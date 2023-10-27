The LEGO Atari 2600 set is just dollars away from the historic lowest-ever price

Don’t miss your chance to get the LEGO Atari 2600 set with a heavy saving.

Amazon’s LEGO deals are currently offering the LEGO Atari 2600 set at an all-star price only a couple of dollars away from the historic lowest-ever rate. You can pick up the construction kit now for just $201.73 (was $240) for a 16% discount on the MSRP.

That’s a full $38 saving on the LEGO Icons Atari 2600 set which is an incredible price and a rate that’s only been beaten by $4 earlier in the year during the Prime Day sales events. Considering the turbulent price history of the construction set, which has heavily fluctuated throughout 2023, this is an incredible time to get one of the best gaming LEGO sets for less.

LEGO

What’s incredible about the LEGO Atari 2600 is that it’s a complete 1:1 replica of the iconic classic console. Consisting of 2532 pieces, there’s a level of detail here that makes this recreation hard to tell apart from the real deal unless you get right up close. Unsurprisingly, the set carries an 18+ rating, meaning that this could easily be considered one of the best LEGO sets for adults.

The functionality extends to the joystick which is also a to-scale recreation as you can plug it into the back of the machine and use the button and joystick with fluid motion. Combine this with the four switches on the front for power, TV, game selection, and game reset, too. The woodgrain paneling is particularly pleasing with different shades of bricks conveying hit lighting on the side.

There are smaller details that really make the LEGO Atari 2600 set particularly special as well. This includes three full-size cartridges for Adventure, Asteroids, and Centipede which unfold to become display pieces representing the games themselves. What’s more, there’s even a hidden 1980s game scene of a bedroom in the early 1980s to fully pull on those nostalgia strings.

The Atari 2600 was originally released all the way back in 1977 in North America, but it didn’t rise in popularity until the beginning of the 1980s. It ushered in an accessible way for people around the world to enjoy more sophisticated color games than what was being made from the Pong consoles which were popular in this era. It’s one of the best retro consoles and deserves due respect.

