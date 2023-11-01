Legendary RPG Invisible Sun gets limited physical reprint

Get ahold of Invisible Sun tabletop RPG and The Black Cube while you can, as the game will likely never come to standard retail.

TTRPGs have become more popular and mainstream than ever in the past few years. With D&D 5e soaring to unprecedented success, and the global appeal of shows like Stranger Things and Critical Role, the hobby has arguably never been in better shape.

With so many new players flooding into the RPG space, it can be tempting to gravitate towards easy-to-learn tentpole titles and stay there. But for players on the hunt for both complexity and raw originality, look to the works of Monte Cook.

Cook, the creator of acclaimed projects like Numenara and stalwart of D&D’s 3rd edition, reliably produces some of the most interesting and unique RPG titles on the market today. Invisible Sun comes with this TTRPG design pedigree and stands as a brilliantly imaginative game of surreal fantasy.

Invisible Sun tabletop RPG returns for a limited time

In Invisible Sun, your existence in the mortal world is a pale shadow of your true history and potential. Demons change faces and trade in dreams. The top half of a man’s torso could be an industrial factory, belching thick smog as he sets his walking cane aside and invites you politely to dance. Magic is everywhere and everything, tracing its path into the world from its source; the titular Invisible Sun.

To get your hands on the Invisible Sun physical re-release, head over to BackerKit campaign before the 17th of November.

For those interested in Invisible Sun but less so in its physical editions, the game has been available to purchase as a PDF in the interim between physical releases and will remain available for digital download following the BackerKit campaign.

Make no mistake though, while the PDF edition contains all the game material you’ll need to run Invisible Sun, the physical release is the real star of the show here. Its sheer style is more than enough to justify the price of the reprint alone. As with the initial release, the Invisible Sun physical re-release is shipped as The Black Cube, a weighty box holding all of the published game material.

The Black Cube contains 4 hardcover game books, over 1000 cards, props, handouts, character sheets, and more. To get an idea of Invisible Sun’s style, the Black Cube ships with The Testament of Suns, a golden hand prop covered in esoteric symbols, serving as both an intriguing decoration and a method of enhancing gameplay. The Black Cube is more tactile than most RPG releases, bringing to mind Beadle and Grimm’s bespoke 5e releases more than a core product.