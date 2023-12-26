LEGO Marvel Endgame Final Battle gets fantastic deal at Amazon 

The holiday season is not yet over, nor are the great savings Amazon is offering on LEGO. Amazon has discounted the LEGO Marvel Endgame Final Battle set by 37%.

An iconic battle, reimagined in LEGO format — the LEGO Marvel Endgame Final Battle set is a must-have for LEGO and Marvel fans aged 10 and up. Yup, even the younger ones can enjoy the immersive building and playing experience offered by this kit.

But to recreate this thrilling battle to determine the fate of planet Earth (and the universe, for that matter), you need a few things. First, you need the characters, and, second, you need the authentic elements reminiscent of the action-packed scene.

Fortunately, this kit includes most of them to allow you to relive the final battle in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame. Indeed, this set will keep you busy for hours on end.

LEGO

Comprising 794 pieces, this LEGO Marvel set recreates the demolished ruins of the Avengers Compound in New York. The detailed, brick-built battleground features several places where you can attach the minifigures included in this set.

There are also hidden surprises. The latter includes Captain America’s shield, Thor’s hammer, the time stone, and the portal-opening rat. Can you spot them all?

In addition, the 11.5-inch tall, eight-and-a-half-inch wide, and eight-inch deep kit offers a 360-degree view of the battlefield. It can also be configured when you want to display it on a shelf in your home or, for the adult Marvel fans out there, office.

Minifigures of Captain Marvel, Okoye, Wanda Maximoff, Shuri, and Valkyrie are included. But that’s not all. The set also features a Thanos big figure and a The Wasp microfigure.

Christmas may be over, and the stocking stuffers unwrapped. However, there are always birthdays to look forward to in the future.

So why not grab this kit for yourself or a fellow Marvel enthusiast now? It is on discount, no less. Amazon has dropped the price of the LEGO Marvel Endgame Final Battle by 37%, bringing the price down by $36.74 to $63.25.

LEGO

