LEGO Star Wars player goes viral on TikTok with rage-inducing level bug

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a user-friendly adventure game, but one that hasn’t quite agreed with one player as a viral TikTok revealed a game-breaking glitch leading to a never-ending level.

The Star Wars franchise has been at the heart of LEGO games for many years now and the trend has continued with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. This time, we have a full LEGO-reimagined experience based on all nine mainline films, one that we thought very highly high of in our review.

It’s got a great cast and has been a big hit, particularly with streamers and influencers.

Not everyone has had the smoothest time with the game, though, as one TikTok user ran into an unfortunate bug in The Skywalker Saga, leading to the player having a complete meltdown over it.

Viral TikTok video shows player’s dark side

TikTok user thesaintglizzy has amassed a following of nearly 1,000 followers on the social platform and regularly posts video game content, most recently Elden Ring and LEGO Star Wars.

But it’s one of their most recent TikToks that blew up and it seems that users of the social media site have been engrossed by thesaintglizzy’s Star Wars situation.

During one of the game’s missions, the player is riding through the forests of Endor in Star Wars Episode VI: The Return of the Empire, and the objective asks you to “Defeat the attacking Scout Troopers!”

Only, when the TikTok player wanted to do so, the game wouldn’t let him.

“Whoever designed this sh**y f**king level needs to fix it, dude,” they explained. “I’ve been stuck on the same f**king point for hours bro and no matter how many times I restart it, every time it gets to defeat the attacking scout troopers.”

The player then mumbled something indecipherable due to them completely losing it, before eventually summarizing: “I don’t know what to do bro, I’ve got 800 million studs and there are no Scout Troopers!”

Their pain is tangible and completely understandable and relatable as we’ve probably all had something similar happen before. This evidence is supported by the fact the TikTok has over 7.1 million views on TikTok and counting!