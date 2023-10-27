The LEGO Technic Fast and Furious set is selling for the historic lowest-ever price

The LEGO Technic Fast and Furious Dom’s Dodge Charger, and other vehicles, are selling for their cheapest rates to date today.

Amazon’s LEGO deals are currently offering the lowest-ever price on the LEGO Technic Fast and Furious Dom’s Dodge Charger seen yet. You can currently pick it up for only $95.99 (was $120) for 20% off the sticker price. Specifically, that’s a full reduction of $24. Don’t miss your chance to get one of the most iconic movie vehicle sets in recent memory for an unbeatable price today.

The LEGO Technic Dom’s Dodge Charger is inspired by Dominic Toretto’s 1970 Dodge Charger R/T which has featured in many of the Fast and Furious movies. This set features moving pistons, suspension, the steering system, an air blower, and the V8 engine which is perfect for kids to play with or as a display piece for older fans.

However, this is far from the only LEGO Technic vehicle deal available today. That’s because there are offers on some of the best LEGO Technic sets available, chief among them is the LEGO Technic Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica. You can pick up this budget build at an even more aggressive price point of just $39.99 (was $50) for 20% (or $10) off. Made of 806 pieces and decked out in a cool lime green, this is an awesome set for kids and teens after a racing icon.

Speaking of racing icons, another challenger for pole position is the LEGO Technic Bugatti Bolide which has also never been cheaper. It’s down to just $39.99 (was $50) for 20% / $10 off the MSRP. This set stands out with its eye-catching lightweight design and black and yellow colorway. You’ll even note the working W16 engine, functional steering, doors, and movement, too.

With all this talk of gas-guzzling racers, it can be easy to forget those hitting the tracks on battery power. That’s where the LEGO Technic Formula E Porsche 99X comes in, which has also never been cheaper. It’s selling right now for only $39.99 (was $50) for 20% / $10 off the sticker price. What’s particularly fun about this set is the pull-back functionality and its AR compatibility with the LEGO app, meaning that kids and teens can use their smartphones to race the vehicle, ideal if you’re thinking of picking up several cars as featured here today.

