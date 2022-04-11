LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga voice cast – All voice actors and roles

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is already regarded as one of the best LEGO games ever, and one of the best Star Wars games. Many of the most famous characters are featured in-game, but are any of them voiced by the original cast?

Star Wars is a name known around the world and, whether you like it or hate it, the cultural impact of George Lucas’ creation cannot be understated. LEGO has done a great job of inserting the franchise into its block-building world and, as we said in our review, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a “franchise-defining adventure.”

The title takes all elements of the films and creates one superb package overall. Featuring many of the all-time great Star Wars characters, it begs the question, who are the voice actors and actresses in the game?

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga characters

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga voice actors and actresses

Given that there are tons and tons of major characters in the Star Wars franchise, we’ll isolate a select few to give you the juicy reveal on the talent behind the voice.

Luke Skywalker: David Menkin

As a multi-faceted actor, Menkin has dabbled in various forms of media and gamers may recognize his talents as Dag in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Magnus in Final Fantasy XIV, and various other LEGO games.

Anakin Skywalker: Matt Lanter

In a cool nod back to the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, the actor behind Anakin Skywalker has returned for The Skywalker Saga with Matt Lanter reprising the important role.

Rey Skywalker: Helen Sadler

The role of Rey Skywalker was covered by Helen Sadler whose voice has also been attached to other games such as Bugsnax, Black Ops Cold War, and Days Gone, as well as appearances in shows like NCIS.

Darth Vader: Fred Tatasciore

Fred has over 850 accredited roles in TV, Film, and video games and brought a wealth of experience to the role of Darth Vader in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Han Solo: A.J. LoCascio

Han Solo is one of the most noteworthy characters in the Star Wars universe and A.J. LoCascio fills the boost of Harrison Ford with the accomplished voice actor coming to the fore in the video game world with credit in Horizon Forbidden West and the upcoming God of War Ragnarok.

Yoda: Tom Kane

Another veteran voice actor, Tom Kane is pretty much involved with every Star Wars TV series, film, and game! So it’s no surprise to see him gobble up the voice of the wise Yoda.

C-3PO: Anthony Daniels

One of the few legendary names to contribute to The Skywalker Saga is Anthony Daniels, stepping into the familiar shoes of C-3PO again. It’s some great fan service and will mean a lot to long-time Star Wars fans.

General Leia Organa: Carolyn Hennesy

Sadly, Carrier Fisher passed away a few years and we’ll never know if she would’ve contributed to this project, but nevertheless, her legacy is historic and Carolyn Hennesy, a notable TV and video game actress, stepped in admirably.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: James Arnold Taylor

Another character that springs to mind when you look at Star Wars holistically, Obi-Wan Kenobi is the ultimate father figure, and James Arnold Taylor takes on the opportunity in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The actor has had a hand in lots of biog-name video games franchises like Final Fantasy and Ratchet & Clank.

Boba Fett: Daniel Logan

The masked figure of Boba Fett is played by Daniel Logan who is the obvious choice given that he played the role of Boba Fett in ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ TV series. According to our research, this is their debut video game role for Daniel too.

Kylo Ren: Matthew Wood

The brooding presence of Adam Driver is swapped for Matthew Wood, a talented individual who’s split his time between being an Editor and voice-over artist. The actor has been in the film and game industry for 40 years accruing over 200 contributions to various media.

Finn: Arif S. Schien

One of the newer characters in the franchise Finn is presented here by Arif S.Schien and the actor has had a hand in The Last of Us Part II, Deathloop, Gears of War 4, and many other video game titles.

Lando Calrissian: Billy Dee Williams

Like Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams is one of the few actors who helped their original characters retain their true identity and voice. Despite being a notorious traitor in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Lando is still a beloved figure and it’s a nice touch to have him return here.

