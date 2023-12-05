LEGO set to kick off next year with new Icon set: a bouquet of roses

The LEGO Icons Bouquet of Roses has been revealed. Here’s when it will be available and how much it will cost.

Roses are red, violets are blue, and come 2024, LEGO’s Botanical Collection will be in full bloom. LEGO has revealed a brick-reimagined bouquet of roses to its Icons range. The rose is indeed an icon.

It’s a symbol of love and romance. So why not spice up your love life by sharing the building experience with a loved one on a special occasion?

Of course, if you haven’t found your fellow LEGO lover, you can always use it to add some vibrance to your home. You know, for your own pleasure, or just in case you are planning on inviting someone over.

This 822-piece set was designed (for ages 18 and up, that is) to be enjoyable and easy. The set includes separate instructions for each of the three flowering stages.

Indeed, four of the brick-built, long-stem roses are in full bloom, four are still blooming, and four are in the bud stage. In addition, the 12-inch-tall set features several small white flowers to complete the ensemble.

LEGO’s flower-inspired sets are extremely popular, no matter how green your fingers are. This set is perfect if you want to add some extra vibrance to your existing brick-built garden. You can also elevate the latter by adding the recently released LEGO Icons Tiny Plant set.

In addition, like the latter set, the roses don’t require any watering. It’s made up of high-quality bricks, so it will last a lifetime and then some. Of course, if you want to immerse yourself in gardening, you can always do so. We are not judging. This will certainly add some life to your build.

The LEGO Icons Bouquet of Roses will be available at LEGO and select retailers from January 1, 2024. It will be priced at $59.99.