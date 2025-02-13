Lies of P: Overture DLC – Release window, trailer, everything we know

The long-awaited Lies of P DLC has finally received a proper reveal. Here’s everything we know about this prequel chapter; Overture.

Neowiz Games’ Lies of P is one of the best Soulslike games we’ve had the fortune of playing and that’s a sentiment shared by many who’ve played it. Our four-star review lauded the game’s take on FromSoftware’s beloved action RPG formula.

The game is genuinely considered the closest you can get to trudging through one of FromSoftware’s moody fantasy settings without picking up one of their games. As such, fans of the genre have been eagerly awaiting an expansion since a job listing confirmed its existence.

Well, that expansion is finally here in the form of the Lies of P: Overture DLC. Here’s everything we know about this new chapter in the tale of Krat.

Neowiz Games The Lies of P: Overture DLC shows a side of Krat you’ve never seen.

Release window

While we don’t have a confirmed date for the launch of the Lies of P: Overture DLC, we do have a release window of Summer 2025. This means players can expect to get their hands on it sometime between June and September of this year.

Trailers

The Lies of P: Overture DLC was unveiled with a tantalizing trailer during the February 2025 State of Play. It gives a glimpse of what players can expect when they return to Krat for a wintery adventure full of danger and intrigue.

Story

In a PlayStation Blog post published shortly after the reveal, Director Choi Ji-Won gave an outline of exactly what the Lies of P: Overture DLC will entail. Most interesting of all is the DLC’s designation as a prequel.

Choi invites players to “cross the bounds of time”, and embark on a journey that leads to the Puppet Frenzy that devastated Krat and sees P awaken in that train carriage from the base game. The stated aim of this DLC is not to expand the experience of Lies of P but to complete it.

“There’s a term in movie making known as a ‘director’s cut’,” Choi explained. “This version differs from an initial theatrical release and usually includes additional footage the filmmaker believes perfects the work. With Lies of P: Overture I wonder if we subconsciously aimed to create a “developers’ cut” of Lies of P.”

The time-traveling narrative of the DLC will see P following in the footsteps of The Legendary Stalker who is a focal point of snippets of lore in the base game. Players should expect Lies Of P: Overture to answer some lingering questions and potentially create some new ones.

Gameplay

Neowiz Games P looks to get a serious bump in power in the Overture DLC.

Alongside some details regarding the story of the DLC, the trailer gave a tonne of insight into new gameplay elements that it will feature. While the core of the combat experience is likely to remain largely unchanged, we’ve already seen a number of new tools that should shake things up considerably.

Lies of P: Overture’s trailer featured a never-before-seen Legion Arm with a shotgun-style attachment and some devastating new Fable Arts. These new inclusions offer some exciting potential fodder to spice up the base game’s builds.

To add to them, the trailer also showed off a number of new weapons to mix and match in the game’s unique crafting system. All of these options should help players take on the DLC’s challenging bosses, as well as change how you approach the ones they’re already familiar with.

That's everything we know about the Lies of P: Overture DLC so far but more is sure to be revealed in the lead-up to release.