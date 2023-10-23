The LEGO Great Pyramid of Giza set is down to its historic lowest-ever price

Amazon offers the LEGO Great Pyramid of Giza set at its lowest price.

The LEGO Great Pyramid of Giza is selling for its cheapest-ever price at Amazon right now with 15% off its sticker price. It usually retails for $130, but now you can get it for just $109.85 for a total of $20 knocked off MSRP.

Whether you’re a history buff or enjoyed Assassin’s Creed Origins, you won’t want to miss the LEGO Great Pyramid of Giza. This 1476-piece set accurately recreates one of the most iconic landmarks in the entire world alongside more 26th-century BC theming which all looks excellent.

This includes not only a total of three pyramids, with two extras included at a lower level, but also trees, mortuary temples, a workers’ village, and barges on the Nile. What’s more, once you lift the main outer shell of the Great Pyramid itself, you’ll see all the main tunnels that make it up.

As expected, this isn’t a playset for children, but a display piece aimed at adults with its 18+ rating. It could be considered one of the best LEGO sets for those interested in a highly detailed and historical set. This is furthered by the included booklet which deep dives into the history of not only the Great Pyramid but also those who created the Icons set to begin with.

In terms of its history, the Great Pyramid of Giza is the largest ever made and was the tomb of Pharoah Khufu who was the second ruler of the Fourth Dynasty of the Old Kingdom. This period of history lasted between 2686 to 2181 BCE. The pyramid itself stands at 481ft (147m) and is made of approximately 2.3 million stone bricks. For reference, they were constructed over a thousand years before the rule of King Tutankhamun who is arguably the most recognizable ancient Egyptian figure.

