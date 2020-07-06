Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 could release sooner than expected

On July 6, the rumor mill went into overdrive after voice actors for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 revealed the status of their work on the Nintendo title. Could the wildly anticipated sequel be out sooner than first thought?

Breath of the Wild made its debut in March 2017, releasing alongside the launch of the Nintendo Switch. The open-world title brought the beloved franchise back to its NES roots and was met with overwhelming praise from critics.

Players were stunned in June 2019 when it was revealed the action-adventure was getting a full blown sequel during E3. After a year with little to no info, a new interview with voice actors from the game might have hinted at the game's potential release window.

Breath of the Wild 2 coming sooner than expected?

Breath of the Wild 2 was officially announced during Nintendo's 2019 E3 showcase, and players were given their first look at sequel in the form of a minute long cryptic trailer. The epic video depicted Zelda and Link together in a creepy catacomb.

Outside of the tease, not much has been known about the project. However on July 6, gaming outlet Game Reactor reported that voice actors Marcel Navarro and Nerea Alfonso let slip that their work has been completed on the project while doing an interview on the 'A Coffee With Nintendo' podcast.

The two voice actors play bird Champion Revali and Princess Zelda for the Spanish dub of the pivotal title. This is significant as in most game creation cycles, a full recording of dialogue usually means it is far along in development.

While the two actors had not stated anything further on the game's development status, their reveal quickly kicked off rumors that the Zelda sequel might be releasing sooner than expected. Although it should be stated, development varies from studio to studio, and is extremely complex.

According to past interviews, Breath of the Wild took four years to make, and development for the sequel is thought to have begun sometime in 2017. So it wouldn't be too far fetched to see the Switch title makes its debut at the end of 2020, or the beginning half of 2021.

Despite there still being a lack of new information, the revelation gives fans an idea of where the game's story is at in terms of production. The sequel will continue the story of the first release, and build off its established lore.