by You.

Life by You Trailer

Life by You Features

The headline feature, beyond the myriad management options it offers, is that Life by You boasts a fully open world. The game has no loading screens and seamless transitions from the outside world to building interiors.

Conversations are also a huge part of the experience and if delivered as the developer describes, they should deepen the simulation considerably. NPCs will talk to the player character about their lives and things that have happened recently in dynamic conversations.

This means that if the player has recently secured a job at the local gym, then friends or neighbors may congratulate them. Additionally, colleagues may encourage or provide tips or even try to extend the relationship beyond the workplace by inviting them to a party or on a date.

The game also promises a higher level of interactivity than players may expect. Driving, cycling, and other travel is all possible, with realistic journeys into the city or countryside. Those who prefer the ease of clicking and dragging the character can also do this.

The other major feature to note is that the developers are promising extensive mod support. The idea behind the advanced technology that the game offers is to allow a more significant toolkit for modders to take advantage of.

Life by You Early Access

At the time of writing, Life by You is nowhere to be seen. Unfortunately for expectant fans, the game has been through a series of setbacks that put its future in doubt.

When it was first announced, the developers scheduled a September 2023 release for the Early Access version of the game. This was then pushed back to March 2024, supposedly to work on improving several features.

Then, the release was further delayed to June 2024. Now, less than two weeks before that date, it has been delayed yet again without updated launch details.

In an official statement from Paradox Deputy CEO Mattias Lilja, the developers affirmed that they did not want to commit to a new date they couldn’t reliably meet.

“After much consideration, we regret to announce that we have decided to retract Life by You’s Early Access release date, previously set for June 4th. This was not an easy decision, especially since we understand the anticipation and excitement that many players have for the game. However, we believe that additional development time is needed.

“While we would have preferred to commit to a new release window, we believe it is more prudent to hold off while we plan ahead, rather than committing to a new date that we cannot be certain to meet.

“We will provide more information as soon as possible; until then we want to sincerely thank you for your continued support and patience.”