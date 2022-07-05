LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga update 1.07 details

Andrew Highton . 8 hours ago

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is constantly being improved, and the devs have been hard at work on a new 1.07 update for the game — we have details on the various changes.

We said LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was “a graphically beautiful, sprawling sandbox game” in our review and it seems like many players are enjoying the newest star-studded (pun intended) sci-fi adventure and what it has to offer.

But, to Traveller’s Tales’ credit, they are not resting on their laurels, and are committed to providing updates for the game and making it the best it can be. The 1.07 update tweaks a few aspects of the game and we have all the details on it below.

LEGO The 1.07 update for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga aims to refine and tighten up some of the crucial gameplay elements.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 1.07 update release date

The 1.07 update is yours to download for free right now as it went live to all LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga players on July 4, 2022.

If you don’t have your updates set do download automatically then quickly start the game and you should be able to download the relatively small patch.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 1.07 update contents

Traveller’s Tales haven’t officially provided official patch notes, but we have been able to gather evidence to get a good idea of the changes that have accompanied the 1.07 update.

You can find the list of known changes and improvements for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga below:

Audio improvements.

Performance & stability fixes.

Porg Patrol bug fixed.

R2-KT Attackodana bug fixed.

Wandering Wookie Challenge fixed.

As you can see, it’s not an extensive list of changes and fixes, but there are some crucial ones — such as the R2-KT Attackodana bug which has prevented many players from being able to achieve 100% completion in the game.

There will inevitably be other significant improvements that we will document as we learn more about the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 1.07 update.

LEGO It’s good to see one of the annoying game-breaking glitches fixed!

Where are the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 1.07 patch notes?

We are still waiting to see if Traveller’s Tales officially recognize the 1.07 update and provide some concrete patch notes, but given the relatively small size of the update, there’s every chance they won’t.

We’ll be sure to update this page if we learn more.

We have some more LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga guides for you to check out below:

