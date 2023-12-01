LEGO gives back with $1 million in donations to Virginia charities

The LEGO Group has announced it has donated $1 million in grant funding to six non-profit organizations in Richmond, Virginia.

The LEGO Group is continuing to give back with its “Build to Give” holiday program. Recently, the company has donated a whopping $1 million to non-profit organizations (NPO).

The NPOs awarded the grants provide services to children and families of diverse backgrounds. With the funding, LEGO aims to help them learn through playing and connecting with the environment. Indeed, this donation will help create new and expand existing programming initiatives.

The donations are the result of a commitment LEGO made when revealing its new manufacturing site in Chesterfield County. However, this is not the only commitment the firm has made. LEGO is committed to converting this manufacturing plant to a carbon-neutral facility in the future.

LEGO

Which charities does LEGO donate to in Richmond, Virginia?

So, which NPOs received the grants? Here’s a brief overview of each:

Blue Sky Fund: STEM-based outdoor education and play-based opportunities are supported by the grant.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond: The funding provided will serve to advance Playful Pathways. This skill-based program empowers underserved youth through engaging activities.

James River Association: The donation awarded to this NPO will go toward increasing access to immersive outdoor education and play-based learning.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: With the donation, the organizational capacity for youth- and family-engagement programs will be enhanced. It aims to give learners from under-resourced communities the opportunity to join the summer camp program.

SOAR365: The grant goes toward furthering pediatric therapy. This program offers early intervention and outpatient therapy. The therapy includes play, literacy, and assistive technology.

YMCA of Greater Richmond: The funding provided by LEGO supports the Power Scholars Academy. This program is aimed at enriching at-risk students with playful experiences, mentorship, and family engagement.

LEGO donates to various charities – here’s how to help

LEGO

Previously, in 2022, LEGO provided $300,000 in support of the Children’s Museum of Richmond and the Science Museum of Virginia. This donation formed part of LEGO’s national Playful Learning Museum Network initiative.

In addition, you can support this great cause. How? All you have to do is build a heart out of LEGO bricks and share a picture of it by December 31. Just remember to include the #BuildtoGive hashtag. This will help support donations to children in need of play around the world.

LEGO gives back to Richmond after building new factory

LEGO

Carsten Rasmussen, Chief Operations Officer for the LEGO Group said:

“We are pleased to extend our support for the greater Richmond community. This new factory is a strategic addition to our global supply network that sets us up for long-term growth. Playing a meaningful role in the communities in which we operate and call home is an integral part of this strategy.”

Lizabeth Sklaroff, Social Responsibility Director for the LEGO Group, added:

“At the LEGO Group, children are our role models, and we express that not only through LEGO play but also through our work in local communities.

“We know that play is essential to children’s development of holistic skills, such as critical thinking, imagination, and problem-solving, that enable them to thrive in a fast-paced world – today and in the future.

“We are so pleased to announce our latest round of grant funding for these important local organizations that will deliver play-based programming to support kids across the greater Richmond area.

“We look forward to further bolstering these exciting new partnerships with the skills and expertise of our passionate LEGO volunteers in the coming months and years.”