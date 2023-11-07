LEGO fan’s brilliant creation will give an edge to future stadium sets

This creative Reddit user may have just solved the issue preventing stadium sets from entering the LEGO arena.

Grand-scale sets are becoming more common in the LEGO universe, the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series are a prime example of where bigger is certainly better. Where they could apply these bigger sets is a question, although LEGO does have an opportunity to tackle a missing niche in the world of athletics.

Imagine, if you will, a stadium, scaled appropriately for minifigure size. These sets would be massive, cost a pretty penny, and would require a lot of space to house them. But the spectacle of all your minifigures in the crowd of your favorite sport will not be one to shirk.

The number of seats would need to be cut down, for the sake of reducing size and seating in the lap of the gods will be axed in favor of more courtside seats. After all what good is a LEGO set if you can’t carry it out of the store, let alone fit it out of the door?

Even after adjusting them accordingly, we’d be left with a pretty inactive stadium right? Well, this fan has devised a spectacular invention to give these stadiums some life.

Reddit user thehumanstheband posted a clip from their delightful music video on the LEGO Subreddit, revealing their ingenious creation. The big kicker? Stadium seating where the fans move in the stands.

Those don’t look like LEGO minifigures, those are M.U.S.C.L.E toys from the 1980s, imagine this system incorporated with minifigures in the stands at a sports game. The elated fans celebrating a win across from the stationary melancholy losers.

The closest we have so far is Manchester United’s Old Trafford, Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium and Camp Nou FC Barcelona sets. All of which are great, but you’ll be hard-pressed to fit a minifigure in a seat.

This opens a lot of potential for tie-ins with sports teams. Football, baseball, soccer, basketball, ice hockey, the list goes on. There’s a market for these sets that could become one of the Best Adult Lego Sets, created thus far.

We hope LEGO takes note of this fan’s creativity and applies it forward in the future to consider large-scale sports stadium sets.

