LEGO Technic sets get up to $40 discounts at Walmart in huge sale

Walmart is continuing offering great savings on LEGO. We highlight the best deals Walmart is having on LEGO Technic.

Walmart has not stopped offering LEGO enthusiasts with great savings this festive season. We have rounded up the best deals on LEGO Technic sets at Walmart.

There is something for everyone, from LEGO Technic builders aged eight and up, to adults aged 18 and up. Each kit promises an immersive building and playing experience. They will also look great on display.

In addition to the several currently available sets we’ve featured, there is one that has been retired. Fortunately, Walmart still has stock and has discounted its price, to boot.

1. LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car — 42141

LEGO

This LEGO Technic kit was created in close collaboration between LEGO Technic designers and the design team of McLaren Racing. How close a collaboration, you ask? Well, very close. Indeed, the LEGO replica of McLaren’s 2022 Formula One race car was developed alongside the real-life version. How cool is that?

Of course, although the LEGO Technic model features several authentic details reminiscent of the original, the latter does not incorporate LEGO pieces. Imagine that.

Comprising of 1434 pieces, this set promises an immersive building experience for McLaren Racing supporters aged 18 and up. Like the real race car, the LEGO-reimagined replica is equipped with steering, suspension, and a differential if you were planning on taking this LEGO Technic set cornering.

A LEGO version of the original’s V6 engine is also present. Although it doesn’t produce a high-pitched exhaust note (you will have to use your imagination for that), it does feature moving pistons.

Dressed in McLaren Racing’s vibrant orange and blue livery, this kit measures five inches tall, 10.5 inches wide, and 25.5 inches long. With its eye-catching hues, this set is the perfect display piece for McLaren Racing supporters aged 18 and up.

Walmart has reduced this set’s price by $40.00 to $159.99. So, before the 2024 Formula One season kicks off, why not grab this model now. Here’s hoping McLaren Racing will do better in the new year. Fingers crossed.

2. LEGO Technic Bugatti Bolide — 42151

LEGO

The Bugatti Bolide is an engineering masterpiece. The LEGO-reimagined Bugatti Bolide comprises of 905 pieces, each of which clicks together to create a replica as true to the original as possible.

This LEGO Technic set of the French hypercar manufacturer’s racer is finished in a yellow and black color scheme. Stickers are also included to add extra detailing to the model.

The kit also features several neat functions. These include steering functionality, and, what’s more, scissor doors for when you want to get inside and drive. Minifigures aren’t included, though.

However, what is arguably the best part of this set (and the real-life version, for that matter), is what is located behind the driver. Indeed, it is a working version of Bugatti’s legendary W16 engine.

Designed for Bugatti buffs aged nine and up, the LEGO model measures three inches tall, five inches wide, and 12 inches long. Walmart has reduced this LEGO Technic kit’s price by $10.00 to $39.99.

3. LEGO Technic Material Handler — 42144

LEGO

If you have a kid who wants to pursue a career in mechanics or engineering? Well, this set will make for the perfect Christmas gift if they are aged 10 and up.

However, if you have already bought and wrapped this year’s presents, don’t let that stop you from grabbing this set for a future birthday. Walmart has reduced this LEGO Technic set’s price by $22.84 to $100.

Comprising 835 pieces, the LEGO-reimagined Material Handler stands 12.5 inches tall, six-and-half inches wide, and 15.5 inches long. It features several neat functions. This makes it a set that not only provides an immersive building experience but also a fun-filled playing experience.

Once the set is complete, you can model your own construction site. The kit features an upper arm that can rotate 360 degrees, an elevating operating cab, and a mobile undercarriage system with steering and a quartet of outriggers.

4. LEGO Technic Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica — 42161

LEGO

If you love Lamborghini and LEGO Technic, this is the set for you. Finished in an eye-catching lime-green color scheme, this set will look great when displayed in your home or office (maybe next to your LEGO Technic Bugatti Bolide?).

The LEGO-reimagined version of this Raging Bull supercar features several true-to-life details. The most notable of these is that you can assemble the original’s sonorous V10 engine (sound not included, though). It also features steering and opening doors.

This 806-piece kit was designed for Lamborghini aficionados aged nine and up. It measures three inches tall, four-and-a-half inches wide, and 11 inches long. Walmart has reduced this set’s price by $10.00 to $39.99.

5. LEGO Technic Stunt Show Truck & Bike — 42106

LEGO

Did you miss out on grabbing this now-retired set when it was still available? Don’t worry. Walmart has it, and is offering it at a reduced price. Time to get it? You bet.

This action-packed set allows LEGO builders to both build and play. The kit includes a motorbike, pickup truck, a trailer, and, wait for it, a ring of fire. Indeed, this kit allows you to create stunt scenes that you can try at home. You have to be aged eight and up, though. What’s more, the motorbike features a pull-back function.

However, that is not all this kit includes. When you want to change things up, you can take it apart and build a LEGO-reimagined Stadium Truck, which, like the bike, offers a pull-back function. Just don’t get it stuck under the couch.

Walmart has discounted this set by $31.21 to $67.79.

Each one of these sets will bring a smile to your face. They offer an immersive building and playing experience and will look great on display.

