Legend of Zelda fan relives horrific horse death after Tears of the Kingdom trailer

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay has been shown in a ten-minute video. While most are excited about new crafting opportunities, one player relieves a dark moment in BoTW.

A new ten-minute gameplay reveal for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was released on March 28, 2023. The footage showcased new abilities, Sky Islands, and an elaborate crafting system that encourage players to use their imaginations when building weapons and vehicles.

In Breath of the Wild, players could explore the vast open-world map of Hyrule and had some crafting options. However, there were limitations on how interaction with the environment functioned, and players were often at the mercy of terrain, ability restrictions, and item durability.

Article continues after ad

Many are excited about the ability to Fuse new weapons on the spot or invent hand vehicles to make travel less of a challenge, but one Legend of Zelda player has been reminded of a time when using their imagination in Breath of the Wild had horrific repercussions.

Legend of Zelda fan relives the death of Epona

While other players are theorizing how best to use the new Fuse ability, Twitter user Aquatic_ambi has shared a video from Breath of the Wild with a very different tone. The player states, “I still haven’t emotionally recovered from this,” followed by a gruesome BotW video clip.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In the video, which was posted in response to another Legend of Zelda fan’s question, “What was the weirdest or funniest thing that happened during your playthrough of Breath of the Wild?”, fans watch as the player attempts to use Stasis to launch a door up onto the roof of The Temple of Time while riding Epona.

Article continues after ad

The player hits the temple at the wrong angle, launching Link and Epona into the air. The horse comes crashing down, flopping to a gruesome death on the ground below.

Fans in the comments are equally as unsettled as the player, with one stating, “girl, I’m crying at this,” while another adds, “EPONA NO!!!!”.

Thankfully, the player shared another video with a successful launch attempt, where both Link and Epona landed safely. While Epona does walk off the roof in the second clip, she seems to survive the daredevil redo without any scratches.