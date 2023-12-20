LEGO Speed Champions recent & retiring sets see price drops at Walmart

Walmart is offering more deals on LEGO Speed Champions sets. We have rounded up each one of them.

The LEGO Speed Champions collection has become extremely popular among petrolheads. Each kit offers an immersive building and playing experience and looks great on display.

In addition, they won’t break the bank, especially when discounted. We have rounded up more discounts Walmart is offering on recent and retiring LEGO Speed Champions sets.

Retiring, you say? Indeed. You will have to keep a keen eye on this list. One of the LEGO Speed Champions features here will soon be discontinued.

1. LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Solus GT & McLaren F1 LM — 76918

LEGO

If you are mad about McLaren (no, not mad at them for finishing fourth in 2023’s F1 season), this set is for you. But why only for you? With this two-model kit, you can share in the building and playing joy. You only have to be aged nine and up.

This 581-piece LEGO Speed Champions set features the McLaren Solus and the McLaren F1 LM. The former is dressed in a three-tone white, black, and orange hue, while the latter sports a vibrant papaya orange finish.

Two minifigures are included. So, suit up. It is time to take to the track. Walmart has reduced this set’s price by $5.50 to $29.49.

2. LEGO Speed Champions Toyota GR Supra — 76901

LEGO

The Supra moniker is iconic. However, if you don’t have the means to buy the real thing, why not go for the brick-built version?

Finished in bright yellow, the LEGO replica of Toyota’s sportscar will look great on display. It is equipped with many authentic details, such as the original’s headlights, curved bodywork, and twin exhaust pipes.

This 299-piece set was designed for LEGO builders aged seven and up. It measures one-and-half inches tall, two-and-half inches wide, and six inches long.

You will have to grab this set sooner, rather than later, though. The LEGO Speed Champions Toyota GR Supra is one of the retiring LEGO Speed Champions sets of 2023. Indeed, you only have a few days left before it disappears into the horizon.

Walmart has dropped this kit’s price by $5.02 to $24.93.

3. LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari 812 Competizione — 76914

LEGO

Looking for a LEGO-reimagined Ferrari that won’t break the bank? Well, this LEGO Speed Champions model is for you. In addition, Walmart has discounted this kit by $5 to $19.99.

So, what’s not to like? Designed for fans of the Prancing Horse brand aged nine and up, the kit comprises of 261 bricks. Measuring one-and-a-half inches tall, two-and-a-half inches wide, and six inches long, it features several true-to-the-original items.

The LEGO replica is equipped with the bona fide Ferrari 812 Competizione’s signature yellow stripe spanning nose to tail, and black decal, which is placed on the hood. There are also vortex generators, a raised rear wing, and exhaust pipes. Of course, as it is a Ferrari, it is appropriately dressed in vibrant red.

The set also includes a minifigure, replete with a wig and a helmet. Safety always comes first when you are planning on going superfast.

4. LEGO Speed Champions Pagani Utopia — 76915

LEGO

Some of the most exquisitely designed vehicles are produced in Italy. Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Alfa Romeos come to mind.

However, Pagani’s hypercars are undoubtedly works of art. Designed in collaboration with the Italian marque, the LEGO-reimagined Pagani Utopia is sure to look great in your LEGO Speed Champions collection.

Made for LEGO builders aged nine and up, this kit comprises 249 pieces. The LEGO model features several authentic design elements reminiscent of the original. The first-ever LEGO replica of a Pagani features a wide front grille, swooping exterior styling, and large wheel arches. The Italian hypercar manufacturer’s signature exhaust-pipe arrangement is also present.

In addition, it sports a rear screen through which you can view the engine. However, don’t expect to see the real-life version of a V12. There’s only a brick. Of course, you can always use your imagination (and vocal cords to recreate the 6.0L motor’s high-pitched sound).

The set measures one-and-a-half inches tall, three inches wide, and five-and-a-half inches long. It includes a minifigure, and accessories, such as a helmet, wig, and a wrench.

Walmart has reduced this kit’s price by $5 to $19.99.

5. LEGO Speed Champions Lotus Evija — 76907

LEGO

So you have made the switch to electric mobility. Yup, there’s a green (figuratively speaking, that is) vehicle in your garage. But what about your LEGO Speed Champions collection?

Well, we have a proposition for you. Enter the Lotus Evija, the first-ever British hypercar producing zero emissions.

Of course, the LEGO replica, although not propelled by batteries, is “green” (quite literally, as well). It is powered by your imagination.

Designed for hypercar and electric vehicle enthusiasts aged eight and up, this kit comprises 247 bricks. The two-seater LEGO model measures one-and-a-half inches tall, two-and-a-half inches wide, and six inches long.

The set includes a minifigure of a driver, dressed in a Lotus racing suit. Accessories include a helmet, a wig, and a wrench.

Walmart has cut this set’s price by $4 to $15.99.

If you are an avid LEGO Speed Champions collector, each of these kits will look great when displayed in your collection. They also make for perfect gifts for petrolheads, whether they are old enough to drive, or have passed their driving test.

