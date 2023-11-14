LEGO Star Wars fans recreate entire Star Wars galactic senate in 500,000 pieces

A group of LEGO Star Wars fans aim to scratch that political science-fantasy itch of yours by recreating the galactic senate on a massive scale; you may need an entire galaxy to store it.

Some would say the political scenes of the senate in the Star Wars saga are the most tedious parts of the films and only harm them with its inclusion. Others say they add a lot of world-building and context to the universe of Star Wars.

LEGO faithfully recreate the adventurous scenes of Star Wars with countless LEGO Star Wars sets, including the iconic vehicles of the franchise. So, is there an audience for the political scenes of Star Wars to enter the LEGO Star Wars arena?

LEGO YouTuber Brickstory Builds displays which side of the argument they’re on with a massive custom build of the entire galactic senate out of LEGO.

From Emperor Palpatine and Yoda battling it out, to the tiny E.T. easter egg from Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. This group of fans has outdone themselves with an accurate recreation of the galactic senate in true LEGO Star Wars form.

Commenters give massive praise to Brickstory Builds but also find the humor in the build by saying they could’ve saved time by using a minifigure of Emperor Palpatine. After all, he is the senate.

The Star Wars Clone Wars and Bad Batch series contain episodes that bring more excitement to the political landscape of the senate, which could translate into interesting LEGO Star Wars sets, but for now, it’s safe to think we’ll be okay with the existing LEGO Star Wars sets we have.

Speaking of LEGO Star Wars, many Black Friday LEGO deals have kicked off just in time for the holiday season.