LEGO reveal new Marvel Spider-Man’s Mask set

The iconic webslinger’s headgear swings into the LEGO Marvel Spider-Man’s Mask set next year.

LEGO is keeping the superhero ball up with their big Marvel reveals lately, most notably the LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower set. People can’t get enough of old web-head whether it’s in the films, cartoons, or even in the incredible Spider-Man 2 game that graced the PlayStation 5 this year.

LEGO combines all the hype surrounding everyone’s favorite arachnid-based superhero in the new Spider-Man’s Mask set, a perfect gift for the mature LEGO enthusiast after the holidays.

Where to pre-order LEGO Marvel Spider-Man’s Mask

The LEGO Marvel Spider-Man’s Mask set is available for pre-order now for $69.99 with a planned shipping date of January 1, 2024.

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man’s Mask – 76285

The LEGO Marvel Spider-Man’s Mask set contains 487 pieces, making up the incredible detail of the red masked menace, Johan Jameson’s words, not ours, and its pedestal. The set also comes with a nameplate brandishing Spidey’s title.

We cannot ignore that 18+ label, so we recommend younger LEGO fans check out our Best LEGO Sets for Kids list, collecting the best sets from this year for the bricky youngsters.

This set goes exceptionally well along the current LEGO Marvel character headsets, be it his co-Avenger Iron Man or the villainous Venom and Carnage. But maybe you’ll prefer the LEGO Star Wars line of character helmets?

Again, the LEGO Marvel Spider-Man’s Mask set is available to pre-order now for $69.99 and is aiming for a shipping date of January 1, 2024. Happy New Year, Spider-Fans!

