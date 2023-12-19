LEGO BrickHeadz gets up to 40% discount on recent & retiring sets

LEGO is offering savings of up to 40% on LEGO BrickHeadz sets. We highlight each one of the discounted kits.

The LEGO BrickHeadz collection comprises of myriad sets from several themes, such as Star Wars, Disney, and Avatar. The list goes on.

LEGO is now offering great savings on LEGO BrickHeadz sets taking inspiration from not only the latter themes but from many more. We have rounded up each one of them.

However, it’s worth noting that a few of the LEGO BrickHeadz kits featured here will be retired before the end of 2023. So, if you ever wanted to grab one of these (or all of them, for that matter), it is best to do it sooner, rather than later. Why wouldn’t you? LEGO is offering discounts of up to 40%.

The following LEGO BrickHeadz sets will make for great gifts, whether it is for yourself or a loved one. In addition, these kits will provide an immersive building experience for nearly everyone. Indeed, the list comprises sets designed for LEGO builders as young as eight years old.

What’s more, LEGO BrickHeadz looks great on display. However, don’t for one moment think you can’t recreate

1. LEGO BrickHeadz Spice Girls Tribute — 40548

LEGO

Is this LEGO BrickHeadz set the one you want, the one you really, really want (to paraphrase the Spice Girls)? At a 40% discount, the answer should be an undeniable “yes”. LEGO has reduced the price of this set by $20 to $29.99.

The LEGO BrickHeadz Spice Girls Tribute features Posh Spice, Scary Spice, Ginger Spice, Sporty Spice, and Baby Spice. Yup, the whole group is present. In addition, each member was designed with their trademark elements in mind. Can you spot them? Here are a couple of clues: Baby Spice’s pigtails, and Ginger Spice’s iconic Union Jack dress.

Completed the build? Well, why not take to the stage? The kit includes a duo of microphones, replete with stands. Following the show, you can always retire backstage, to the green room, or display this colorful kit in your home or office. Baseplates are included.

Designed for Spice Girls superfans aged 16 and up, the LEGO-exclusive set comprises of 578 bricks. The LEGO-reimagined singers measure three inches tall, one inch wide, and one inch deep.

2. LEGO BrickHeadz Battle of Endor Heroes — 40623

LEGO

LEGO BrickHeadz buffs and Star Wars enthusiasts aged 10 and up will love this kit. Inspired by heroes from the galaxy far, far away, the LEGO BrickHeadz Battle of Endor Heroes set features five much-loved Star Wars characters.

The 549-piece kit features buildable figures of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, R2-D2, Lando Calrissian, and Wicket. What’s more, each brick-built character is dressed in their authentic outfits. Several accessories are also included. There are Luke’s lightsaber, Princess Leia’s snack element, and Wicket’s spear.

This kit will soon be retired. So why not grab it now? LEGO has cut the price of this Star Wars-inspired LEGO BrickHeadz set by $16 to $23.99. That’s a 40% discount.

3. LEGO BrickHeadz Disney 100th Celebration — 40622

LEGO

A kit comprising a quartet of iconic Disney characters. What’s not to love about the LEGO BrickHeadz Disney 100th Celebration set?

Designed to celebrate Disney’s centenary, this LEGO BrickHeadz kit is filled with history. It features Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Disney’s first character; Mickey Mouse, Disney’s first animated character; Snow White, who starred in Disney’s first feature film; and Tinkerbell, the first Disneyland mascot.

Designed for Disney fans aged 10 and up, the set comprises of 501 bricks. The buildable figures stand three-and-a-half inches tall.

This kit will be retired soon. So, if you’ve always wanted to relive your memories from the world of Disney, now is the time. LEGO has dropped this kit’s price by $16 to $23.99.

4. LEGO BrickHeadz Scrooge McDuck, Huey, Dewey & Louie — 40477

LEGO

Featuring four of Disney’s much-loved ducks (Donald is, however, not included), this kit is exclusive to LEGO Stores. What’s more, LEGO has reduced the price of this kit by $10 to $14.99.

Designed for Disney fans aged 10 and up, this 340-brick kit features buildable figures of Scrooge McDuck, and his great-nephews, the mischievous Huey, Dewey and Louie. Scrooge McDuck measures four inches tall, while the trio of ducklings stands two-and-a-half inches tall.

This Disney-inspired LEGO BrickHeadz set will be discontinued at the end of the year. So it’s best to grab it now.

5. LEGO BrickHeadz Jake Sully & his Avatar — 40554

LEGO

Avatar aficionados aged 10 and up will love this LEGO BrickHeadz kit. The set features Jake Sully and his Avatar. A detachable wheelchair for the former and a Na’vi spear for the latter are included.

The Jake Sully figure stands three inches tall, with the brick-built Avatar model measuring four-and-a-half inches in height. The set comprises 246 pieces.

This LEGO BrickHeads set will, unfortunately, be retired at the end of 2023. So, with LEGO offering a 40% discount, why not grab it now? LEGO has reduced the price of this kit by $8 to $11.99.

6. LEGO BrickHeadz Pets — French Bulldog — 40544

LEGO

If your eight-year-old has been nagging you to get them a dog, this LEGO BrickHeadz set might be the answer. It includes not only one but two brick-built French Bulldogs. A red fire hydrant is also present. In addition, comprising 237 pieces, this kit will keep them preoccupied for some time.

The adult LEGO-reimagined French Bulldog measures three-and-a-half inches tall. LEGO has reduced the price by $6 to $8.99.

7. LEGO BrickHeadz Wedding Groom — 40384

LEGO

This LEGO BrickHeadz set will make for a great gift for a soon-to-be husband. Designed for LEGO builders aged 10 and up, it will unlock his inner child, and keep him from messing with the wedding arrangements. Speaking of the latter, here’s an idea: why not place this LEGO Wedding Groom figure on your wedding cake?

The LEGO BrickHeadz Wedding Groom comprises 255 bricks. A neat feature, you can customize it to suit your look. You can customize the brick-built model’s facial expression (we’d suggest you make it a happy one), hair, and skin tone.

The set measures three inches tall. LEGO has cut 30% of this set’s price, reducing it by $3.90 to $9.09.

Each of these LEGO BrickHeadz sets makes for a great gift, whether you want to treat yourself to a fun-filled build, or a fellow LEGO BrickHeadz buff. They also look good on display.

If you don’t want to miss out on the other LEGO BrickHeadz sets retiring at the end of the year, we have you covered. We have compiled a comprehensive list of all the LEGO BrickHeadz kits retiring in 2023.

